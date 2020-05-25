Dublin, May 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global NLP in Healthcare and Life Sciences Market Outlook 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Natural language processing (NLP) is a technology which helps machines in understanding both written and spoken human language by analyzing human to computer collaboration. NLP is widely used in the healthcare industry as it can extract data from the large amount of clinical information and enhance it viably for improved preparing and examination of the physician. The global NLP in healthcare and life sciences market is anticipated to achieve a CAGR of around 24% during the forecast period, i.e. 2019-2027.



Factors such as rising trend of the implementation of artificial intelligence in natural language processing in the healthcare industry and the growing trend in the utilization of NLP in machine translation and information extraction procedures are anticipated to promote significantly towards the growth of the global NLP in healthcare and life sciences market. Additionally, the rising trend of the utilization of connected devices in the healthcare industry, followed by the growing IT infrastructure across nations around the globe and the rising trend of digitalization are some of the factors anticipated to drive the growth of the global NLP in healthcare and life sciences market.



The global NLP in healthcare and life sciences market consists of various segments that are segmented by NLP type, component, deployment, application and by region. The component segment is further sub-divided into technology and services. The speech recognition segment, which is a sub-segment of the technology segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share of around 51% in the year 2027 and further cross a value of around USD 9700 million by the end of 2027 by growing at a CAGR of around 31% during the forecast period.



Based on region, the global NLP in healthcare and life sciences market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. The market in Europe, which had accounted for around 25% of the market share in the year 2018 is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of around 23% during the forecast period and cross a value of around USD 6400 million by the end of 2027.



Some of the affluent industry leaders in the global NLP in healthcare and life sciences market are IBM, Linguamatics, 3M, Health Fidelity, Inc., Cerner Corporation, Dolbey, Apixio and Microsoft Corporation.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Overview

1.1. Global NLP in Healthcare & Life Sciences Market Overview

1.2. Why You Should Read This Report

1.3. How This Report Delivers

1.4. Key Questions Answered by This Analytical Report Include:

1.5. Who is This Report For?

1.6. Methodology

1.6.1. Primary Research

1.6.2. Secondary Research

1.6.3. Market Evaluation & Forecasting Methodology



2. Introduction to the NLP in Healthcare & Life Sciences Market

2.1. NLP in Healthcare & Life Sciences Market Structure

2.2. NLP in Healthcare & Life Sciences Market Definition

2.3. Global NLP in Healthcare & Life Sciences Market Taxonomy

2.4. Global NLP in Healthcare & Life Sciences Market Snapshot

2.5. Global NLP in Healthcare & Life Sciences Market Dynamics

2.5.1. Global NLP in Healthcare & Life Sciences Market: Driver

Increasing Applications of Connected Device

Growing Trend of Digitalization

High Potential Application of NLP in Healthcare

2.5.2. Global NLP in Healthcare & Life Sciences Market: Restraints

Issues Related to NLP Implementation

Increasing Cybercrime

2.5.1. Global NLP in Healthcare & Life Sciences Market: Trends

Use of Artificial Intelligence in NLP

2.5.1. Global NLP in Healthcare & Life Sciences Market: Opportunities

Implementation of Machine Translation and Information Extraction Technology

3. Global NLP in Healthcare & Life Sciences Market, By Deployment, 2019-2027

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Global NLP in Healthcare & Life Sciences Market Size and Forecast, By Deployment

3.2.1. Cloud Segment

3.2.2. Premises Segment



4. Global NLP in Healthcare & Life Sciences Market, By Component, 2019-2027

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Global NLP in Healthcare & Life Sciences Market Size and Forecast, By Component

4.2.1. Technology Segment

4.2.2. Services Segment



5. Global NLP in Healthcare & Life Sciences Market, By Type, 2019-2027

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Global NLP in Healthcare & Life Sciences Market Size and Forecast, By Type

5.2.1. Statistical Based NLP Segment

5.2.2. Rule Based NLP Segment

5.2.3. Hybrid NLP Segment



6. Global NLP in Healthcare & Life Sciences Market, By Application, 2019-2027

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Global NLP in Healthcare & Life Sciences Market Size and Forecast, By Application

6.2.1. Information Extraction Segment

6.2.2. Predictive Risk Analytics Segment

6.2.3. Machine Translation Segment

6.2.4. Report Generation Segment

6.2.5. Others Segment



7. Global NLP in Healthcare & Life Sciences Market, By Region, 2019-2027

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Global NLP in Healthcare & Life Sciences Market Size and Forecast, By Region

