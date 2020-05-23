New York, May 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Toys Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05731052/?utm_source=GNW

78 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 2% during the forecast period.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising adoption of STEM toys as teaching aids and strong growth in online sales. In addition, the growth of collaborative environment in educational institutions is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) toys market analysis includes distribution channel segment and geographic landscape.



The science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) toys market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Geographic Landscapes

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the introduction of subscription services for STEM toys as one of the prime reasons driving the science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) toys market growth during the next few years. Also, growing popularity of coding robot toys, and rising application of ai in STEM toys will lead to sizable demand in the market.

