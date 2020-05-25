Dublin, May 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oil Downstream Activities Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global oil downstream activities market as it emerges from the Covid-19 shut down.



The global oil downstream activities market is expected to decline from $2856.8 billion in 2019 to $1623.6 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -43.2%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 6% from 2021 and reach $1926.4 billion in 2023.



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the oil downstream activities? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Oil Downstream Activities market global report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider oil downstream activities market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the Covid 19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of Covid 19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The oil downstream activities market section of the report gives context. It compares the oil downstream activities market with other segments of the oil and gas market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, oil downstream activities indicators comparison.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global oil downstream activities market, accounting for 29% of the market in 2019. North America was the second largest region accounting for 17% of the global oil downstream activities market. South America was the smallest region in the global oil downstream activities market.



Refineries are increasingly adopting carbon capture and storage techniques to reduce CO2 emission levels in the atmosphere. This technique involves trapping of CO2 at its emission source and transporting it to a different storage location which is actively monitored and measured. This way CO2 is isolated from the atmosphere, thereby reducing emission levels. For instance, Quest, a partnership venture of Shell, Canada Energy and Chevron is fully integrated CCS project that captures CO2 produced from refineries and prevents it from entering the atmosphere by storing it in underground formations. Globally there are about 15 large scale projects and 7 under construction projects with the capacity to capture about 40 million tonnes CO2 per annum, thus indicating the potential of CCS technology in minimizing carbon emissions.



The oil downstream activities market consists of sales of the post extraction activities for crude oil and natural gas by entities (organizations, sole traders or partnerships) that provide post extraction activities for crude oil and natural gas, including refined petroleum products manufacturing and asphalt, lubricating oil and grease manufacturing.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Oil Downstream Activities Market Characteristics

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Key Segmentations



4. Oil Downstream Activities Market Product Analysis

4.1. Leading Products/ Services

4.2. Key Features and Differentiators

4.3. Development Products



5. Oil Downstream Activities Market Supply Chain

5.1. Supply Chain

5.2. Distribution

5.3. End Customers



6. Oil Downstream Activities Market Customer Information

6.1. Customer Preferences

6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth



7. Oil Downstream Activities Market Trends And Strategies



8. Oil Downstream Activities Market Size And Growth

8.1. Market Size

8.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

8.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

8.2.2. Restraints On The Market

8.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

8.3.1. Drivers Of The Market

8.3.2. Restraints On The Market



9. Oil Downstream Activities Market Regional Analysis

9.1. Global Oil Downstream Activities Market, 2019, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

9.2. Global Oil Downstream Activities Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Region

9.3. Global Oil Downstream Activities Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region



10. Oil Downstream Activities Market Segmentation

10.1. Global Oil Downstream Activities Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



11. Oil Downstream Activities Market Segments

11.1. Global Refined Petroleum Products Manufacturing Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) - Diesel; Gasoline; Fuel Oil; Kerosene; Others - Refined Petroleum Products Manufacturing

11.2. Global Asphalt, Lubricating Oil And Grease Manufacturing Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) - Asphalt; Other Petroleum Products



12. Oil Downstream Activities Market Metrics

12.1. Oil Downstream Activities Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2015-2023, Global

12.2. Per Capita Average Oil Downstream Activities Market Expenditure, 2015-2023, Global



13. Asia-Pacific Oil Downstream Activities Market



14. Western Europe Oil Downstream Activities Market



15. Eastern Europe Oil Downstream Activities Market



16. North America Oil Downstream Activities Market



17. South America Oil Downstream Activities Market



18. Middle East Oil Downstream Activities Market



19. Africa Oil Downstream Activities Market



20. Oil Downstream Activities Market Competitive Landscape

20.1. Competitive Market Overview

20.2. Market Shares

20.3. Company Profiles



21. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Oil Downstream Activities Market



22. Market Background: Oil And Gas Market

22.1. Oil And Gas Market Characteristics

22.2. Oil And Gas Market Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Growth, By Segment, Value ($ Billion), Global

22.3. Global Oil And Gas Market, 2019, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

22.4. Global Oil And Gas Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Region

22.5. Global Oil And Gas Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Segmentation By Type, Value ($ Billion)



23. Recommendations

23.1. Global Oil Downstream Activities Market In 2023- Growth Countries

23.2. Global Oil Downstream Activities Market In 2023- Growth Segments

23.3. Global Oil Downstream Activities Market In 2023- Growth Strategies



24. Appendix



25. Copyright And Disclaimer



Companies Mentioned



Royal Dutch Shell

Exxon Mobil Corporation

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation

BP Plc

Chevron



