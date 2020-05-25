SEK CREDIT OPERATION ANNOUNCEMENT 2020-05-25

Transaction type: SEK Credit Tender date: 2020-05-25 Time for submission of bids: 11.00-11.30 (CEST) Payment date: 2020-05-25 (at 3 pm) Maturity date: 2020-08-25 Duration: 92 days Offered volume: Unlimited Lowest accepted bid volume SEK 50 million Maximum number of bids from each participant: 1 Rate Repo rate + 0,20 percentage points

All monetary counterparties are invited to submit volume bids to the Riksbank,

tel + 46 8 6966970 by 11.30 am on May 25, 2020.

Confirmation of bids to e-mail: eol@riksbank.se



Result of the auction will be published at 11.45 (CEST)

Complete terms and conditions can be retrieved at http://www.riksbank.se



