Poised to reach over US$55.9 Billion by the year 2025, Cloud Videos will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 28.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$8.3 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$11.2 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Cloud Videos will reach a market size of US$4.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 25.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$43.2 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.





1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Consumer Cloud Computing: The Next Big Thing in Cloud Computing Recent Market Activity New Millennials Emerge as the Lucrative Customer Cluster for Cloud Entertainment Services Cloud Video to Witness Blistering Growth to Emerge as the Single Largest Segment by 2024 Cloud Video Service Providers Battle Hard for Premium Content Rights & Original Productions Consumer Cloud Storage Emerges Into the Standard Data Storage Technology for the Rapidly Digitalizing Smartphone Friendly Internet Population Consumer Cloud Storage to Play a Pivotal Role in Handling the Onslaught of Data Generated by Consumer IoT (CIoT) Developing Countries Emerge as Hotspots for Future Growth Market Outlook Global Competitor Market Shares Consumer Cloud Services Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rise of the On-Demand Economy to Accelerate the Popularity of On-Demand Streaming Services Supported by the Cloud Consumer Cloud Entertainment Comprising Cloud Music, Gaming and Video: The Largest Segment of the Consumer Cloud Services Market Cloud Music Streaming: An Emerging Area of Opportunity for Consumer Cloud Services Breaking the Chains of Fixed Devices, Cloud Gaming Emerges into a Lucrative Business Opportunity for Cloud Service Providers The Dominance of PC Gamers Bodes Well for the Growth of Cloud Gaming A Peek Into Broad Technology Factors Providing the Foundation for the Growth of Consumer Cloud Services High-Speed Internet Penetration & Bandwidth Expansion Since Consumer Cloud Service Experiences are only as good as the Network, Developments in Internet Architecture Remain Crucial for Future Growth & Proliferation Growing Investments in 4G/LTE & 5G to Strengthen the Robustness of Consumer Cloud Services Favorable Smartphone Usage Patterns for Entertainment Supports Growth of Cloud Music, Gaming & Video Streaming Services Spiraling Global Sales of Smartphones Amplifies Data Storage Needs

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

