The cloud services brokerage market is poised to grow by $ 14170.55 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 20% during the forecast period. The report on the cloud services brokerage market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as key vendor analysis.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing adoption of cloud computing and low IT costs. This study identifies the access to expertise as one of the prime reasons driving the cloud services brokerage market growth during the next few years.



The cloud services brokerage market is segmented as below:



By Deployment

Public

Private

Hybrid

By Geography

North America

APAC

Europe

MEA

South America

The cloud services brokerage market covers the following areas:

Cloud services brokerage market sizing

Cloud services brokerage market forecast

Cloud services brokerage market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading cloud services brokerage market vendors that include Accenture Plc, Arrow Electronics Inc., Capgemini Services SAS, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Dell Technologies Inc., DXC Technology Co., Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corp., and Wipro Ltd.. Also, the cloud services brokerage market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.



This market research report provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Deployment

Market segments

Comparison by Deployment

Public - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Private - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Hybrid - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Deployment

Customer landscape



Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Volume driver - Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Companies Mentioned



Accenture Plc

Arrow Electronics Inc.

Capgemini Services SAS

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.

Dell Technologies Inc.

DXC Technology Co.

Fujitsu Ltd.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

International Business Machines Corp.

Wipro Ltd.

