Company Announcement No. 831
Pursuant to section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act it is hereby announced that The Capital Group Companies, Inc. has informed DSV Panalpina A/S that Capital Group has increased its holding of shares and other financial instruments with similar economic effect in DSV Panalpina A/S to 11,506,866 shares, corresponding to 5.00% of the entire share capital and voting rights.
Any questions may be addressed to Executive Vice President, Investor Relations, Flemming Ole Nielsen, tel. +45 43 20 33 92.
