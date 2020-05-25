TOKYO, May 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Internet Initiative Japan Inc. ("IIJ", TSE1: 3774) announced that IIJ’s Board of Directors today resolved upon the dividends to be paid from retained earnings to shareholders on the record date of March 31, 2020, as indicated below.



The distribution of retained earnings is subject to the approval of IIJ’s 28th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders that will be held on June 24, 2020 in Tokyo.

1. Dividend

FY2019

Year-end dividend

Latest forecast

(released on May 14, 2020) FY2018

Year-end dividend

Record date March 31, 2020 March 31, 2019 March 31, 2019 Dividend per common share JPY13.50 JPY13.50 JPY13.50 Total dividend amount JPY609 million - JPY608 million Effective date June 25, 2020 - June 28, 2019 Dividend resource Retained earnings - Retained earnings

2. Reason

IIJ’s basic policy for the return of profit to shareholders is to maintain stable and continuous dividends to shareholders while giving full consideration to securing its funds to strengthen its financial position and to prepare for its operation and business development.



Considering the basic policy, we decided to pay JPY13.50 per common share as FY2019 year-end dividend. This matter is scheduled to be resolved at IIJ’s 28th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled for June 24, 2020.

<Reference> Annual dividend payments

Dividend per common share Record date Interim dividend Year-end dividend Total: Annual dividend Year ended March 31, 2020 JPY13.50 (paid) JPY13.50 JPY27.00 Year ended March 31, 2019 JPY13.50 (paid) JPY13.50 (paid) JPY27.00

About IIJ

Founded in 1992, IIJ is one of Japan's leading Internet-access and comprehensive network solutions providers. IIJ and its group companies provide total network solutions that mainly cater to high-end corporate customers. IIJ's services include high-quality Internet connectivity services, systems integration, cloud computing services, security services and mobile services. Moreover, IIJ has built one of the largest Internet backbone networks in Japan that is connected to the United States, the United Kingdom and Asia. IIJ listed on the First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange in 2006.

