Poised to reach over US$15.1 Billion by the year 2025, PVC will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$393.9 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$315.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, PVC will reach a market size of US$676.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$3.3 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.





PLASTIC PIPES

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS

CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE





II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Plastic Evolves as a Vital Material for Pipeline Systems Recent Market Activity Outlook Plastic Pipes Demand in Emerging Markets Remains Strong Polyethylene (PE) Pipes Witness Strong Growth Competition Global Competitor Market Shares Plastic Pipes Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

A.G. Petzetakis S.A. (Greece) Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (USA) Aliaxis SA (Belgium) IPEX, Inc. (Canada) China Lesso Group Holdings Ltd. (China) Egeplast A. S (Turkey) Finolex Industries Ltd (India) Foshan Rifeng Enterprise Co Ltd (China) Future Pipe Industries (UAE) JM Eagle Company, Inc. (USA) Mexichem S.A.B. de C.V. (Mexico) Amanco Brasil Ltda. (Brazil) Wavin N.V. (The Netherlands) National Pipe and Plastics, Inc. (USA) North American Pipe Corporation (USA) Performance Pipe (A Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC Division) Pipelife International GmbH (Austria) Plastika AS (Slovakia) Polypipe Plc (UK) Sekisui Chemical Company Ltd (Japan) Shin-Etsu Polymer Co. Ltd (Japan) Tessenderlo Group (Belgium) Thai Pipe Industry Co., Ltd. (Thailand) Uponor Infra Oy (Finland)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Product Innovations and Technology Advancements Drive Market Growth Advances in Material Grades Benefit Growth PVC Pipes Maintain Stronghold Led by Material Innovations Medium-High Pressure Network Applications to Drive Large Diameter PVC-O Demand Players Improvise on Plastic Pipe Composition for Oil and Gas Sector HDPE Pipes Register Strong Gains in Sewer Applications Polypropylene Pipes Gain from New Formulations Thermoplastic and Corrugated Plastic Pipes Gain Increased Acceptance in Storm Sewer Applications Trenchless Technology Augurs Well for Plastic LDPs Global Climate Change Opens Growth Opportunities Mining Pipelines Offer Strong Growth Potential for PE Pipes Demand on Rise for Glass Fiber-Reinforced Pipes Structured Wall and Multilayer Pipes Grow in Usage Replacement Demand Drives Growth Opportunities Focus on Energy Efficiency Drives Growth Prospects Rural Electrification in Emerging Countries Lends Traction Coiled Polyethylene Pipes in Telecommunication Applications Water Transmission Projects Dominate Market Demand for Water Access in Developing Countries Drives Growth Plastic Pipes Gain Share in Water and Wastewater Treatment Population Growth & Urbanization Drive Demand Recovery in Construction Sector Bodes Well for Market Growth

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 274

