This report provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global oil downstream activities market as it emerges from the Covid-19 shut down.
The global oil downstream activities market is expected to decline from $2856.8 billion in 2019 to $1623.6 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -43.2%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 6% from 2021 and reach $1926.4 billion in 2023.
Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the oil downstream activities? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Oil Downstream Activities market global report answers all these questions and many more.
The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider oil downstream activities market, and compares it with other markets.
Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global oil downstream activities market, accounting for 29% of the market in 2019. North America was the second largest region accounting for 17% of the global oil downstream activities market. South America was the smallest region in the global oil downstream activities market.
Refineries are increasingly adopting carbon capture and storage techniques to reduce CO2 emission levels in the atmosphere. This technique involves trapping of CO2 at its emission source and transporting it to a different storage location which is actively monitored and measured. This way CO2 is isolated from the atmosphere, thereby reducing emission levels. For instance, Quest, a partnership venture of Shell, Canada Energy and Chevron is fully integrated CCS project that captures CO2 produced from refineries and prevents it from entering the atmosphere by storing it in underground formations. Globally there are about 15 large scale projects and 7 under construction projects with the capacity to capture about 40 million tonnes CO2 per annum, thus indicating the potential of CCS technology in minimizing carbon emissions.
The oil downstream activities market consists of sales of the post extraction activities for crude oil and natural gas by entities (organizations, sole traders or partnerships) that provide post extraction activities for crude oil and natural gas, including refined petroleum products manufacturing and asphalt, lubricating oil and grease manufacturing.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Report Structure
3. Oil Downstream Activities Market Characteristics
3.1. Market Definition
3.2. Key Segmentations
4. Oil Downstream Activities Market Product Analysis
4.1. Leading Products/ Services
4.2. Key Features and Differentiators
4.3. Development Products
5. Oil Downstream Activities Market Supply Chain
5.1. Supply Chain
5.2. Distribution
5.3. End Customers
6. Oil Downstream Activities Market Customer Information
6.1. Customer Preferences
6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth
7. Oil Downstream Activities Market Trends And Strategies
8. Oil Downstream Activities Market Size And Growth
8.1. Market Size
8.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)
8.2.1. Drivers Of The Market
8.2.2. Restraints On The Market
8.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)
8.3.1. Drivers Of The Market
8.3.2. Restraints On The Market
9. Oil Downstream Activities Market Regional Analysis
9.1. Global Oil Downstream Activities Market, 2019, By Region, Value ($ Billion)
9.2. Global Oil Downstream Activities Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Region
9.3. Global Oil Downstream Activities Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region
10. Oil Downstream Activities Market Segmentation
10.1. Global Oil Downstream Activities Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
11. Oil Downstream Activities Market Segments
11.1. Global Refined Petroleum Products Manufacturing Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) - Diesel; Gasoline; Fuel Oil; Kerosene; Others - Refined Petroleum Products Manufacturing
11.2. Global Asphalt, Lubricating Oil And Grease Manufacturing Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) - Asphalt; Other Petroleum Products
12. Oil Downstream Activities Market Metrics
12.1. Oil Downstream Activities Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2015-2023, Global
12.2. Per Capita Average Oil Downstream Activities Market Expenditure, 2015-2023, Global
13. Asia-Pacific Oil Downstream Activities Market
14. Western Europe Oil Downstream Activities Market
15. Eastern Europe Oil Downstream Activities Market
16. North America Oil Downstream Activities Market
17. South America Oil Downstream Activities Market
18. Middle East Oil Downstream Activities Market
19. Africa Oil Downstream Activities Market
20. Oil Downstream Activities Market Competitive Landscape
20.1. Competitive Market Overview
20.2. Market Shares
20.3. Company Profiles
21. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Oil Downstream Activities Market
22. Market Background: Oil And Gas Market
22.1. Oil And Gas Market Characteristics
22.2. Oil And Gas Market Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Growth, By Segment, Value ($ Billion), Global
22.3. Global Oil And Gas Market, 2019, By Region, Value ($ Billion)
22.4. Global Oil And Gas Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Region
22.5. Global Oil And Gas Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Segmentation By Type, Value ($ Billion)
23. Recommendations
23.1. Global Oil Downstream Activities Market In 2023- Growth Countries
23.2. Global Oil Downstream Activities Market In 2023- Growth Segments
23.3. Global Oil Downstream Activities Market In 2023- Growth Strategies
24. Appendix
25. Copyright And Disclaimer
Companies Mentioned
