The United States 3D Radar Market is expected to grow at an impressive rate over the forecast period. Emerging modern warfare techniques and rapid technological developments is increasingly replacing traditional combat systems with advanced combat technologies like network-centric & electronic warfare, thereby driving the market demand for 3D radars in the country.



Moreover, increasing application of 3D radars in various end-user industries is positively influencing the market growth over the coming years. For instance, 3D radar is mainly implemented by defence or air force for weather investigation, security surveillance and unmanned monitoring of assets. However, the factors that might act as major impediment to the growth of the United States 3D Radar Market during forecast years are high installation cost and skilled expertise required for operating and maintaining the system.



The United States 3D Radar Market is segmented based on range, platform, frequency band, component, industry, region and company. Based on range, the market is segmented into long range, medium range and short range. Out of which, the long range segment dominated the market until 2019 and is anticipated to lead the United States 3D Radar Market during the next 5 years as well which can be attributed to its rising applicability in weather monitoring applications with the help of which natural calamities like earthquakes, floods, hurricanes and cyclones can be predicted accurately. In terms of platform type, the market is fragmented into C/S/X band, E/F band, L band and others. The C/S/X band segment dominated the market in terms of largest market share until 2019. The growth of this segment is accredited to its extensive use as a satellite transponder for long-range tracking that is widely being used by military personnel at the time of the battlefield for surveillance purpose.



Major players operating in the United States 3D Radar Market include Northrop Grumman Corporation, Raytheon Company, Honeywell International Inc., Airbus Defense and Space, Saab Defense and Security USA, Thales Group, Leonardo S.p.A, ASELSAN A.S. and others.



Objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast the market size of the United States 3D Radar Market.

To classify and forecast the United States 3D Radar Market based on range, platform, frequency band, component, industry, company and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for the United States 3D Radar Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the United States 3D Radar Market.

To conduct pricing analysis for the United States 3D Radar Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the United States 3D Radar Market.

The author performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study. Initially, they sourced a list of manufacturers across the region. Subsequently, they conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors. Through this technique, they could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The author analyzed the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the region.



The author calculated the market size of the United States 3D Radar Market by using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. They sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer



5. United States 3D Radar Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Range (Long Range, Medium Range, Short Range)

5.2.2. By Platform (Airborne, Ground, Naval)

5.2.3. By Frequency Band (C/S/X Band, E/F Band, L Band, Others)

5.2.4. By Component (Software and Hardware)

5.2.5. By Industry (Automotive and Public Infrastructure, Energy & Utilities, Government, Others)

5.2.6. By Region

5.2.7. By Company (2018)

5.3. Market Attractiveness Index



6. Northeast United States 3D Radar Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Range

6.2.2. By Platform

6.2.3. By Industry



7. Midwest United States 3D Radar Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Range

7.2.2. By Platform

7.2.3. By Industry



8. West United States 3D Radar Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Range

8.2.2. By Platform

8.2.3. By Industry



9. South United States 3D Radar Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Range

9.2.2. By Platform

9.2.3. By Industry



10. Market Dynamics

10.1. Drivers

10.2. Challenges



11. Market Trends & Developments



12. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



13. United States Economic Profile



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Northrop Grumman Corporation

14.2. Raytheon Company

14.3. Honeywell International Inc.

14.4. Airbus Defense and Space

14.5. Saab Defense and Security USA

14.6. Thales Group

14.7. Leonardo S.p.A

14.8. ASELSAN A.S.



15. Strategic Recommendations



16. About Us & Disclaimer