7.2.1. North America

7.2.2. Latin America

7.2.3. Europe

7.2.4. Asia Pacific

7.2.5. Middle East and Africa



8. North America NLP in Healthcare & Life Sciences Market Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2027

8.1. Introduction

8.1.1. North America

8.2. North America NLP in Healthcare & Life Sciences Market Forecast, By Country, 2019-2027

8.3. North America NLP in Healthcare & Life Sciences Market Forecast, By Deployment, 2019-2027

8.4. North America NLP in Healthcare & Life Sciences Market Forecast, By Component, 2019-2027

8.5. North America NLP in Healthcare & Life Sciences Market Forecast, By Type, 2019-2027

8.6. North America NLP in Healthcare & Life Sciences Market Forecast, By Application, 2019-2027



9. Latin America NLP in Healthcare & Life Sciences Market Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2027

9.1. Introduction

9.1.1. Latin America

9.2. Latin America NLP in Healthcare & Life Sciences Market Forecast, By Country, 2019-2027

9.1. Latin America NLP in Healthcare & Life Sciences Market Forecast, By Deployment, 2019-2027

9.2. Latin America NLP in Healthcare & Life Sciences Market Forecast, By Component, 2019-2027

9.3. Latin America NLP in Healthcare & Life Sciences Market Forecast, By Type, 2019-2027

9.4. Latin America NLP in Healthcare & Life Sciences Market Forecast, By Application, 2019-2027



10. Europe NLP in Healthcare & Life Sciences Market Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2027

10.1. Introduction

10.1.1. Europe

10.2. Europe NLP in Healthcare & Life Sciences Market Forecast, By Country, 2019-2027

10.3. Europe NLP in Healthcare & Life Sciences Market Forecast, By Deployment, 2019-2027

10.4. Europe NLP in Healthcare & Life Sciences Market Forecast, By Component, 2019-2027

10.5. Europe NLP in Healthcare & Life Sciences Market Forecast, By Type, 2019-2027

10.6. Europe NLP in Healthcare & Life Sciences Market Forecast, By Application, 2019-2027



11. Asia Pacific NLP in Healthcare & Life Sciences Market Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2027

11.1. Introduction

11.1.1. Asia Pacific

11.2. Asia Pacific NLP in Healthcare & Life Sciences Market Forecast, By Country, 2019-2027

11.3. Asia Pacific NLP in Healthcare & Life Sciences Market Forecast, By Deployment, 2019-2027

11.4. Asia Pacific NLP in Healthcare & Life Sciences Market Forecast, By Component, 2019-2027

11.5. Asia Pacific NLP in Healthcare & Life Sciences Market Forecast, By Type, 2019-2027

11.6. Asia Pacific NLP in Healthcare & Life Sciences Market Forecast, By Application, 2019-2027



12. Middle East & Africa NLP in Healthcare & Life Sciences Market Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2027

12.1. Introduction

12.1.1. MEA

12.2. MEA NLP in Healthcare & Life Sciences Market Forecast, By Country, 2019-2027

12.3. MEA NLP in Healthcare & Life Sciences Market Forecast, By Deployment, 2019-2027

12.4. MEA NLP in Healthcare & Life Sciences Market Forecast, By Component, 2019-2027

12.5. MEA NLP in Healthcare & Life Sciences Market Forecast, By Type, 2019-2027

12.6. MEA NLP in Healthcare & Life Sciences Market Forecast, By Application, 2019-2027



13. Company Profile

13.1. 3M

13.1.1. Overview

13.1.2. Product Type/Service Offerings

13.1.3. SWOT Analysis

13.2. IBM CORPORATION

13.2.1. Overview

13.2.2. Product Type/Service Offerings

13.2.3. Key Developments

13.2.4. SWOT Analysis

13.3. LINGUAMATICS

13.3.1. Overview

13.3.2. Product Type/Service Offerings

13.3.3. Key Developments

13.3.4. SWOT Analysis

13.4. HEATH FIDELITY

13.4.1. Overview

13.4.2. Product Type/Service Offerings

13.4.3. Key Developments

13.4.4. SWOT Analysis

13.5. CERNER CORPORATION

13.5.1. Overview

13.5.2. Product Type/Service Offerings

13.5.3. Key Developments

13.5.4. SWOT Analysis

13.6. DOLBEY SYSTEMS, INC

13.6.1. Overview

13.6.2. Product Type/Service Offerings

13.6.3. Key Developments

13.6.4. SWOT Analysis

13.7. APIXIO INC

13.7.1. Overview

13.7.2. Product Type/Service Offerings

13.7.3. Key Developments

13.7.4. SWOT Analysis

13.8. MICROSOFT CORPORATION

13.8.1. Overview

13.8.2. Product Type/Service Offerings

13.8.3. Key Developments

13.8.4. SWOT Analysis



14. Acronyms



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6rp698

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900