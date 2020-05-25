Dublin, May 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "COVID-19 Impact on the Feed Market by Application (Poultry, Swine, and Aquaculture), Ingredient & Additive Type (Amino Acids, Phosphates, Vitamins, Minerals, Commodity Ingredients, Phytogenics, and Probiotics) and Region - Global Forecast to 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Post COVID-19, the global feed market size is estimated to grow from USD 282.8 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 325.7 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 2.9%



Increasing awareness regarding animal health to drive the demand for feed additives.

The increasing awareness about livestock nutrition, modernization of the livestock industry, and the rise in consumption of meat & other livestock-based products have led to an increase in the market size of feed additives. However, due to COVID-19, feed manufacturers and producers are becoming more aware of techniques and strategies to cope up with the situation. This, in turn, is projected to lead to an increase in demand for feed additives, as the market growth starts stabilizing.

Phytogenics as feed additives in the feed market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2020 and 2025.

Key factors, such as the prohibited use of antibiotics in feed, stringent regulations imposed by the European Commission on synthetic feed additives, and the growth in the consumption of phytogenics in livestock feed to enhance feed palatability and livestock performance, are projected to drive the market growth in the coming years.

The feed industry in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The current geographical insight on the feed additives market yields a strong outlook for the Asia Pacific market, which is the largest and fastest-growing market for feed additives. The region has a large consumer and producer base, which drives the growth of the feed additives market in the region, given the economic conditions and the availability of raw materials. These factors have encouraged the development of new products. The COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on China's poultry industry. Although the world suffers from lockdowns and self-isolation, the Chinese workforce is going back to work with life gradually returning to normal. However, the outlook on China's poultry industry remains poor and is projected to worsen. Farmers had to cope with the movement restrictions and paralyzed supply chains, leading to large inventories and falling prices.

In the process of determining and verifying the market size for several segments and subsegments gathered through secondary research, extensive primary interviews have been conducted with key experts.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Covid-19 Health Assessment

1.2 Covid-19 Economic Assessment

1.2.1 Covid-19 Impact on the Economy - Scenario Assessment

2 Covid-19 Impact on Food, Animal Health, and Agriculture

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Effect on Global Meat Consumption

2.3 Effects on Animal Health

2.4 Effects on Feed Consumption

3 Covid-19 Impact on Ecosystem of Feed Industry

3.1 Value Chain

3.2 Impact on Value Chain

3.2.1 Feed Raw Materials/Suppliers

3.2.2 Feed Formulators

3.2.3 Distribution and Logistics

3.2.4 End-Use Industry

3.3 Market Dynamics

3.3.1 Drivers

3.3.1.1 Growing Awareness Regarding Animal Health & Bio-Security

3.3.2 Restraints

3.3.2.1 Impact on Feed Production and Supply Chain

3.3.2.2 Impact on Demand for Meat, Dairy, and Animal Products

4 Growth Opportunities in the Feed Industry Applications

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Scenario-Based Analysis

4.3 Most Attractive Market - Impact & Opportunities

4.3.1 Aquaculture

4.4 Worst-Affected Market

4.4.1 Poultry

4.4.2 Swine

5 Customer Analysis

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Shift in the Dairy Industry

5.2.1 Disruptions in the Industry

5.2.2 Risk Mitigation Strategy

5.2.3 New Market Opportunities

5.3 Shift in the Meat & Poultry Industry

5.3.1 Disruptions in the Industry

5.3.2 Risk Mitigation Strategy

5.3.3 New Market Opportunities

5.4 Shift in the Seafood Industry

5.4.1 Disruptions in the Industry

5.4.2 Risk Mitigation Strategy

5.4.3 New Market Opportunities

6 Short and Mid-Term Strategy Shifts by Feed Additive Companies to Mitigate Covid-19 Impact

6.1 Short and Mid-Term Strategies

6.1.1 Product Level

6.1.2 Application Level

6.2 Regional/Geographic Level

6.2.1 Us

6.2.2 Asia Pacific

6.2.3 Europe

6.2.4 Row

6.3 Winning Strategies in the Industry to Gain Market Share

6.3.1 Short Term

6.3.2 Mid-Term

6.3.3 Long Term

7 Feed Market: Market Outlook Due to Covid-19

7.1 Feed Ingredients & Additives

7.1.1 Amino Acids

7.1.2 Phosphates

7.1.3 Vitamins & Minerals

7.1.4 Phytogenics

7.1.5 Probiotics

7.1.6 Commodity Ingredients

7.1.7 Others

7.2 Geography

7.2.1 Introduction

7.2.2 Asia Pacific

7.2.2.1 India

7.2.2.2 China

7.2.3 Europe

7.2.3.1 Italy

7.2.3.2 Spain

7.2.3.3 UK

7.2.3.4 Other European Countries

7.2.4 US

7.2.5 Rest of World

8 Company Profiles

8.1 Cargill

8.2 ADM

8.3 BASF

9 Appendix

9.1 Insights of Industry Experts

9.2 Discussion Guide

9.3 Knowledge Store: Subscription Portal

9.4 Author Details



