New York, May 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Poised to reach over US$44.3 Billion by the year 2025, Industrial will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$619.8 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$498.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Industrial will reach a market size of US$2.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$4.8 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.





1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Sewing Machines: Providing Limitless Creativity for Industrial Users, Quilters, Home Décor Sewers,and Fashion Enthusiasts Recent Market Activity Global Market Outlook Asian Countries Continue to Turbo ChargeFuture Market Growth Global Competitor Market Shares Sewing Machines Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd. (Japan) Baby Lock (USA) Brother Industries, Ltd. (Japan) Brother International Corporation (USA) Bernina International AG (Switzerland) Jaguar International Corporation (Japan) Janome Sewing Machine Co., Ltd. (Japan) Elna International Corp. SA (Switzerland) Juki Corporation (Japan) Kaulin Manufacturing Co., Ltd./Siruba (Taiwan) Merrow Inc. (USA) Million Special Industries Co., Ltd (Taiwan) Jack Sewing Machine Co., Ltd. (China) Pegasus Sewing Machine Mfg. Co., Ltd. (Japan) Rimoldi & CF srl (Italy) SEIKO Sewing Machine Co., Ltd. (Japan) SGSB Group Co., Ltd (China) SunStar (Korea) SVP Worldwide (USA) Singer Sewing Company (USA) TAJIMA Group (Japan) Xi’an Typical Industries Co. Ltd. (China) Zhejiang Doso Sewing Machine Co., Ltd. (China)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Demand for Advanced and Feature Rich Sewing Machines Drive Healthy Market Growth LCD Touch Screens, Laser Technologies, LED Lighting Elevate Sewing Machines Convenience to the Next Level Key Determinants of an Advanced Home Sewing Machine Model Energy-Efficiency: A Key Factor Driving Technology Innovation Computerized Sewing Machines: A Major Innovation Fueling Market Growth Innovative Embroidery Software Spells Significant Market Opportunities Rise of Sewing as a Leisurely Pursuit amongthe New Sewing Enthusiasts Drive Demand for Household Sewing Machines Sewing: A Stress Buster The DIY Rage Promises Bright Prospects for the Market Steady Launch of User-Friendly Models for New Sewing Enthusiasts Growing Preference for Industrial Sewing Machinesby Home Sewers Boosts Market Demand Specialized Sewing Machines for Sewing,Repairing, and Fixing Leather Products Growin Prominence Reshoring in Developed Regions: A Business Casefor Advanced Sewing Machinery Favorable Trends in the Apparel Industry AugursWell for the Market Burgeoning Crafts Industry: A Key Growth Driver Growth in Automotive Production Drives Demandfor Car Hoods and Upholstery Sewing Machines Demographic Transformations Strengthens Market Prospects Rising Global Population Propels Demandfor Clothing and Other Consumer Products Women: The Largest Consumer Base forHome Sewing Machines Burgeoning Middle Class Population PromoteMarket Growth Operator Safety: A Major Challenge toReckon With Sewing Robot: The Future of Fashion Sewing Machines with Wireless Technology andInternet Connectivity Machines with In-Built Needle Threader,Top Loading and Drop-in Bobbin Systems Sewing Machines for Stitching Robots, ImplantableSystems and Wearable Electronics Digitally Advanced Sewing Machines High-Speed Sewing Machines

