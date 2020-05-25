Panostaja Oyj Stock Exchange Bulletin, changes in management May 25, 2020 12:00 noon





New Appointment at Panostaja Oyj: Riikka Kivimäki becomes CEO of Oscar Software

Riikka Kivimäki, B.Sc. (Comp.Sc.), MBA, (born 1968) has been appointed the new CEO of Panostaja investment Oscar Software Holdings Oy. The company’s previous CEO Simo Salminen will be stepping down effective immediately.

Kivimäki will assume her duties as CEO no later than August 10, 2020. Board member and Panostaja CIO Miikka Laine will serve as Oscar Software Holdings Oy’s temporary CEO until Riikka Kivimäki assumes her duties.

Riikka Kivimäki has more than 20 years of experience in the development of products and services in the IT sector, where she has served in a variety of managerial positions. Before Oscar, Kivimäki last worked at Sofigate Oy as a senior executive in charge of the Mid-Market business unit. Her other earlier positions include CEO at Sofigate Tampere Oy, CEO at Teleperformance Finland Oy and a range of managerial positions at Telia Mobile Finland. She is highly experienced in developing and growing business operations while listening to the input of both personnel and customers.

Further information:

CEO Tapio Tommila, +358 (0)40 527 6311

