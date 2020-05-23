New York, May 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Clinical Laboratory Services Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04707129/?utm_source=GNW

Clinical Laboratory Services - An Overview Growth of Specialty Labs Recent Market Activity Outlook Developed Nations: Cost Pressures Necessitate New Strategies Despite Challenges, Emerging Markets Provide Growth Opportunities Routine Testing Takes the Lead; Esoteric Testing Services Drive Growth Key Market Drivers Growth Contributing Factors in a Gist Rising Healthcare Needs of Aging Global Population Increase in Healthcare Spending in Emerging Markets Increasing Awareness Levels Need to Cut Healthcare Costs Rising Incidence of Diseases Increasing Role of Clinical Labs in Testing Infectious Diseases Global Competitor Market Shares Clinical Laboratory Services Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

ADICON Clinical Laboratories, Inc. (China) ARUP Laboratories (USA) Bio-Reference Laboratories, Inc. (USA) DaVita, Inc. (USA) Enzo Clinical Labs (USA) Genova Diagnostics, Inc. (USA) Kingmed Diagnostics (China) Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (USA) Dynacare (Canada) Mayo Clinic Laboratories (USA) NeoGenomics Laboratories (USA) Genoptix, Inc. (USA) Quest Diagnostics, Inc. (USA) Sonic Healthcare Limited (Australia) Bioscientia Institut für Medizinische Diagnostik GmbH (Germany) American Esoteric Laboratories (USA) Spectra Laboratories, Inc. (USA) SYNLAB International GmbH (Germany) The National Health Laboratory Service (South Africa) Thyrocare Technologies Limited (India) Unilabs SA (Switzerland)

Need for Clinical Laboratories to Reinvent Business Models Laboratory Informatics Offers Opportunities to Streamline Operations Transforming Hospital Laboratory into a Profit Center Laboratory Specific IT Platforms Provide a Business Case for Outreach Programs Hospital Outreach Laboratories Deliver Better Value to Larger Organizations Managing and Measuring Value Manufacturers Leveraging Expertise to Address Requirements of Laboratories Factors Impacting Laboratories Moving Towards Value Driven Healthcare Maximizing ROI in a Low Cost Environment Making Most of Global Best Practices Advent of Novel Devices Fuel growth for Clinical Laboratory Services Market Biobanks Gain Prominence Home Based Systems Go Digital Drones Emerging as Cost Effective and Efficient Mode for Transporting Samples Innovative Strategies of Clinical Laboratories at Health Systems Creation of Standardized Medical Laboratory Services Laboratory Testing Industry Faces Unique Investor Led Disruption Divergent Paths for Independent Labs and Health System Labs Factors Affecting Divergence Supporting ACO Requirements Transformations in Healthcare Integrated Care Support Population Health Initiatives Home-Field Benefits Evolving Clinical Laboratory Sector to Drive Diverse Lab Test Segment Market Share Key Market Differentiators Real-Time Lab Data Access IVD Market Growth: An Indication of Growth in Clinical Labs Market New Technologies and Tests Drive Demand for Specific Testing Increasing Role of Advanced Tests in Clinical Treatment Decision Making Increasing Opportunities in Personalized Medicine and Clinical Trial Services Cancer Testing Market: Opportunity for Clinical Labs Shortened Hospitalization Enhances Significance of Medical Labs Lab Automation Speeds Up Standardization Gains Precedence in the Hunt for Automation Heightened Use of IT Systems in Clinical Laboratories Assessing the Impact of Point-of-Care Testing on Clinical Labs Autoimmune Disease Testing: Labs Seek Cost-Effective & High Productivity Options POLs: Reducing Turnaround Times for Testing POL Market Succumbs to Cost Pressures Laboratory Outsourcing Trend Gains Strength Value-Based Outsourcing of Services to Take Center Stage Challenges Facing Lab Testing Market Dependence on Third Parties Lack of Skilled Workers

