6% during the period 2019–2025.



The global disinfectant spray and wipes market is expected to witness an exponential rise in demand during the forecast period. With the rise in infectious and contagious diseases, the application of disinfectant wipes and solutions in several healthcare centers and hospitals is gaining traction. These solutions are easy to apply and are highly useful to prevent infections and disease spread. This property is expected to increase its usage among several end-users.

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused significant disruptions in the supply and demand scenario. The demand for wipes and sprays is soaring among medical professionals and consumers. In March 2020, the sale of aerosol/spray disinfectants witnessed over 340% growth compared to the last year.

Several government initiatives are emphasizing towards the adoption of various disinfectant products. Moreover, the sale of multipurpose cleaners observed a spike of over 160% in March 2020 from March 2019. According to the USEPA (Environmental Protection Agency), Clorox 4-in-1 disinfecting sprays and Lysol disinfectant sprays are some of the few products that are likely to control the spread of the coronavirus.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the disinfectant sprays and wipes market during the forecast period:

• Advancements in Technology and Innovative Solutions

• Marketing and Advertising of Disinfectant Spray and Wipes

• Increasing Healthcare-associated Infections

• Upsurge in E-commerce Platforms



DISINFECTANT SPRAY AND WIPES MARKET SEGMENTATION

This research report includes a detailed segmentation by product type, composition type, end-user type, and geography. Vendors are expected to introduce several types of disinfectant sprays in the market during the forecast period. These liquid sprays are likely to witness significant demand from different end-users, including healthcare, hospitality, and commercial spaces. The consciousness to maintain proper hygiene facilities is a major factor driving the growth of the disinfectant sprays market size. The outbreak of contagious diseases such as COVID-19 is also likely to influence the demand for sanitization products in the market.



Disinfectant wipes are experiencing high adoption on account of increased preference for safe and hygienic facilities. The market share of wet wipes is increasing as they are gaining prominence among users. The usage of wet wipes offers several advantages over sprays and solutions, thereby boosting the disinfectant wipes market share.



Alcohol-based disinfectants are the largest revenue contributor to the market. The percentage of alcohol is one of the most significant factors deciding the effectiveness of the disinfectant. The market share of alcohol-based products is likely to decline. This is on account of the growing popularity of alkyl dimethyl benzyl solutions, which are gaining widespread demand.



The demand for cleaning products in the residential segment is likely to witness significant demand. The growth is due to the increasing awareness of contagious diseases. Disinfectant spray and wipes are profoundly used in the residential segment to sanitize highly touched surfaces. Window bolts, doorknobs, light switches, tables, chairs, lift buttons, and gates are regularly disinfected to prevent the transmission of infectious diseases.



Market Segmentation by Product Type

• Sprays

• Wipes

By Composition Type

• Alcohol

• Alkyl Dimethyl Benzyl

• Others

By End-user Type

• Residential

• Healthcare

• Commercial Spaces

• Hospitality

• Government & others



INSIGHTS BY GEOGRAPHY



In terms of production and consumption, the North American region is one of the largest markets for disinfectant sprays and wipes. The recent outbreak of the Coronavirus has largely emphasized the need for efficient hygiene and cleaning solutions. One of the key factors impacting the demand for disinfectant spray and wipes in the US is the increasing prevalence of healthcare-associated infections.



There are nearly 2 million patients that suffer from HAIs in the US. Several initiatives are implemented to reduce these infections. The demand for hygiene and sanitization is expected to increase in the residential sectors and the commercial and hospitality sectors. Increasing awareness of hygiene and cleanliness among consumers is further expected to boost sales via online and offline channels.



By Geography

• North America

o US

o Canada

• Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Nordic Countries

o Others

• APAC

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Australia

o Others

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Argentina

o Others

• Middle East & Africa

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE



INSIGHTS BY VENDORS



Currently, the global disinfectant sprays and wipes market size is moderately concentrated. The Reckitt Benckiser Group, Ecolab, Procter & Gamble are capturing major stakes in the market. The competition is growing intense. The rapidly changing technological environment could adversely affect vendors as customers expect continual innovations and upgrades.



The present scenario is forcing vendors to alter and refine their unique value proposition to achieve a strong market presence. All these companies have a presence in three major regions of North America, APAC, and Europe. However, there are local vendors providing products with similar specifications at low prices. This will intensify the price wars among vendors during the forecast period.



The study considers the present scenario of the disinfectant sprays and wipes market and its market dynamics for the period 2019?2025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study offers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.



Prominent Vendors

• Ecolab

• Procter & Gamble

• Reckitt Benckiser Group



Other Prominent Vendors

• 2XL Corporations

• 3M

• BODE Chemie

• Bright Solutions

• Cambridge Sensors

• Contec

• Cantel Medical

• CarrollCLEAN

• Colgate-Palmolive Company

• CleanWell

• Diamond Wipes

• Diversey

• Dreumex

• GAMA Healthcare

• Gojo Industries

• Kinnos

• Kimberly-Clark

• Lonza

• Medline Industries

• Metrex Research

• Midlab

• North American Infection Control

• Pal International

• Parker Laboratories

• Safetec of America

• Sani Professional

• S.C. Johnson & Son

• Sklar Surgical Instruments

• Spartan Chemical Company

• Stepan Company

• Steris

• Stryker

• Unilever

• UPS Hygiene

• Vernacare

• Virox Technologies

• Wexford

• Whiteley Corporation

• Zep



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

1. What are the factors impacting the growth of the disinfectant sprays and wipes market share?

2. What is the growth of the disinfectant market size in India by 2025?

3. Which are the leading segments/end-users/geographical regions in the Disinfectant sprays Market?

4. Who are the active market players, and what are their market shares?



