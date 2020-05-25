Dublin, May 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States 3D Radar Market By Range (Long Range, Medium Range, Short Range), By Platform (Airborne, Ground, Naval), By Frequency Band (C/S/X Band, E/F Band, L Band, Others), By Component (Software and Hardware), By Industry, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The United States 3D Radar Market is expected to grow at an impressive rate over the forecast period. Emerging modern warfare techniques and rapid technological developments is increasingly replacing traditional combat systems with advanced combat technologies like network-centric & electronic warfare, thereby driving the market demand for 3D radars in the country.
Moreover, increasing application of 3D radars in various end-user industries is positively influencing the market growth over the coming years. For instance, 3D radar is mainly implemented by defence or air force for weather investigation, security surveillance and unmanned monitoring of assets. However, the factors that might act as major impediment to the growth of the United States 3D Radar Market during forecast years are high installation cost and skilled expertise required for operating and maintaining the system.
The United States 3D Radar Market is segmented based on range, platform, frequency band, component, industry, region and company. Based on range, the market is segmented into long range, medium range and short range. Out of which, the long range segment dominated the market until 2019 and is anticipated to lead the United States 3D Radar Market during the next 5 years as well which can be attributed to its rising applicability in weather monitoring applications with the help of which natural calamities like earthquakes, floods, hurricanes and cyclones can be predicted accurately. In terms of platform type, the market is fragmented into C/S/X band, E/F band, L band and others. The C/S/X band segment dominated the market in terms of largest market share until 2019. The growth of this segment is accredited to its extensive use as a satellite transponder for long-range tracking that is widely being used by military personnel at the time of the battlefield for surveillance purpose.
Major players operating in the United States 3D Radar Market include Northrop Grumman Corporation, Raytheon Company, Honeywell International Inc., Airbus Defense and Space, Saab Defense and Security USA, Thales Group, Leonardo S.p.A, ASELSAN A.S. and others.
