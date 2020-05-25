Dublin, May 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Grain Farming Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global grain farming market as it emerges from the Covid-19 shut down.



The global grain farming market is expected to decline from $1141.2 billion in 2019 to $1108.3 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -2.9%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 6% from 2021 and reach $1305.3 billion in 2023.



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the grain farming? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Grain Farming market global report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider grain farming market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the Covid 19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of Covid 19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The grain farming market section of the report gives context. It compares the grain farming market with other segments of the crop production market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, grain farming indicators comparison.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global grain farming market, accounting for 69% of the market in 2019. North America was the second largest region accounting for 9% of the global grain farming market. Middle East was the smallest region in the global grain farming market.



Many chemical companies are offering bio pesticides to control pests, insects and weeds in farmlands. Biological organisms are often called antagonists. They include predators, parasitoids and pathogens. Farmers are using it as an alternative to control pests as they do not cause damage to the crop or plant. Biopesticides are becoming increasingly popular and are safer than traditional chemical pesticides. Biopesticides are derived from natural materials such as animals, plants, bacteria and certain minerals. When compared to chemical pesticides, biopesticides are inherently less harmful and are more target-specific than chemical pesticides.



The grain farming market consists of sales of grains by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce grain crops and grain seeds. Grains include wheat, barley, oats, corn, rice and other grains. These crops are typically grown in open fields and have an annual growth cycle. This market excludes processed grain products such as flour and other products. This market also excludes the proceeds from the captive (internal) consumption of the grains for further processing.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Grain Farming Market Characteristics

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Key Segmentations



4. Grain Farming Market Product Analysis

4.1. Leading Products/ Services

4.2. Key Features and Differentiators

4.3. Development Products



5. Grain Farming Market Supply Chain

5.1. Supply Chain

5.2. Distribution

5.3. End Customers



6. Grain Farming Market Customer Information

6.1. Customer Preferences

6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth



7. Grain Farming Market Trends And Strategies



8. Grain Farming Market Size And Growth

8.1. Market Size

8.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

8.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

8.2.2. Restraints On The Market

8.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

8.3.1. Drivers Of The Market

8.3.2. Restraints On The Market



9. Grain Farming Market Regional Analysis

9.1. Global Grain Farming Market, 2019, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

9.2. Global Grain Farming Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Region

9.3. Global Grain Farming Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region



10. Grain Farming Market Segmentation

10.1. Global Grain Farming Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

10.2. Global Grain Farming Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

10.3. Global Grain Farming Market, Segmentation By Farming Process, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



11. Grain Farming Market Metrics

11.1. Grain Farming Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2015-2023, Global

11.2. Per Capita Average Grain Farming Market Expenditure, 2015-2023, Global



12. Asia-Pacific Grain Farming Market



13. Western Europe Grain Farming Market



14. Eastern Europe Grain Farming Market



15. North America Grain Farming Market



16. South America Grain Farming Market



17. Middle East Grain Farming Market



18. Africa Grain Farming Market



19. Grain Farming Market Competitive Landscape

19.1. Competitive Market Overview

19.2. Market Shares

19.3. Company Profiles



20. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Grain Farming Market



21. Market Background: Crop Production Market

21.1. Crop Production Market Characteristics

21.2. Crop Production Market Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F Growth, By Segment, Value ($ Billion), Global

21.3. Global Crop Production Market, 2019, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

21.4. Global Crop Production Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Region

21.5. Global Crop Production Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Segmentation By Type, Value ($ Billion)



22. Recommendations

22.1. Global Grain Farming Market In 2023- Growth Countries

22.2. Global Grain Farming Market In 2023- Growth Segments

22.3. Global Grain Farming Market In 2023- Growth Strategies



23. Appendix



24. Copyright And Disclaimer



Companies Mentioned



ADM

Cargill

Bunge

Agrium Inc

Monsanto Company



