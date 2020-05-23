CALGARY, Alberta, May 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARROW Exploration Corp. (“Arrow” or the “Company”) (TSXV:AXL) announces a proposed non-brokered private placement (the “Private Placement”) of 13,000,000 common shares of the Company at a price of $0.025 per share for gross proceeds of $325,000.



The private placement will be subscribed for by certain insiders of the Company in an amount of $100,000 each, and a consultant to the Company in an amount of $25,000. The Company has agreed to provide a loan of $100,000 to each of the insiders and a loan of $25,000 to the consultant, pursuant to promissory notes secured by the shares issued in the Private Placement.

The securities issued in connection with the Private Placement are subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the closing of the Private Placement. The Private Placement is subject to certain conditions, including approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”).

No commission or finder's fee will be paid in connection with the Private Placement.

The transaction is a related party transaction pursuant to National Instrument 61-101 (the “Policy”) however the transaction is exempt from formal valuation requirements of the Policy as well as the requirement for minority shareholder approval. The transaction is part of the consideration offered to the subscribers pursuant to their employment or consulting agreements with the Company and was considered by the independent directors of the Company and determined to be in the best interest of the Company.

Following the closing of the Private Placement the Company will issue an aggregate 4,875,000 stock options (“Options”) to a director, officers and a consultant of the Company as part of Arrow’s compensation arrangements. Other than 375,000 of the Options which will vest on the one-year anniversary of their issuance, one-third of the options will vest on the first year anniversary of their issuance, one-third of the options will vest on the second year anniversary of their issuance, and one-third of the options will vest on the third year anniversary of their issuance. The Options shall have a strike price of $0.03. The Options will be issued pursuant to the Company’s Stock Option Plan.

About ARROW Exploration

Arrow Exploration Corp. (operating in Colombia via a branch of its 100% owned subsidiary Carrao Energy S.A.) is a publicly-traded company with a portfolio of premier Colombian oil assets that are under-exploited, under-explored and offer high potential growth. The Company’s business plan is to expand oil production from some of Colombia’s most active basins, including the Llanos, Middle Magdalena Valley (MMV) and Putumayo Basin. The asset base is predominantly operated with high working interests, and the Brent-linked light oil pricing exposure combines with low royalties to yield attractive potential operating margins. Arrow’s is led by a hands-on executive team, supported by an experienced board. Arrow is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “AXL”.

