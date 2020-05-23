New York, May 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Disposable Gloves Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05894595/?utm_source=GNW





The global disposable gloves market is highly competitive. Innovations, sustainability, and regulatory adherence constitute three pillars for the disposable gloves market success. Factors such as the growth in the aging population, awareness of infection prevention standards, and expansion of healthcare infrastructure are the major factors contributing to market growth. However, growth in medical tourism, advancement in surgical techniques and medical equipment, increase in public and private investments and government initiatives, the onset of pandemic diseases, and the rise in chronic diseases are other drivers stimulating the demand for disposable gloves.



The demand for medical gloves has surged up rapidly in countries such as the UK, China, the US, India, Iran, and Italy due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. The disease has increased the importance of hygiene among individuals. The market landscape of disposable gloves, which are fast turning into retail commodities, is expected to be accelerated.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the disposable gloves market during the forecast period:

• Outbreak of Pandemic Diseases

• Preference for Nitrile Gloves

• Growth in Cleanroom Technology

• Increased Awareness toward Personal Hygiene



The study considers the present scenario of the disposable gloves market and its market dynamics for the period 2019?2025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study offers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.



DISPOSABLE GLOVES MARKET SEGMENTATION

This research report includes a detailed segmentation by type, form, end-user, distribution, and geography. Latex gloves are traditional but widely preferred in the industry. A wide preference and adoption in medical, industrial, food, automotive, and other manufacturing industries is the major driver behind the dominance of the segment. However, one of the major challenges confronted by latex gloves manufacturers is price fluctuations based on the price of raw materials and the increasing demand for latex-free disposable gloves from developed countries.



The medical industry is the major end-user for nitrile gloves as it is certified by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for their application. The existing trend of using latex-free products among end-users is expected to fuel the demand for nitrile products in the medical industry.



The powered segment, which dominates healthcare, dental, food and beverage services, and automotive end-users, has been significantly limited in scope in the last five years. With regulatory agencies such as the FDA banning the use of powdered disposable gloves for the medical industry, the segment is likely to witness steady growth during the forecast period. Moreover, the development of polymer coating technology and powderless gloves is highly affecting the sale of powered models.



The global disposable medical gloves market is the major end-use application, which includes examination and surgical gloves. With the growing number of surgeries and cosmetic procedures, the surgical gloves market size is expected to generate an incremental sale of 36.54 billion units during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 18% in terms of revenue. The growth in medical tourism in countries such as Malaysia, Thailand, India, and Singapore can substantially lead to the growth of surgical supplies. Further, the rise in the aging population, chronic illness, expansion of healthcare facilities is driving medical gloves demand.



Disposable gloves have been approaching the status of retail commodities, which increase their visibility and availability in traditional stores such as hypermarkets and online channels. Drug stores and pharmacies remain a significant mode of distribution. They also act as a sales medium, alongside B2B collaborations for clinics, hospitals, and nursing homes.



Segmentation by Type

• Latex

• Nitrile

• Vinyl

• Neoprene

• Others



Segmentation by Form

• Powder

• Powder-free



Segmentation by End-user

• Medical

o Surgical

o Examination

• Non-medical

o Industrial

o Chemical

o Food

o Others



Segmentation by Distribution

• B2B/Institutional

• Retail

• Others



INSIGHTS BY GEOGRAPHY



North America accounted for over 30% of the total volume consumption in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The scope of growth remains high in the medical & healthcare, automotive, construction, household applications, and food processing industries. A highly sophisticated food processing industry in the region is supporting the growth of vinyl and food-grade gloves.



In countries such as the US, where the market has been well established, the upcoming competition in the market will be based on offering sustainable products with minimum impact on the environment. The rise in the aging population, which requires special care, drives investments in the healthcare segment in North America.



Segmentation by Geography

• North America

o US

o Canada

• Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

• APAC

o China

o Japan

o South Korea

o Australia

o India

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

• Middle East & Africa

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE



INSIGHTS BY VENDORS



The disposable gloves industry is highly competitive, with more than 150 recognized vendors across the globe. Factors such as comfort, dexterity, safety, comfort, and price can play a major role in determining the demand and penetration of gloves in the market. Innovation serves as the key differentiator through which brands can capitalize on the competitive trend prevalent in the market.



Top Glove is one of the leading vendors in the market. Top glove market segmentation focuses on sustainability and business partnerships. Global collaborations and mergers and acquisitions are helping companies to increase their global footprints. Vendors need to engage with market trends and demands constantly.



Prominent Vendors

• Top Glove

• Kossan

• Hartalega

• Rubberex

• Ansell



Other Prominent Vendors

• Kimberly-Clark

• Kanam

• Unigloves

• Ammex

• Supermax

• The Glove Company

• Cardinal Health

• Molnlycke

• Dynarex

• Medline

• SAS Safety Corp.

• Showa

• Venom Steel

• Adenna

• WinMed Group

• MedPride

• Infitec Gloves

• Superior Glove



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

1. What is the market size for disposable gloves in the forecast period 2019 to 2025?

2. What is the estimated growth of surgical gloves market size in India?

3. Which region held the maximum share in the disposable gloves market?

4. What is the main growth driver of the disposable gloves market?

5. Who are the key players are operating, and what are their market shares?

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05894595/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001