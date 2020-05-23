New York, May 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GCC Data Center Market - Investment Analysis and Growth Opportunities 2020-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05894599/?utm_source=GNW





Etisalat, Khazna, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Khazna, Gulf Data Hub, and Datamount are the prominent investors. Managed services continue to dominate the GCC data center services market, where colocation has gaining increased traction in the last two years. Hyperscale data center providers contribute to market growth through cloud investments in GCC countries that include Oracle, AWS, IBM, and Microsoft.

Initiatives such as Saudi Vision 2030, Dubai Vision 2021, and New Kuwait Vision 2035 are likely to aid in the growth of cloud, big data, and IoT services in the market. The UAE and Saudi Arabia are the major contributors to the market. Bahrain, Kuwait, and Oman are in the nascent growth stage. The data center construction market has halted the construction due to spread of COVID-19. Among GCC countries, the impact is moderate.

According to the YouGov survey, 88% IT decision makers in the UAE decided to increase their cloud spend in 2019. Stringency in data protection laws, which secure the user’s personal data stored at other locations, is likely drive the market. In 2019, Saudi Arabia revised its cloud computing regulatory framework. The average rack power density is 3-5 KW, which is expected to grow to 8-10 kW by 2025 across GCC data center market. There is a rising contribution from the increased deployment in IoT, AI, and machine learning workloads.



• An assessment of the data center investment in the market by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise data center operators

• Exhaustive insights of the impact of the COVID-19 on the data center market in GCC

• Investments in terms of area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) in major cities in the country

• Data center Colocation market in GCC

• Retail & wholesale colocation Pricing in GCC

• A detailed study of the existing market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis. Insightful predictions about the market size & share of the GCC data center market during the forecast period

• Segmentation of the data center market in GCC into multiple segments and sub-segments with sizing and forecast

• A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, potential opportunities. Offers growth restraints, and future prospects for the GCC data center market

• Presence of prominent data center investors, construction contractors, and infrastructure vendors

• A transparent market research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspect of the market



• Major oil companies in GCC are exploring means to incorporate smart technology in their oilfields. They implement big data and analytics technologies, sensors, and control systems.

• The data consumption in Saudi Arabia is expected to grow by 30% from 2019 to 2022. This, in turn, is attracting data center investments into the country.

• Governments in the region use cloud-based platforms to establish new public private partnerships.

• The growth in artificial intelligence and IoT is likely to develop the demand for edge computing in GCC.

• Smart city initiatives in countries such as the UAE and Saudi Arabia emphasize the importance of data in improving communication between cities, citizens, automobiles, electronics, and devices.



This report offers a detailed analysis of the GCC data center investments in terms of infrastructure and geography. It discusses market sizing and estimation for different segments with respect to the investment in data centers. The segmentation includes:



• Infrastructure Type

o IT Infrastructure

o Electrical Infrastructure

o Mechanical Infrastructure

• IT Infrastructure

o Server

o Storage

o Network

• Electrical Infrastructure

o UPS Systems

o Generator

o Transfer Switches and Switchgear

o Other Electrical Infrastructure

• Mechanical Infrastructure

o Cooling Systems

o CRAC & CRAH Units

o Chiller Units

o Cooling Towers & Dry Coolers

o Other Units

o Racks

o Other Mechanical Infrastructure

• General Construction

o Building Development

o Installation & Commissioning Services

o Building Design

o Physical Security

o DCIM

• Tier Segments

o Tier I & Tier II

o Tier III

o Tier IV

• Geography

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Other Countries



• Datacenter Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

• Datacenter Construction Contractors

• Datacenter Infrastructure Providers

• New Entrants

• Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms

• Corporate and Governments Agencies



