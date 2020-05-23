New York, May 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Agricultural Biotechnology Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04838495/?utm_source=GNW

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Prelude Recent Market Activity Widening Gap between Food Demand and Production Raises Significance of Agricultural Biotechnology Opportunity Indicators in a Nutshell Transgenic Seeds & Crops Spearhead Growth in the Agricultural Biotech Market Highlights Significant Benefits of GM Crops Augur Well for Market Growth Biotech Cropland Worldwide - An Overview Developed Regions Lead GM Crop Cultivation, Developing Regions Promise Future Growth Barriers to Expansion of Biotechnology in Agriculture Industry Bt. Cotton: Adoption All Set to Increase Further in the Coming Years Robust R&D Pipeline to Play a Pivotal Role in Adoption of Bt. Cotton Challenges Hindering Wider Adoption of GM Crops Biopesticides: Natural Attributes Spur Global Demand Developed Countries: Leading Consumers of Biopesticides Biopesticides - A Crucial Component for Implementing Integrated Pest Management Explosive Growth in Organic Farming Augurs Well for Biopesticides Market Lack of Familiarity & Negative Perceptions Hinder Uptake of Biopesticides among Farmers BIOPESTICIDE REGULATIONS IN THE US AND EUROPE Global Competitor Market Shares Agricultural Biotechnology Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Ltd. (Israel) BASF SE (Germany) Bayer CropScience AG (Germany) Certis USA LLC (USA) Dow AgroSciences, LLC (USA) Mycogen Seeds (USA) DuPont Pioneer (USA) Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (USA) Monsanto Company (USA) Performance Plants, Inc. (Canada) Syngenta AG (Switzerland) Valent BioSciences Corporation (USA)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Food Security - An Opportunity Generator Rising Demand for Biofuels: Positive Implications for GM Crops Market Introduction of Bt Cotton and Bt Brinjal Enhance Agricultural Production IRRI Working to Develop Stress-Tolerant Rice Variants Advent of Insect Resistant Crops Fuel Growth for Agriculture Industry Global Reservations Persist in Acknowledging Benefits of GM Crops Integration of Biotechnology and IT Revolutionizes Agriculture Sector Development of New Herbicide-Tolerant Traits Gathers Steam Advanced Farming Techniques for Increasing Agricultural Yields Misuse of Indigenous Resources of Developing Countries: A Cause of Concern Educating Consumers - Need of the Hour Synthetic Biology - A Brief Review Synthetic Biology: Prediction Becoming Reality Biostimulants: Growing Interest in Organic Food to Propel Growth Need for Sustainable Agriculture - Key Growth Driver Lack of Thorough Research Impedes Growth in Biostimulants Market Need for Paradigm Shift in Grower Mindset Regarding Biostimulants The Road Ahead Sales of Non-GMO products to Register Impressive Growth Public-Private Sector Partnerships Gain Importance Protection of Intellectual Property Demands High Attention Challenges Aplenty for Agricultural Biotechnology in Developing Nations Dearth of Competent Leadership Insufficient Financial Support for R&D Lack of Scientific and Technological Infrastructure Insufficient Expertise and Human Resources Safety Issues Ethical Issues Lack of Regulatory Framework

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Agricultural Biotechnology Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 2: Agricultural Biotechnology Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 3: Agricultural Biotechnology Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 4: Molecular Diagnostics (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 5: Molecular Diagnostics (Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 6: Molecular Diagnostics (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 7: Tissue Culture (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 8: Tissue Culture (Type) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 9: Tissue Culture (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 10: Vaccines (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 11: Vaccines (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 12: Vaccines (Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 13: Genetic Engineering (Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 14: Genetic Engineering (Type) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 15: Genetic Engineering (Type) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 16: Other Types (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 17: Other Types (Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 18: Other Types (Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 19: Transgenic Crops (Application) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2

