This report provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global insurance(providers, brokers and re-insurers) market as it emerges from the Covid 19 shut down.



The global insurance (providers, brokers and re-insurers) market is expected to decline from $5939.5 billion in 2019 to $5807.3 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -2.3%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 6% from 2021 and reach $6840.7 billion in 2023.



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the insurance(providers, brokers and re-insurers)? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Insurance(Providers, Brokers and Re-Insurers) market global report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider insurance(providers, brokers and re-insurers) market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the Covid 19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of Covid 19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The insurance(providers, brokers and re-insurers) market section of the report gives context. It compares the insurance(providers, brokers and re-insurers) market with other segments of the financial services market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, insurance(providers, brokers and re-insurers) indicators comparison.

North America was the largest region in the global insurance (providers, brokers and re-insurers) market, accounting for 34% of the market in 2019. Asia Pacific was the second largest region accounting for 30% of the global insurance (providers, brokers and re-insurers) market. Eastern Europe was the smallest region in the global insurance (providers, brokers and re-insurers) market.



The global payments industry has witnessed rapid increase in the adoption of EMV technology. This growth is driven by a higher level of data security offered by EMV chip and PIN cards as compared to traditional magnetic stripe cards. EMV is a security standard for various payment cards including debit, credit, charge and prepaid cards. The chip carries data of the cardholder and the account, which is protected using both hardware and software security measures. According to global technical body EMVCo, the number of EMV chip payment cards across the world reached 4.8 billion by the end of 2015.



The insurance market consists of sales of insurance by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that engage in insurance and related activities such as underwriting (assuming the risk and assigning premiums) policies, insurance brokerage and reinsurance. The insurance industry is categorized on the basis of the business model of the firms present in the industry. Some insurance firms may offer other services financial or otherwise. Contributions and premiums are set on the basis of actuarial calculations of probable payouts based on risk factors from experience tables and expected investment returns on reserves. The value of the market is based on the premiums paid by those insured, both commercial and personal as well as the fees or commissions paid to brokers.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Insurance(Providers, Brokers and Re-Insurers) Market Characteristics

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Key Segmentations



4. Insurance(Providers, Brokers and Re-Insurers) Market Product Analysis

4.1. Leading Products/ Services

4.2. Key Features and Differentiators

4.3. Development Products



5. Insurance(Providers, Brokers and Re-Insurers) Market Supply Chain

5.1. Supply Chain

5.2. Distribution

5.3. End Customers



6. Insurance(Providers, Brokers and Re-Insurers) Market Customer Information

6.1. Customer Preferences

6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth



7. Insurance(Providers, Brokers and Re-Insurers) Market Trends And Strategies



8. Insurance(Providers, Brokers and Re-Insurers) Market Size And Growth

8.1. Market Size

8.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

8.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

8.2.2. Restraints On The Market

8.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

8.3.1. Drivers Of The Market

8.3.2. Restraints On The Market



9. Insurance(Providers, Brokers and Re-Insurers) Market Regional Analysis

9.1. Global Insurance(Providers, Brokers and Re-Insurers) Market, 2019, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

9.2. Global Insurance(Providers, Brokers and Re-Insurers) Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Region

9.3. Global Insurance(Providers, Brokers and Re-Insurers) Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region



10. Insurance(Providers, Brokers and Re-Insurers) Market Segmentation

10.1. Global Insurance(Providers, Brokers and Re-Insurers) Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

10.2. Global Insurance(Providers, Brokers and Re-Insurers) Market, Segmentation By Mode, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

10.3. Global Insurance(Providers, Brokers and Re-Insurers) Market, Segmentation By End User, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



11. Insurance(Providers, Brokers and Re-Insurers) Market Segments

11.1. Global Insurance Providers Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) - Life Insurance Providers; Property & Casualty Insurance Providers; Health & Medical Insurance Providers

11.2. Global Insurance Brokers & Agents Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) - Insurance Agencies; Insurance Brokers; Bancassurance; Other Intermediaries

11.3. Global Reinsurance Providers Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) - Property & Casualty Reinsurance Providers; Life & Health Reinsurance Providers



12. Insurance(Providers, Brokers and Re-Insurers) Market Metrics

12.1. Insurance(Providers, Brokers and Re-Insurers) Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2015-2023, Global

12.2. Per Capita Average Insurance(Providers, Brokers and Re-Insurers) Market Expenditure, 2015-2023, Global



13. Asia-Pacific Insurance(Providers, Brokers and Re-Insurers) Market



14. Western Europe Insurance(Providers, Brokers and Re-Insurers) Market



15. Eastern Europe Insurance(Providers, Brokers and Re-Insurers) Market



16. North America Insurance(Providers, Brokers and Re-Insurers) Market



17. South America Insurance(Providers, Brokers and Re-Insurers) Market



18. Middle East Insurance(Providers, Brokers and Re-Insurers) Market



19. Africa Insurance(Providers, Brokers and Re-Insurers) Market



20. Insurance(Providers, Brokers and Re-Insurers) Market Competitive Landscape

20.1. Competitive Market Overview

20.2. Market Shares

20.3. Company Profiles



21. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Insurance(Providers, Brokers and Re-Insurers) Market



22. Market Background: Financial Services Market

22.1. Financial Services Market Characteristics

22.2. Financial Services Market Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Growth, By Segment, Value ($ Billion), Global

22.3. Global Financial Services Market, 2019, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

22.4. Global Financial Services Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Region

22.5. Global Financial Services Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Segmentation By Type, Value ($ Billion)



23. Recommendations

23.1. Global Insurance(Providers, Brokers and Re-Insurers) Market In 2023- Growth Countries

23.2. Global Insurance(Providers, Brokers and Re-Insurers) Market In 2023- Growth Segments

23.3. Global Insurance(Providers, Brokers and Re-Insurers) Market In 2023- Growth Strategies



24. Appendix



25. Copyright And Disclaimer



Companies Mentioned



Unitedhealth Group

AXA

Munich Re

Allianz

Generali



