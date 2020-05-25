Dublin, May 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Coronavirus Test Kits Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The coronavirus testing kits market is poised to decrease by $ (320.29) mn during 2020-2024 at a CAGR of (32)% during the forecast period.



This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing spread of COVID-19 pandemic and government regulations for healthcare service providers. This study identifies the increasing screening of passengers in airports as one of the prime reasons driving the coronavirus testing kits market growth during the next few years.



The coronavirus testing kits market is segmented as below:



By End-user

Government

Non-government

By Geographic Landscapes

Europe

North America

Asia

ROW

The coronavirus testing kits market covers the following areas:

Coronavirus testing kits market sizing

Coronavirus testing kits market forecast

Coronavirus testing kits market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading coronavirus testing kits market vendors that include Abbott Laboratories, BGI Genomics Co. Ltd., Danaher Corp., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Hologic Inc., Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings, QIAGEN GmbH, Seegene Inc., SolGent Co. Ltd., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Also, the coronavirus testing kits market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.



This market research report provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Scenario Analysis

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End user

Government - Market size and forecast 2020-2024

Non-government - Market size and forecast 2020-2024

Market opportunity by End user

Customer landscape



Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2024

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Asia - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

ROW - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Volume driver - Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Companies Mentioned



Abbott Laboratories

BGI Genomics Co. Ltd.

Danaher Corp.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Hologic Inc.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings

QIAGEN GmbH

Seegene Inc.

SolGent Co. Ltd.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

