Oslo, 25 May 2020 – Adevinta ASA has on 22 May 2020 purchased 50,000 own shares at an average price of NOK 100.2794 per share. After this, Adevinta ASA owns a total of 320,000 own shares.



The purchase of shares is a result of the company’s decision announced on 13 May 2020 to buy back up to 320,000 share, which is now completed. The shares are to be used as settlement in the Company’s share-based incentive schemes as well as employee share saving plans.

This information is subject to disclosure requirements pursuant to §4-2 and §5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