through 2027 Table 20: Transgenic Crops (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019 Table 21: Transgenic Crops (Application) Global Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 22: Synthetic Biology-enabled Products (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 23: Synthetic Biology-enabled Products (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 24: Synthetic Biology-enabled Products (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 25: Other Applications (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 26: Other Applications (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 27: Other Applications (Application) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Market Facts & Figures US Agricultural Biotechnology Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 28: United States Agricultural Biotechnology Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 29: Agricultural Biotechnology Market in the United States by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 30: United States Agricultural Biotechnology Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 31: United States Agricultural Biotechnology Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 32: Agricultural Biotechnology Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 33: Agricultural Biotechnology Market Share Breakdown in the United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CANADA Table 34: Canadian Agricultural Biotechnology Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 35: Canadian Agricultural Biotechnology Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 36: Agricultural Biotechnology Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 37: Canadian Agricultural Biotechnology Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 38: Agricultural Biotechnology Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2012-2019 Table 39: Canadian Agricultural Biotechnology Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 JAPAN Table 40: Japanese Market for Agricultural Biotechnology: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 41: Agricultural Biotechnology Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019 Table 42: Japanese Agricultural Biotechnology Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 43: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Agricultural Biotechnology in US$ Million by Application: 2

to 2027 Table 44: Japanese Agricultural Biotechnology Market in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 45: Agricultural Biotechnology Market Share Shift in Japan by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CHINA Table 46: Chinese Agricultural Biotechnology Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 47: Agricultural Biotechnology Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 48: Chinese Agricultural Biotechnology Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 49: Chinese Demand for Agricultural Biotechnology in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 50: Agricultural Biotechnology Market Review in China in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 51: Chinese Agricultural Biotechnology Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 EUROPE Market Facts & Figures European Agricultural Biotechnology Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 52: European Agricultural Biotechnology Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 53: Agricultural Biotechnology Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 54: European Agricultural Biotechnology Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 55: European Agricultural Biotechnology Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027 Table 56: Agricultural Biotechnology Market in Europe in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 57: European Agricultural Biotechnology Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 58: European Agricultural Biotechnology Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027 Table 59: Agricultural Biotechnology Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2012-2019 Table 60: European Agricultural Biotechnology Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 FRANCE Table 61: Agricultural Biotechnology Market in France by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 62: French Agricultural Biotechnology Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 63: French Agricultural Biotechnology Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 64: Agricultural Biotechnology Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027 Table 65: French Agricultural Biotechnology Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 66: French Agricultural Biotechnology Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027 GERMANY Table 67: Agricultural Biotechnology Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 68: German Agricultural Biotechnology Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 69: German Agricultural Biotechnology Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 70: Agricultural Biotechnology Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027 Table 71: German Agricultural Biotechnology Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 72: Agricultural Biotechnology Market Share Distribution in Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ITALY Table 73: Italian Agricultural Biotechnology Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 74: Agricultural Biotechnology Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 75: Italian Agricultural Biotechnology Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 76: Italian Demand for Agricultural Biotechnology in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 77: Agricultural Biotechnology Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 78: Italian Agricultural Biotechnology Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 UNITED KINGDOM Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Agricultural Biotechnology: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 80: Agricultural Biotechnology Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019 Table 81: United Kingdom Agricultural Biotechnology Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 82: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Agricultural Biotechnology in US$ Million by Application: 2

to 2027 Table 83: United Kingdom Agricultural Biotechnology Market in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 84: Agricultural Biotechnology Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF EUROPE Table 85: Rest of Europe Agricultural Biotechnology Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027 Table 86: Agricultural Biotechnology Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 87: Rest of Europe Agricultural Biotechnology Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 88: Rest of Europe Agricultural Biotechnology Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027 Table 89: Agricultural Biotechnology Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2012-2019 Table 90: Rest of Europe Agricultural Biotechnology Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 91: Agricultural Biotechnology Market in Asia-Pacific by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 92: Asia-Pacific Agricultural Biotechnology Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 93: Asia-Pacific Agricultural Biotechnology Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 94: Agricultural Biotechnology Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027 Table 95: Asia-Pacific Agricultural Biotechnology Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 96: Asia-Pacific Agricultural Biotechnology Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027 REST OF WORLD Table 97: Rest of World Agricultural Biotechnology Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 98: Rest of World Agricultural Biotechnology Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 99: Agricultural Biotechnology Market in Rest of World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 100: Rest of World Agricultural Biotechnology Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 101: Agricultural Biotechnology Market in Rest of World: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2012-2019 Table 102: Rest of World Agricultural Biotechnology Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 70

