The global hair loss products market is witnessing robust growth, which is expected to continue during the forecast period. An increasing number of customers demanding hair loss products to meet functional purposes has been driving the market over the last few years. The number of people with hair ailments is growing at a steady pace.

The usage and demand for hair care products such as serums, shampoos, conditioners, and oils to improve the volume or strength have been increasing. The global demand for premium-quality hair wigs and extensions is influencing manufacturers to establish production facilities in Asian countries in China and India. It offers hair loss products at a lower cost than global markets. Low-priced goods are becoming extremely popular among price-conscious customers that explore cost-efficient options for surgical hair replacement procedures.

Moreover, the growth in per capita disposable income has increased discretionary spending among several European countries, which bodes well for manufacturers in the region. The influence of social media is driving the demand for hair care products, especially for natural and organic ingredients. The growing inclination toward the maintenance of cleanliness and hygiene is another major driver. The introduction of innovative and differentiated products, as well as enriching consumer experience with the help of technological advancements, is further fueling the market growth.

The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the hair loss products market during the forecast period:

• Traction of Organic and Vegan Products

• Skinification of Hair

• Rising Awareness and Adoption of Topical Hair Loss Products

• Social Media and Popup Stores Driving Adoption



The study considers the present scenario of the hair loss products market and its market dynamics for the period 2019?2025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent companies operating in the market.



HAIR LOSS PRODUCTS MARKET SEGMENTATION

This research report includes a detailed segmentation by product, gender, distribution channels, and geography. Shampoos and conditioners are the most widely penetrated hair care products worldwide. The segment accounts for the largest revenue share among both male and female consumers across the globe. One key reason for the high adoption of these products, especially among men, is the convenience of usage as they can easily be fit into daily bathing and grooming routines.

Oils are the most common and widely utilized hair care products and constitute an essential component of hair care kit, primarily in developing countries of APAC. Oils are gaining traction in European countries such as France and Italy. The growth is on account of the incorporation of organic and essential oil extracts, which have regrowth properties.



The women segment is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This is due to the increasing fashion awareness and collective popularity of hair care products among females. More than 80% of women are apprehensive about the ingredients in the products related to essential care. Hence, the demand is not growing for organic-based products, but also ingredients.

In the US, over 23% of women are suffering from hair loss or other weakening conditions. Pattern hair loss or Androgenetic Alopecia (AGA), is the most prevalent type of hair loss in men and women. Hence, the growth of the women’s hair fall products market is likely to witness steady growth during the forecast period.



The distribution channel modes include online and offline mediums. The online segment includes official company websites and third-party vendors. The offline channel is further segmented into supermarkets, department stores, chemists, catalogs, spas & salons, and other modes such as hair clinics. To gain a competitive edge, vendors are relying on the multi-channel sales model.



Market Segmentation by Product

• Shampoos & Conditioners

o Women

o Men

• Oil

o Women

o Men

• Serum

o Women

o Men

• Others

o Women

o Men

By Genders

• Men

o Shampoos & Conditioners

o Oil

o Serum

o Others

• Women

o Shampoos & Conditioners

o Oil

o Serum

o Others

By Distribution Channels

• Offline

• Online



INSIGHTS BY GEOGRAPHY



The global hair care and premium cosmetics industry is highly penetrated in Western Europe and North America. The market is rapidly growing in APAC, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa regions. The growth is propelled due to high awareness and the growing trend in the grooming industry.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Japan is leading the hair loss products market, followed by China and India. Australia and Singapore lag in the revenue momentum owing to the niche demand from core target consumers.

Europe, with a market share of 25%, is estimated to continue its significance during the forecast period. The growth can be concentrated in Norway, Sweden, the Netherlands, Italy, Poland, and Russia. The UK, Germany, Italy, and France can serve as the hotspots for the launch of premium and luxury goods in Europe.

North America is expected to contribute 15% of the total market revenue by 2025. The US region is the major contributor. The region is expected to witness the growth of numerous domestic vendors in the next five years. The shift in the grooming trend among generation X and millennials is more likely to sustain during the forecast period.



By Geography

• Europe

o Spain

o Germany

o Italy

o France

o UK

• North America

o US

o Canada

• APAC

o South Korea

o China

o Japan

o Australia

o India

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

• MEA

o Turkey

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o UAE



INSIGHTS BY VENDORS



Customer demands have steered the global hair loss products market. Manufacturers have been introducing new produces depending on the prevailing trends in fashion, beauty, and personal sectors. However, this has not been able to increase the demand for hair care products. This is because new trends and products showcased by celebrities and influencers on social media are one of the primary factors propelling the market in the current scenario.

The market is observing consolidation wherein several vendors are focusing on the acquisition of domestic brands to strengthen their product portfolio. With the help of acquisitions, vendors are also trying to reduce the competition.



Key Vendors

• Henke

• Loreal

• Unilever

• P&G

• Henkel

• Coty



Other Vendors

• Revlon

• Estée Lauder

• Kao Corporation

• Shiseido

• Hoyu

• Developlus

• Embelleze

• Natulique

• Kevin Murphy

• AmorePacific

• Maria Nila

• Godrej

• Davines

• Johnson & Johnson

• Honasa

• Cellmid

• Pureology

• Aveda

• Lipogaine

• DS Healthcare

• Hims

• Keeps

• Harklinikken

• Beardo

• Natura & Co

• Forrest Essentials

• The Man Company

• Shahnaz Husain Group

• Dr. Batra’s

• Himalaya Herbals

• Brillare

• Isdin

• Wow Science

• Khadi Natural

• Kama Ayurveda

• Sebapharma

• Biotique

• Veta



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

1. What is growth rate of hair loss treatment products market size in India?

2. What is the global hair loss products market size and growth rate?

3. Which is the leading segment/geography in the global hair loss products market?

4. What is the market size of hair loss shampoo industry?

5. What are the key drivers, trends, and factors driving the global hair loss products market?

