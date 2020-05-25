Dublin, May 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Healthcare Robotics Market By Type (Surgical, Non-Surgical {Hospital Logistics Robots, Rehabilitation Robots, Robot Nurses, Telepresence Robots, Nanorobots, etc}), By Product, By Application, By End User, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Healthcare Robotics Market is anticipated to grow at a double-digit CAGR during the next five years. Technology has taken over the healthcare sector such as introduction of new innovations like healthcare robots to the world. They serve the healthcare sector with myriad advantages like enhanced operations and error-free diagnosis and treatment. The government has now initiated funding in this market to improve the positive outcomes for patients. All these factors are anticipated to drive the market until 2025. However, the market might face limitations because of its expensiveness, which dissuades the people to move towards automated healthcare robots.



The Global Healthcare Robotics Market is segmented by type, product, application, end-user, company, and region. Based on type, the market is further segmented into surgical and non-surgical robots. The surgical robots segment is forecast to account for the largest share in the coming years since they assist in complicated operations, diagnosis, treatments, basically those functions, which are prone to making mistakes.



Based on regional analysis, North America dominated the market in 2019 and the trend is likely to continue in the coming years as well owing to high demand emanating form countries present in the region like US and Canada.



Leading players of the Global Healthcare Robotics Market include Hocoma AG, Hansen Medical Inc, Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc, Titan Medical Inc, Accuray Inc, Intuitive Surgical Inc, MAKO Surgical Corp, Varian Medical Systems Inc, Kirby Lester LLC, Roche Holding AG, etc.



Objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast the market size of the Global Healthcare Robotics Market.

To classify and forecast the Global Healthcare Robotics Market based on type, product, application, end-user, company, and region.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Healthcare Robotics Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Healthcare Robotics Market.

To conduct pricing analysis for the Global Healthcare Robotics Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Healthcare Robotics Market.

The author performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study. Initially, researchers sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe. Subsequently, researchers conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors. Through this technique, researchers could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The author analyzed the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.



The author calculated the market size of the Global Healthcare Robotics Market by using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. Researchers sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Healthcare Robotics Market



4. Executive Summary



5. Voice of Customer



6. Global Healthcare Robotics Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Type (Surgical, Non-Surgical {Hospital Logistics Robots, Rehabilitation Robots, Robot Nurses, Telepresence Robots, Nanorobots, Diagnostic Robots, Radiotherapy Robots})

6.2.2. By Product (Da Vinci, Monarch, Ion, Navio, Mako Magellan Robotics system, Sensei X Robotics System, Cyber Knife, TUG and others)

6.2.3. By Application (Colorectal, Gynaecology, Urology, Prostrate; Others)

6.2.4. By End-User (Hospitals and Clinics, Speciality Centres, Rehabilitation Centres, Others)

6.2.5. By Company

6.2.6. By Region (North America, South America, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Europe)

6.3. Market Attractiveness Index



7. North America Healthcare Robotics Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3. North America: Country Analysis



8. Europe Healthcare Robotics Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3. Europe: Country Analysis



9. Asia-Pacific Healthcare Robotics Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.2. 8.1.1 By Value

9.3. Market Share & Forecast

9.4. 8.3 Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis

9.5. China Healthcare Robotics Market Outlook

9.6. Market Size & Forecast



10. Middle East and Africa Healthcare Robotics Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.3. MEA: Country Analysis



11. South America Healthcare Robotics Market Outlook

11.1. Market Size & Forecast

11.2. Market Share & Forecast

11.3. South America: Country Analysis



12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Competition Outlook

14.2. Global Players Profiled (Leading Companies)

14.2.1. Hocoma AG

14.2.2. Hansen Medical Inc

14.2.3. Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc

14.2.4. Titan Medical Inc

14.2.5. Accuray Inc

14.2.6. Intuitive Surgical Inc

14.2.7. MAKO Surgical Corp

14.2.8. Varian Medical Systems Inc

14.2.9. Kirby Lester LLC

14.2.10. Roche Holding AG.



15. Strategic Recommendations



16. About Us & Disclaimer



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/awd0o4

