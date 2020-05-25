Dublin, May 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Electronic Manufacturing Software Market Outlook 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Electronic manufacturing software is referred to the software used for designing and manufacturing electronic components in the electronic industry, and further testing these components, followed by distribution and servicing. This software is used across many electrical manufacturers for manufacturing components including chips, PCBs, and other electrical components. The global electronic manufacturing software market is anticipated to achieve a CAGR of around 1.5% across the globe over the forecast period, i.e. 2019-2027.
Factors such as increasing advancements in technology, growing need of organizations to rapidly shift their existing work platforms into the cloud, industrial automation, rising trends of industry 4.0 concepts and others. Additionally, growing need for automation across industries to lower their operational costs and enhance work process efficiency and further understand the business product line processes is anticipated to drive the growth of the global electronic manufacturing software market.
The global electronic manufacturing software market consists of various segments that are segmented by product, services, end user and by region. The services segment is further sub-divided into design & development, supply chain solutions, new product introduction, manufacturing, assembly and aftermarket. Out of these, the new product introduction segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share of around 27% in the year 2027. Additionally, the segment is anticipated to cross a value of around USD 7200 million by the end of 2027 by registering a CAGR of around 0.5% over the forecast period.
Based on region, the global electronic manufacturing software market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. The market in Asia Pacific, which had accounted for around 22% share in the year 2018, is estimated to witness the highest CAGR of around 2% over the forecast period and cross a value of around USD 6400 million by the end of 2027.
Some of the affluent industry leaders in the global electronic manufacturing software market are Plexus Corp., Jabil Inc., Flextronics International, Ltd., Foxconn Electronics Inc., PEGATRON Corporation, Celestica Inc., Sanmina Corporation, Universal Scientific Industrial, Benchmark Electronics, Inc., and SIIX Corporation.
