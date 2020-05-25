Dublin, May 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Whey Protein Powder Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type; Application; Distribution Channel, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global whey protein powder market was valued at US$ 10,252.9 million in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2019 to 2027 to reach US$ 17,522.4 million by 2027.



COVID-19 outbreak first began in Wuhan (China) during December 2019 and since then it has spread at a fast pace across the globe. As of March 2020, China, Italy, Iran, Spain, Republic of Korea, France, Germany, and the US are among the worst affected countries in terms confirmed cases and reported deaths. The outbreak has been affecting economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. The global food processing industry is one of the major industries that is suffering serious disruptions such as factories shutdown, supply chain breaks, technology events cancellations, and office shutdowns as a result of this outbreak.



The whey protein powder market, based on applications, is segmented into food & beverages, animal feed, and others. The food & beverages segment accounted for the largest share of the global whey protein powder market in 2018, whereas the others segment is expected to register the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. Along with managing weight loss and lowering cholesterol, whey protein powder is beneficial in increasing bone density and reducing the risk for cardiovascular diseases and stroke. It serves as a low cost alternative to high cost dairy ingredients such as cream, butter, fats, and cheese. It is also as an alternative to eggs in certain applications such as dressings, mayonnaise and no-rise baked goods, and therefore it is used globally in the food industry. Various beverages, such as plain whey beverages, concentrated fruit-based whey beverages, deproteinated whey beverages, whey protein enriched whey beverages, whey-based soups, and dietetic beverages and drinks with hydrolyzed lactose, are produced by using whey proteins.



The food & beverages segment is further bifurcated into infant formula, sports & dietary nutrition, bakery & confectionery, dairy, and others. Among all five segments, the infant formula segment held the largest market share in 2018 and the bakery & confectionery segment is expected to register the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. Many infant formula manufacturers include whey protein powder in their formulations as whey serves all kinds of dietary benefits. High-quality forms of whey protein powder such as isolates mix with liquids easily. Besides, whey is produced from milk, which is what infants primarily consume. Alpha-lactalbumin, a type of whey protein, when added to infant formulas has proved to be of great nutritional importance. The American Academy of Pediatrics reports that about 60% of the protein found in breast milk is whey protein.



The whey protein powder market is broadly segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), South America (SAM), the Middle East &Africa (MEA). In 2018, Europe held the largest share of the global whey protein powder market, followed by North America. The whey protein powder market in the Rest of Europe is estimated to be the largest. The demand for whey protein in the Rest of Europe is forecasted to rise due to growing investment in research and development by manufacturers along with the growing number of applications such as food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and others. Also, robust growth in product offerings is impacting the market growth in the Rest of Europe.



Agropur Ingredients, Arla Foods Ingredients, Carbery Group, Glanbia PLC, Clover Fonterra Ingredients, Hilmar Cheese Company, Lactalis Ingredients, Leprino Foods Company, Milk Specialties, and Saputo Dairy Australia Pty Ltd are among the players present in the global whey protein powder market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. Whey Protein Powder Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America PEST Analysis

4.2.2 Europe PEST Analysis

4.2.3 APAC PEST Analysis

4.2.4 MEA PEST Analysis

4.2.5 South America PEST Analysis

4.3 Expert Opinion



5. Whey Protein Powder Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Rising demand from infant formula manufacturers

5.1.2 Growing sports nutrition industry

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Side Effects Associated with Consumption of Whey Protein

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Growing Popularity of Emerging Food Formats

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Replacement for Gluten and Eggs in Bakery Industry

5.5 Impact Analysis Of Drivers And Restraints



6. Whey Protein Powder - Global Market Analysis

6.1 Whey Protein Powder Market Overview

6.2 Whey Protein Powder Market -Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

6.3 Market Positioning - Global Market Players



7. Whey Protein Powder Market Analysis - By Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Whey Protein Powder Market, By Type (2018 and 2027)

7.3 Whey Protein Concentrate Powder

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Concentrate Powder : Whey Protein Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

7.4 Whey Protein Isolate Powder

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Isolate Powder : Whey Protein Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

7.5 Whey Protein Hydrolysate Powder

7.5.1 Overview

7.5.2 Hydrolysate Powder : Whey Protein Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)



8. Whey Protein Powder Market Analysis - By Application

8.1 Overview

8.2 Whey Protein Powder Market, By Application (2018 and 2027)

8.3 Food and Beverages

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Food and Beverages: Whey Protein Powder Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

8.3.3 Infant formula market

8.3.3.1 Overview

8.3.3.2 Infant Formula: Food and Beverages Whey Protein Powder Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

8.3.4 Sports & Dietary Nutrition market

8.3.4.1 Overview

8.3.4.2 Sports & Dietary Nutrition: Food and Beverages Whey Protein Powder Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

8.3.5 Bakery & Confectionery market

8.3.5.1 Overview

8.3.5.2 Bakery & Confectionery: Food and Beverages Whey Protein Powder Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

8.3.6 Dairy market

8.3.6.1 Overview

8.3.6.2 Dairy: Food and Beverages Whey Protein Powder Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

8.3.7 Others market

8.3.7.1 Overview

8.3.7.2 Others: Food and Beverages Whey Protein Powder Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

8.4 Animal Feed

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Animal Feed: Whey Protein Powder Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

8.5 Others

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.2 Others: Whey Protein Powder Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)



9. Whey Protein Powder Market Analysis - By Distribution Channel

9.1 Overview

9.2 Whey Protein Powder Market, By Distribution Channel (2018 and 2027)

9.3 Supermarkets

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 Supermarkets: Whey Protein Powder Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

9.4 Nutrition Store

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 Nutrition Store: Whey Protein Powder Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

9.5 Specialist Sports Store

9.5.1 Overview

9.5.2 Specialists Sports Store: Whey Protein Powder Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

9.6 Online

9.6.1 Overview

9.6.2 Online Store: Whey Protein Powder Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

9.7 Others

9.7.1 Overview

9.7.2 Others: Whey Protein Powder Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)



10. Whey Protein Powder Market - Geographic Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 North America: Whey Protein Powder Market

10.3 Europe Whey Protein Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027

10.4 APAC Whey Protein Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027

10.5 MEA: Whey Protein Powder Market

10.6 South America (SAM) Whey Protein Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027



11. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Whey Protein Powder Market

11.1 Overview

11.2 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.3 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.4 Asia-Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.5 Middle East and Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.6 South America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



12. Industry Landscape

12.1 Strategy and Business Planning

12.2 Product News

12.3 Mergers and Acquisitions



13. Company Profiles

13.1 Agropur Ingredients

13.1.1 Key Facts

13.1.2 Business Description

13.1.3 Products and Services

13.1.4 Financial Overview

13.1.5 SWOT Analysis

13.2 Arla Foods Ingredients

13.3 Carbery Group

13.4 Glanbia PLC

13.5 Clover Fonterra Ingredients

13.6 Hilmar Cheese Company

13.7 Lactalis Ingredients

13.8 Leprino Foods Company

13.9 Milk Specialties

13.10 Saputo Dairy Australia Pty Ltd



14. Appendix



