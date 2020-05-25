Dublin, May 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Insurance(Providers, Brokers and Re-Insurers) Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global insurance(providers, brokers and re-insurers) market as it emerges from the Covid 19 shut down.
The global insurance (providers, brokers and re-insurers) market is expected to decline from $5939.5 billion in 2019 to $5807.3 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -2.3%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 6% from 2021 and reach $6840.7 billion in 2023.
Reasons to Purchase
Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the insurance(providers, brokers and re-insurers)? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Insurance(Providers, Brokers and Re-Insurers) market global report answers all these questions and many more.
The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider insurance(providers, brokers and re-insurers) market, and compares it with other markets.
North America was the largest region in the global insurance (providers, brokers and re-insurers) market, accounting for 34% of the market in 2019. Asia Pacific was the second largest region accounting for 30% of the global insurance (providers, brokers and re-insurers) market. Eastern Europe was the smallest region in the global insurance (providers, brokers and re-insurers) market.
The global payments industry has witnessed rapid increase in the adoption of EMV technology. This growth is driven by a higher level of data security offered by EMV chip and PIN cards as compared to traditional magnetic stripe cards. EMV is a security standard for various payment cards including debit, credit, charge and prepaid cards. The chip carries data of the cardholder and the account, which is protected using both hardware and software security measures. According to global technical body EMVCo, the number of EMV chip payment cards across the world reached 4.8 billion by the end of 2015.
The insurance market consists of sales of insurance by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that engage in insurance and related activities such as underwriting (assuming the risk and assigning premiums) policies, insurance brokerage and reinsurance. The insurance industry is categorized on the basis of the business model of the firms present in the industry. Some insurance firms may offer other services financial or otherwise. Contributions and premiums are set on the basis of actuarial calculations of probable payouts based on risk factors from experience tables and expected investment returns on reserves. The value of the market is based on the premiums paid by those insured, both commercial and personal as well as the fees or commissions paid to brokers.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Report Structure
3. Insurance(Providers, Brokers and Re-Insurers) Market Characteristics
3.1. Market Definition
3.2. Key Segmentations
4. Insurance(Providers, Brokers and Re-Insurers) Market Product Analysis
4.1. Leading Products/ Services
4.2. Key Features and Differentiators
4.3. Development Products
5. Insurance(Providers, Brokers and Re-Insurers) Market Supply Chain
5.1. Supply Chain
5.2. Distribution
5.3. End Customers
6. Insurance(Providers, Brokers and Re-Insurers) Market Customer Information
6.1. Customer Preferences
6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth
7. Insurance(Providers, Brokers and Re-Insurers) Market Trends And Strategies
8. Insurance(Providers, Brokers and Re-Insurers) Market Size And Growth
8.1. Market Size
8.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)
8.2.1. Drivers Of The Market
8.2.2. Restraints On The Market
8.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)
8.3.1. Drivers Of The Market
8.3.2. Restraints On The Market
9. Insurance(Providers, Brokers and Re-Insurers) Market Regional Analysis
9.1. Global Insurance(Providers, Brokers and Re-Insurers) Market, 2019, By Region, Value ($ Billion)
9.2. Global Insurance(Providers, Brokers and Re-Insurers) Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Region
9.3. Global Insurance(Providers, Brokers and Re-Insurers) Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region
10. Insurance(Providers, Brokers and Re-Insurers) Market Segmentation
10.1. Global Insurance(Providers, Brokers and Re-Insurers) Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
10.2. Global Insurance(Providers, Brokers and Re-Insurers) Market, Segmentation By Mode, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
10.3. Global Insurance(Providers, Brokers and Re-Insurers) Market, Segmentation By End User, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
11. Insurance(Providers, Brokers and Re-Insurers) Market Segments
11.1. Global Insurance Providers Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) - Life Insurance Providers; Property & Casualty Insurance Providers; Health & Medical Insurance Providers
11.2. Global Insurance Brokers & Agents Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) - Insurance Agencies; Insurance Brokers; Bancassurance; Other Intermediaries
11.3. Global Reinsurance Providers Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) - Property & Casualty Reinsurance Providers; Life & Health Reinsurance Providers
12. Insurance(Providers, Brokers and Re-Insurers) Market Metrics
12.1. Insurance(Providers, Brokers and Re-Insurers) Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2015-2023, Global
12.2. Per Capita Average Insurance(Providers, Brokers and Re-Insurers) Market Expenditure, 2015-2023, Global
13. Asia-Pacific Insurance(Providers, Brokers and Re-Insurers) Market
14. Western Europe Insurance(Providers, Brokers and Re-Insurers) Market
15. Eastern Europe Insurance(Providers, Brokers and Re-Insurers) Market
16. North America Insurance(Providers, Brokers and Re-Insurers) Market
17. South America Insurance(Providers, Brokers and Re-Insurers) Market
18. Middle East Insurance(Providers, Brokers and Re-Insurers) Market
19. Africa Insurance(Providers, Brokers and Re-Insurers) Market
20. Insurance(Providers, Brokers and Re-Insurers) Market Competitive Landscape
20.1. Competitive Market Overview
20.2. Market Shares
20.3. Company Profiles
21. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Insurance(Providers, Brokers and Re-Insurers) Market
22. Market Background: Financial Services Market
22.1. Financial Services Market Characteristics
22.2. Financial Services Market Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Growth, By Segment, Value ($ Billion), Global
22.3. Global Financial Services Market, 2019, By Region, Value ($ Billion)
22.4. Global Financial Services Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Region
22.5. Global Financial Services Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Segmentation By Type, Value ($ Billion)
23. Recommendations
23.1. Global Insurance(Providers, Brokers and Re-Insurers) Market In 2023- Growth Countries
23.2. Global Insurance(Providers, Brokers and Re-Insurers) Market In 2023- Growth Segments
23.3. Global Insurance(Providers, Brokers and Re-Insurers) Market In 2023- Growth Strategies
24. Appendix
25. Copyright And Disclaimer
Companies Mentioned
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3htihm
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: