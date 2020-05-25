TOKYO, May 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Internet Initiative Japan Inc. ("IIJ", TSE1: 3774) announced that IIJ’s Board of Directors today resolved upon the dividends to be paid from retained earnings to shareholders on the record date of March 31, 2020, as indicated below.
The distribution of retained earnings is subject to the approval of IIJ’s 28th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders that will be held on June 24, 2020 in Tokyo.
1. Dividend
|FY2019
Year-end dividend
|Latest forecast
(released on May 14, 2020)
|FY2018
Year-end dividend
|Record date
|March 31, 2020
|March 31, 2019
|March 31, 2019
|Dividend per common share
|JPY13.50
|JPY13.50
|JPY13.50
|Total dividend amount
|JPY609 million
|-
|JPY608 million
|Effective date
|June 25, 2020
|-
|June 28, 2019
|Dividend resource
|Retained earnings
|-
|Retained earnings
2. Reason
IIJ’s basic policy for the return of profit to shareholders is to maintain stable and continuous dividends to shareholders while giving full consideration to securing its funds to strengthen its financial position and to prepare for its operation and business development.
Considering the basic policy, we decided to pay JPY13.50 per common share as FY2019 year-end dividend. This matter is scheduled to be resolved at IIJ’s 28th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled for June 24, 2020.
<Reference> Annual dividend payments
|Dividend per common share
|Record date
|Interim dividend
|Year-end dividend
|Total: Annual dividend
|Year ended March 31, 2020
|JPY13.50 (paid)
|JPY13.50
|JPY27.00
|Year ended March 31, 2019
|JPY13.50 (paid)
|JPY13.50 (paid)
|JPY27.00
About IIJ
Founded in 1992, IIJ is one of Japan's leading Internet-access and comprehensive network solutions providers. IIJ and its group companies provide total network solutions that mainly cater to high-end corporate customers. IIJ's services include high-quality Internet connectivity services, systems integration, cloud computing services, security services and mobile services. Moreover, IIJ has built one of the largest Internet backbone networks in Japan that is connected to the United States, the United Kingdom and Asia. IIJ listed on the First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange in 2006.
For inquiries, contact:
IIJ Investor Relations Tel: +81-3-5205-6500 E-mail: ir@iij.ad.jp URL: https://www.iij.ad.jp/en/ir
Internet Initiative Japan, Inc.
Tokyo, JAPAN
Internet Initiative Japan Inc. LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: