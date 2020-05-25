Dublin, May 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Genome Editing Market By Technique (CRISPR, Zinc Finger Nucleases, TALENs, Restriction enzymes, Others), By Applications (Synthetic Biology, Engineering Cell Line and Organisms, Others), By Source, By End-User, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Genome Editing Market is expected to grow at a brisk rate during the forecast period owing to growing number of research activities for treatment of various chronic diseases using this technology. Further, increased government funding for genomics technology around the globe, growing preference for personalized medicine and increase in R&D expenditure are fueling the market growth of genome editing.



Genome editing is a way of making specific changes to the DNA of a cell or organism. It could be used to edit the genome of any organism. It uses a type of enzyme called an engineered nuclease' which cuts the genome in a specific place. After cutting the DNA in a specific place, the cell naturally repairs the cut. It finds application in large number of areas, such as mutation, therapeutics, and agriculture biotechnology. Moreover, rise in the number of chronic and infectious diseases is likely to fuel the market for genome editing in the coming years.



The Global Genome Editing market is segmented based on technique, applications, source, end-user and region. Based on applications, the market is segmented into synthetic biology, engineering cell line & organisms, therapeutic genome editing and others. Among them, the cell line engineering is expected to witness the highest growth rate in the coming years due to increase in the number of people suffering with genetic disorders and rising government funding for stem cell research.



Based on end-user, the Global Genome Editing Market is segmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, clinical research organization and research institutes. Pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies contribute to the largest share of revenue generation for the Global Genome Editing Market. Growing establishments of biotech and pharma companies in emerging economies and growing usage of gene editing technique in research activities undertaken by them to manufacture and develop drugs for rare diseases anticipated to fuel the market across the globe.



Major players operating in the Global Genome Editing Market include Thermofisher Scientific, STEMCELL Technologies, CRISPR Therapeutics, Pfizer, Bayer Crop Science, Editas Medicine, Intellia Therapeutics , Cellectis, Sangamo Therapeutics , Origene Technologies, Merck, New England Biolabs, Lonza Group Ltd., Integrated DNA Technologies, Horizon Discovery Group Plc, Genscript, Transposagen Biopharmaceutical, Inari Agriculture, Inscripta, Beam therapeutics and others. Growing number of researches and developments in the healthcare industry are expected to drive the genome editing market until 2025.



Objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast the market size of the Global Genome Editing Market.

To classify and forecast the Global Genome Editing Market based on technique, applications, source, end-user, company and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Genome Editing Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Genome Editing Market.

To conduct pricing analysis for the Global Genome Editing Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Genome Editing Market.

The author performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study. Initially, researchers sourced a list of companies across the globe. Subsequently, researchers conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors. Through this technique, researchers could include the companies which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The author analyzed the presence of all major players across the globe.



The author calculated the market size of the Global Genome Editing Market by using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. Researchers sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Global Genome Editing Market Outlook

4.1. Market Size & Forecast

4.1.1. By Value & Volume

4.2. Market Share & Forecast

4.2.1. By Technique (CRISPR, Zinc Finger Nucleases, TALENs, Restriction enzymes, Others)

4.2.2. By Applications (Synthetic Biology, Engineering cell line & organisms, Therapeutic Genome Editing, Others)

4.2.3. By Source (Animal, Plant, Microbes, Human)

4.2.4. By End-User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Clinical Research Organization, Research Institutes)

4.2.5. By Company (2019)

4.2.6. By Region

4.3. Market Attractiveness Index



5. Asia-Pacific Genome Editing Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.3. Market Attractiveness Index

5.4. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis



6. Europe Genome Editing Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.3. Market Attractiveness Index

6.4. Europe: Country Analysis



7. North America Genome Editing Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3. Market Attractiveness Index

7.4. North America: Country Analysis



8. South America Genome Editing Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3. Market Attractiveness Index

8.4. South America: Country Analysis



9. Middle East and Africa Genome Editing Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.3. Market Attractiveness Index

9.4. MEA: Country Analysis



10. Market Dynamics

10.1. Drivers

10.2. Challenges



11. Market Trends & Developments



12. Competitive Landscape

12.1. Competition Outlook

12.2. Players Profiled (Leading Companies)

12.2.1. Thermofisher Scientific

12.2.2. STEMCELL Technologies

12.2.3. CRISPR Therapeutics

12.2.4. Pfizer

12.2.5. Bayer Crop Science

12.2.6. Editas Medicine

12.2.7. Intellia Therapeutics

12.2.8. Cellectis

12.2.9. Sangamo Therapeutics

12.2.10. Origene Technologies

12.2.11. Merck

12.2.12. New England Biolabs

12.2.13. Lonza Group Ltd.

12.2.14. Integrated DNA Technologies

12.2.15. Horizon Discovery Group Plc

12.2.16. Genscript

12.2.17. Transposagen Biopharmaceutical

12.2.18. Inari Agriculture

12.2.19. Inscripta

12.2.20. Beam therapeutics



13. Strategic Recommendations



14. About Us & Disclaimer



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v1nm06

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900