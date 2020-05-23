New York, May 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Superabsorbent Polymers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05010579/?utm_source=GNW

SUPERABSORBENT POLYMERS MCP-2

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, MAY 2

CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE





II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Superabsorbent Polymers (SAPs): The Polymer with High Absorbency Capacity Recent Market Activity Exceptional Absorbency Properties Widen Application Range of SAP Superabsorbent Polymers Market Holds Bright Outlook Baby Disposable Diapers Segment Dominates SAP Consumption Aging Population Fuels Need for SAP-based Hygiene Products Rising Focus on Feminine Hygiene Emerging Economies Continue to Spearhead Growth in the SAP Market Developed Regions Hold Significant Share Higher Adoption in Agriculture Sector Sustainability Focus to Open New Avenues Sodium Polyacrylate - The Major Category in SAP Market Global Competitor Market Shares Superabsorbent Polymers Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

BASF SE (Germany) Evonik Industries AG (Germany) Formosa Plastics Corporation (Taiwan) LG Chem Ltd. (Korea) Nippon Shokubai Co., Ltd. (Japan) Quanzhou Banglida Technology Industry Co., Ltd (China) Sanyo Chemical Industries, Ltd. (Japan) Shandong Nuoer Biological Technology Co., Ltd. (China) Songwon Industrial Co., Ltd. (Korea) Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Company Limited (Japan) Yixing Danson Technology (China)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Biodegradable SAP Market - Hygiene & Agricultural Applications to Drive Growth SNAP: the New Generation SAP Cassava Pulp Waste to Yield Eco-Friendly SAP Production Landscape of Superabsorbent Polymers: An Overview Acrylic Acid Availability & Pricing Affects SAP Market SAP Prices: Significant Influence of Raw Materials

