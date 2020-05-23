New York, May 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Sports & Fitness Clothing Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05069890/?utm_source=GNW

Poised to reach over US$195.9 Billion by the year 2025, Sports Apparel will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$2.3 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1.9 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Sports Apparel will reach a market size of US$11.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$19.1 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.





Sports and Fitness Clothing: Blurring Lines of Differentiation Recent Market Activity Evolutionary View of Fitness Clothing Market Global Market Analysis Global Competitor Market Shares Sports & Fitness Clothing Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

adidas AG (Germany) Reebok International Limited (USA) Anta Sports Products Limited (China) ASICS Corporation (Japan) Columbia Sportswear Company (USA) Elite Sportswear, LP. (USA) Fila (South Korea) Gap, Inc. (USA) Hanesbrands Inc. (USA) Hosa International Ltd. (China) Kappa (Italy) Li Ning Company Limited (China) lululemon athletica (Canada) Mizuno Corporation (Japan) Mizuno USA, Inc. (USA) NIKE, Inc. (USA) Patagonia, Inc. (USA) Peak Sport Products Co., Ltd. (China) prAna (USA) Puma SE (Germany) TerraFrog Clothing Corporation (Canada) Under Armour, Inc. (USA) VF Corporation (USA)

Sports Apparel Sees an Image Makeover R&D - A Major Determinant of Success in the Industry Managing Value Chain Engenders Cost Competitiveness Companies Restructure Manufacturing Operations Innovation Takes Precedence over Logistics Marketing and Branding - The Other Key Differentiators Rise of Performance Apparel - Fueling Efforts on Innovation 3D-Printing to Drive Growth of Customized Intelligent Sports and Fitness Clothing Market Sports Apparel Trends Smart Workout Gear - the Next Big Sportswear Trend Growing Demand for Athleisure Wear Unveils New Opportunities Emerging Fitness Trends among Millennials Shape the Clothing Market Sportswear - Making a Style Statement Connected Clothing - Onset of a New Era Women’s Sports and Fitness Apparel Posts Steady Growth General Apparel Brands Attempt to Enter into Sportswear Demand for Indoor Sportswear Surges Casual Active and Sports Wear Gain Huge Popularity among Health Conscious People Focus on Women’s Active Wear on Rise Intimate Sports Apparel - An Emerging Market Team Sports Apparel - Fuels Growth Performance Apparel - A Rising Segment Drivers of the Performance Apparel Market Ecological Performance Apparel - A New Trend Performance Outdoor Apparel Spearheads Sports Apparel Demand Moisture Management - A New Generation Fiber Trend Sales of Heated Clothing Pick Up Snow Sports Apparel Market Innovations in Snow Sports Apparel Growth of E-Commerce Presents Strong Opportunities Internet Features Ranked by Consumer Attraction in Sports Apparel Purchases Fitness Clothing Trends Incessant Technological Innovations Dot Fitness Clothing Market Eco-friendly Fitness Clothing Finds Increasing Takers Blurring Lines between Exercise Wear and Street Wear Yoga Pants - Depicting Versatility in Use Fashionable Swimwear Market On-Rise Sports Clothing - Technology Innovations for the Future Innovations Redefining Sports Clothing Technology Technological Advancements in Activewear Innovation in Cotton Boosts its Usage in Performance Activewear Eco-Friendly and Organic Workout Clothes and Activewear for Women Popular and Technically Advanced Sports & Fitness Wear for Men Technological Advancements and Future Prospects for Smart Fabrics Introduction of Innovative Technologies Fuel Demand for Smart Apparels Circular Design Principles Dominate Sustainable Sportswear Market

