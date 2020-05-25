Company Announcement no. 26/2020

On February 5, 2020 SimCorp A/S announced a share buyback program in compliance with the provisions of Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and delegated legislation under MAR.

In connection with the program SimCorp A/S will repurchase shares for an amount of up to EUR 10.0m, to be executed during the period from February 5, 2020 to July 31, 2020.

The following transactions have been executed under the program:

Date



Number of shares Average

purchase price

(DKK per share) Amount (DKK) Accumulated under the program as of last announcement: 71,548 630.64 45,121,107 May 18, 2020 900 663.04 596,736 May 19, 2020 392 697.56 273,442 May 20, 2020 900 696.58 626,918 Accumulated under the program following above purchases: 73,740 632.20 46,618,203

Following above purchases, SimCorp holds 819,310 treasury shares corresponding to 2.0% of the share capital.

Purchases for an amount of EUR 3.7m (approx. DKK 27.8m) remain to be executed under the program.

Enquiries regarding this announcement should be addressed to:

Anders Hjort, Head of Investor Relations, SimCorp A/S (+45 3544 8822)

