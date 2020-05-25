ANNOUNCEMENT

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 24 May 2019, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the Company) announced a share buy-back program in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buy-back program of up to DKK 10bn was to be executed during a 15-month period beginning 4 June 2019. The first phase of the program was initiated on 4 June 2019 and completed on 25 September 2019, and the second phase of the program was initiated on 26 September and completed on 28 February 2020.

During the third phase of the program running from 4 March 2020 up to 24 July 2020, the Company will buy-back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 3.4bn.

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 18 May 2020 to 20 May 2020:

 Number of
A shares		Average purchase
price A shares, DKK		Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement222,723 1,588,817,313
18 May 20201,1066,242.17886,903,850
19 May 20201,0546,452.05086,800,462
20 May 20201,0296,510.04006,698,831
Total 18-20 May 20203,189 20,403,142
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*1,640 10,492,622
Accumulated in third phase of the program60,549 352,917,103
Accumulated under the program225,912 1,609,220,455
    
 Number of
B shares		Average purchase
price B shares, DKK		Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement890,427 6,762,427,044
18 May 20204,4976,697.908130,120,493
19 May 20204,1436,891.547928,551,683
20 May 20204,1166,935.937128,548,317
Total 18-20 May 202012,756 87,220,493
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*4,978 34,037,577
Accumulated in third phase of the program241,632 1,507,111,941
Accumulated under the program903,183 6,849,647,537
        

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back programme.

                                                                                                                                                                

Page 1 of 2

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 225,912 A shares and 950,212 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 5.65% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 25 May 2020

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106

Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901       

Page 2 of 2

Attachments