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Superabsorbent Polymers Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 2: Superabsorbent Polymers Global Retrospective Market Scenario in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 3: Superabsorbent Polymers Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 4: Disposable Diapers (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 5: Disposable Diapers (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 6: Disposable Diapers (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 7: Adult Incontinence Pads (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 8: Adult Incontinence Pads (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 9: Adult Incontinence Pads (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 10: Feminine Hygiene Products (End-Use) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 11: Feminine Hygiene Products (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 12: Feminine Hygiene Products (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 13: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 14: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 15: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Market Facts & Figures US Superabsorbent Polymers Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 16: United States Superabsorbent Polymers Latent Demand Forecasts in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 17: Superabsorbent Polymers Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by End-Use in Metric Tons for 2012-2019 Table 18: Superabsorbent Polymers Market Share Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CANADA Table 19: Canadian Superabsorbent Polymers Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 20: Superabsorbent Polymers Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in Metric Tons by End-Use for 2012-2019 Table 21: Canadian Superabsorbent Polymers Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 JAPAN Table 22: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Superabsorbent Polymers in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 23: Japanese Superabsorbent Polymers Market in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 24: Superabsorbent Polymers Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CHINA Table 25: Chinese Demand for Superabsorbent Polymers in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 26: Superabsorbent Polymers Market Review in China in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 27: Chinese Superabsorbent Polymers Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 EUROPE Market Facts & Figures European Superabsorbent Polymers Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 28: European Superabsorbent Polymers Market Demand Scenario in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 29: Superabsorbent Polymers Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in Metric Tons by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 30: European Superabsorbent Polymers Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 31: European Superabsorbent Polymers Addressable Market Opportunity in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 32: Superabsorbent Polymers Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in Metric Tons by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019 Table 33: European Superabsorbent Polymers Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 FRANCE Table 34: Superabsorbent Polymers Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 35: French Superabsorbent Polymers Historic Market Review in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 36: French Superabsorbent Polymers Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027 GERMANY Table 37: Superabsorbent Polymers Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in Metric Tons by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027 Table 38: German Superabsorbent Polymers Market in Retrospect in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 39: Superabsorbent Polymers Market Share Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ITALY Table 40: Italian Demand for Superabsorbent Polymers in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 41: Superabsorbent Polymers Market Review in Italy in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 42: Italian Superabsorbent Polymers Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 UNITED KINGDOM Table 43: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Superabsorbent Polymers in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 44: United Kingdom Superabsorbent Polymers Market in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 45: Superabsorbent Polymers Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SPAIN Table 46: Spanish Superabsorbent Polymers Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 47: Superabsorbent Polymers Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in Metric Tons by End-Use for 2012-2019 Table 48: Spanish Superabsorbent Polymers Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 RUSSIA Table 49: Russian Superabsorbent Polymers Latent Demand Forecasts in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 50: Superabsorbent Polymers Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by End-Use in Metric Tons for 2012-2019 Table 51: Superabsorbent Polymers Market Share Breakdown in Russia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF EUROPE Table 52: Rest of Europe Superabsorbent Polymers Addressable Market Opportunity in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 53: Superabsorbent Polymers Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in Metric Tons by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019 Table 54: Rest of Europe Superabsorbent Polymers Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 55: Asia-Pacific Superabsorbent Polymers Market Estimates and Forecasts in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 56: Superabsorbent Polymers Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in Metric Tons by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 57: Asia-Pacific Superabsorbent Polymers Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 58: Superabsorbent Polymers Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 59: Asia-Pacific Superabsorbent Polymers Historic Market Review in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 60: Asia-Pacific Superabsorbent Polymers Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027 AUSTRALIA Table 61: Superabsorbent Polymers Market in Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in Metric Tons by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027 Table 62: Australian Superabsorbent Polymers Market in Retrospect in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 63: Superabsorbent Polymers Market Share Distribution in Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 INDIA Table 64: Indian Superabsorbent Polymers Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 65: Superabsorbent Polymers Market in India: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in Metric Tons by End-Use for 2012-2019 Table 66: Indian Superabsorbent Polymers Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SOUTH KOREA Table 67: Superabsorbent Polymers Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Metric Tons by End-Use for the Period 2018-2027 Table 68: South Korean Superabsorbent Polymers Historic Market Analysis in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 69: Superabsorbent Polymers Market Share Distribution in South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC Table 70: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Superabsorbent Polymers in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 71: Rest of Asia-Pacific Superabsorbent Polymers Market in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 72: Superabsorbent Polymers Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 LATIN AMERICA Table 73: Latin American Superabsorbent Polymers Market Trends by Region/Country in Metric Tons: 2020-2027 Table 74: Superabsorbent Polymers Market in Latin America in Metric Tons by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019 Table 75: Latin American Superabsorbent Polymers Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 76: Latin American Demand for Superabsorbent Polymers in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 77: Superabsorbent Polymers Market Review in Latin America in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 78: Latin American Superabsorbent Polymers Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ARGENTINA Table 79: Argentinean Superabsorbent Polymers Addressable Market Opportunity in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 80: Superabsorbent Polymers Market in Argentina: Summarization of Historic Demand in Metric Tons by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019 Table 81: Argentinean Superabsorbent Polymers Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 BRAZIL Table 82: Superabsorbent Polymers Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 83: Brazilian Superabsorbent Polymers Historic Market Review in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 84: Brazilian Superabsorbent Polymers Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027 MEXICO Table 85: Superabsorbent Polymers Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in Metric Tons by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027 Table 86: Mexican Superabsorbent Polymers Market in Retrospect in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 87: Superabsorbent Polymers Market Share Distribution in Mexico by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF LATIN AMERICA Table 88: Rest of Latin America Superabsorbent Polymers Latent Demand Forecasts in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 89: Superabsorbent Polymers Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin America by End-Use in Metric Tons for 2012-2019 Table 90: Superabsorbent Polymers Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 MIDDLE EAST Table 91: The Middle East Superabsorbent Polymers Market Estimates and Forecasts in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 92: Superabsorbent Polymers Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in Metric Tons: 2012-2019 Table 93: The Middle East Superabsorbent Polymers Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 94: The Middle East Superabsorbent Polymers Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 95: Superabsorbent Polymers Market in the Middle East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in Metric Tons by End-Use for 2012-2019 Table 96: The Middle East Superabsorbent Polymers Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 IRAN Table 97: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Superabsorbent Polymers in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 98: Iranian Superabsorbent Polymers Market in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 99: Superabsorbent Polymers Market Share Shift in Iran by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ISRAEL Table 100: Israeli Superabsorbent Polymers Addressable Market Opportunity in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 101: Superabsorbent Polymers Market in Israel: Summarization of Historic Demand in Metric Tons by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019 Table 102: Israeli Superabsorbent Polymers Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SAUDI ARABIA Table 103: Saudi Arabian Demand for Superabsorbent Polymers in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 104: Superabsorbent Polymers Market Review in Saudi Arabia in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 105: Saudi Arabian Superabsorbent Polymers Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 UNITED ARAB EMIRATES Table 106: Superabsorbent Polymers Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Metric Tons by End-Use for the Period 2018-2027 Table 107: United Arab Emirates Superabsorbent Polymers Historic Market Analysis in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 108: Superabsorbent Polymers Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF MIDDLE EAST Table 109: Superabsorbent Polymers Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in Metric Tons by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027 Table 110: Rest of Middle East Superabsorbent Polymers Market in Retrospect in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 111: Superabsorbent Polymers Market Share Distribution in Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 AFRICA Table 112: African Superabsorbent Polymers Latent Demand Forecasts in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 113: Superabsorbent Polymers Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by End-Use in Metric Tons for 2012-2019 Table 114: Superabsorbent Polymers Market Share Breakdown in Africa by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 15

