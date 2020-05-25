The Annual General Meeting of Borregaard ASA will be held on 15 June 2020 at 13:00 in Sarpsborg at INSPIRIA science center, Bjørnstadveien 16, 1712 Grålum, Norway.



The following documents are attached:

- Notice of the Annual General Meeting

- Guidelines for remuneration of senior management

- Recommendations of the nomination committee

Borregaard’s Annual Report 2019 is available at the company’s webpage: www.borregaard.com

Notice of attendance must be received no later than 12:00 on 12 June 2020.

The notice will be sent to all shareholders today. Notice of the Annual General Meeting and other documents relating to items of business, as well as further information concerning the rights of shareholders, may be found at www.borregaard.com.

The Annual General Meeting will be webcasted in Norwegian and English languages and can be followed at www.borregaard.com.

Registration will open at 12:00 at the date of the Annual General Meeting.

Borregaard ASA

Sarpsborg, 25 May 2020



Lotte Kvinlaug, Investor Relations Officer, +47 922 86 909

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.





