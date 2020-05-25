Transactions during 18 - 20 May
On 4 February 2020, Carlsberg A/S announced a share buy-back programme, as described in Company Announcement No. 5/2020. The programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations. According to the programme, Carlsberg A/S will repurchase B shares of up to DKK 2.5bn. The programme is taking place during the period from 4 February 2020 to 7 August 2020, during which a maximum of 10 million B shares will be bought.
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme during 18 - 20 May:
|Number of
shares bought
|Average transaction price
|Amount
DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|1,695,059
|1,416,235,478
|18 May 2020
|13,599
|824.32
|11,209,884
|19 May 2020
|15,000
|835.73
|12,536,021
|20 May 2020
|13,000
|840.27
|10,923,515
|Total, 18 – 20 May 2020
|41,599
|34,669,420
|Bought from Carlsberg Foundation, 20 May 2020*
|18,110
|833.42
|15,093,229
|Accumulated under the programme
|1,754,768
|1,465,998,127
|* According to a separate agreement the Carlsberg Foundation participates on a 30.33% pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back programme.
With the transactions stated above Carlsberg A/S holds a total of 1,912,922 own B shares, corresponding to 1.3% of the 148,156,806 total A and B shares.
The details of each transaction made under the share buy-back programme are enclosed.
