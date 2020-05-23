New York, May 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Non-Contact Infrared Thermometer Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05894593/?utm_source=GNW





The global infrared thermometer market is going to witness growth due to the worldwide outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. This pandemic has resulted in a spike in demand for several medical devices, which include nebulizers, blood pressure monitoring devices, medical ventilators along with the non-contact thermometer. In an attempt to contain the highly contagious virus, temperature monitoring has become an essential component across public places, including shopping malls, airports, offices, schools, thereby increasing the demand for non-contact thermometers.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the infrared thermometer market during the forecast period:

• Growth in Medical Tourism

• Development of Innovative Products

• Demand for Multifunction Non-contact Thermometers

• Prevalence of Healthcare Acquired Infections



The study considers the present scenario of the infrared thermometer market and its market dynamics for the period 2019?2025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study offers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.



INFRARED THERMOMETER MARKET SEGMENTATION

This research report includes a detailed segmentation by product type, application, and geography. The infrared forehead non-contact thermometers market accounted for the largest share of 61% in 2019. Contactless thermometers are easy to use and provide faster results that are highly recommended to measure temperatures in babies and infants. This is increasing the share of the contactless thermometer market. They are considered as reliable, comfortable, and accurate option to measure body temperatures, especially for pediatrics.



Vendors are implementing new technology such as intelligent light indicators to indicate fever levels. They are likely to introduce smart technologies that allow the thermometer to be connected to an external mobile application via Bluetooth.



In-ear thermometers are more popular than forehead ones for measuring temperatures among pets. Due to the presence of fur and different sweat apparatus, forehead temperature scans are not proven to be helpful in veterinary medicine. However, in-ear and rectal temperatures have shown conflicting results. Thus, reliability remains a key challenge for the market.

North America is expected to witness continued improvement, contributing to the highest incremental growth of $73.59 million by 2025. The evolving consumer confidence and technology is likely to increase the demand for non-contact thermometers in veterinary medicine.



Market Segmentation by Product Type

• Forehand

• In-ear

• Multipurpose

By Application

• Medical

o Adult

o Children

• Veterinary



INSIGHTS BY GEOGRAPHY



The market in North America is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. The rising healthcare industry in the US and Canada is primarily supporting the growth of non-contact thermometers in the region. The growing awareness of several contagious diseases would support the growth of the market. Consumers are increasingly spending on innovative and the latest healthcare equipment, which would fuel the market growth during the forecast period.



By Geography

• North America

o US

o Canada

• Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

• APAC

o China

o Japan

o India

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

• Middle East & Africa

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia



INSIGHTS BY VENDORS



The global infrared thermometer market size is undergoing major transformations. The demand is flourishing due to innovations and technological advancements. Therefore, global players are focusing on business expansion plans to increase the geographic reach of their products.

Global outreach efforts are particularly strong in many emerging economies of the APAC and MEA regions. Several infrared thermometer manufacturers in the US and Europe are beginning to design and manufacture their products locally. For instance, key players such as Medtronic, Braun, and Cardinal Health generate significant revenue from global sales. Hence, several large global players are willing to enter emerging markets to increase their sales volume and profit margins.



Prominent Vendors

• Omron Healthcare

• Paul Hartmann

• Hill-Rom Holdings

• Geratherm



Other Prominent Vendors

• Microlife

• Thermomedics Inc.

• BPL Medical Technologies

• Exergen Corporation

• Contec Medical Systems

• Cardinal Health

• Braun

• American Diagnostic Corporation

• A&D Medical Manufacturers

• Briggs Healthcare

• Equinox

• AccuMed

• Technimed

• Eco4US

• Reliefcare

• TempIR

• Metene

• Occobaby

• Preve Precision

• Koogeek

• Puruizt

• Guangzhou Berrcom Medical Device Co. Ltd.



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

1. What is the market size of the global non contact infrared thermometer market?

2. How is COVID-19 impacting the demand for infrared thermometer?

3. What are the factors impacting the infrared thermometer market growth?

4. What are the drivers, industry trends, and restraints affecting industry growth?

5. Who are the major infrared thermometer market players, and what are their market share?

6. What are the key strategies adopted by the key market players?

