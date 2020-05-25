Dublin, May 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Electronic Manufacturing Software Market Outlook 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Electronic manufacturing software is referred to the software used for designing and manufacturing electronic components in the electronic industry, and further testing these components, followed by distribution and servicing. This software is used across many electrical manufacturers for manufacturing components including chips, PCBs, and other electrical components. The global electronic manufacturing software market is anticipated to achieve a CAGR of around 1.5% across the globe over the forecast period, i.e. 2019-2027.



Factors such as increasing advancements in technology, growing need of organizations to rapidly shift their existing work platforms into the cloud, industrial automation, rising trends of industry 4.0 concepts and others. Additionally, growing need for automation across industries to lower their operational costs and enhance work process efficiency and further understand the business product line processes is anticipated to drive the growth of the global electronic manufacturing software market.



The global electronic manufacturing software market consists of various segments that are segmented by product, services, end user and by region. The services segment is further sub-divided into design & development, supply chain solutions, new product introduction, manufacturing, assembly and aftermarket. Out of these, the new product introduction segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share of around 27% in the year 2027. Additionally, the segment is anticipated to cross a value of around USD 7200 million by the end of 2027 by registering a CAGR of around 0.5% over the forecast period.



Based on region, the global electronic manufacturing software market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. The market in Asia Pacific, which had accounted for around 22% share in the year 2018, is estimated to witness the highest CAGR of around 2% over the forecast period and cross a value of around USD 6400 million by the end of 2027.



Some of the affluent industry leaders in the global electronic manufacturing software market are Plexus Corp., Jabil Inc., Flextronics International, Ltd., Foxconn Electronics Inc., PEGATRON Corporation, Celestica Inc., Sanmina Corporation, Universal Scientific Industrial, Benchmark Electronics, Inc., and SIIX Corporation.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.1.1 Target Audience

1.1.2 USP and Key Offerings

1.2 Research Scope

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.4 Research Methodology

1.4.1 Phase I - Secondary Research

1.4.2 Phase II - Primary Research

1.4.3 Phase III - Expert Panel Review

1.4.4 Assumptions

1.4.5 Approach Adopted

1.4.5.1 Bottom-Up Approach

1.4.5.2 Top down Approach

1.4.6 Data Triangulation

1.5 Research Assumptions

1.6 Data Sources



Chapter 2 Recent Development in Electronic Manufacturing Software



Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Market Drivers

3.1.1 Emergence of Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT)

3.1.2 Increasing Need for Process Optimization

3.2 Market Restraints

3.2.1 Lower Return on Investment

3.3 Opportunity

3.3.1 Rising Cloud Adoption Trends



Chapter 4 Global Electronic Manufacturing Software Market Analysis, by Product

4.1 Overview

4.2 Electronic Components

4.3 Electronic Devices

4.4 Others



Chapter 5 Global Electronic Manufacturing Software Market Analysis, by Service Offering

5.1 Overview

5.2 Design and Development

5.3 Supply Chain Solutions

5.4 New Product Introduction

5.5 Manufacturing

5.6 Assembly

5.7 Aftermarket Services



Chapter 6 Global Electronic Manufacturing Software Market Analysis, By Industry Vertical

6.1 Overview

6.2 Healthcare and Lifesciences

6.3 Aerospace and Defence

6.4 Automotive

6.5 Industrial

6.6 Energy

6.7 Building and Construction

6.8 Networking and Telecommunication

6.9 Others



Chapter 7 Global Electronic Manufacturing Software Market Analysis, By Service Offering and Industry Vertical

7.1 Overview

7.2 Healthcare and Lifesciences

7.3 Aerospace and Defense

7.4 Automotive

7.5 Industrial

7.6 Energy

7.7 Building and Construction

7.8 Networking and Telecommunication

7.9 Others



Chapter 8 Global Electronic Manufacturing Software Market Analysis

8.1 Introduction



Chapter 9 North America Electronic Manufacturing Software Market Analysis

9.1 Overview



Chapter 10 Europe Electronic Manufacturing Software Market Analysis

10.1 Overview



Chapter 11 Asia Pacific Electronic Manufacturing Software

Market Analysis

11.1 Overview



Chapter 12 Latin America Electronic Manufacturing Software Market Analysis

12.1 Overview



Chapter 13 Middle East and Africa Electronic Manufacturing Software Market Analysis

13.1 Overview



Chapter 14 Company Profiles

14.1 Jabil, Inc

14.2 Plexus Corp

14.3 Flextronics International Ltd.

14.4 Foxconn Electronics Inc

14.5 Pegatron Corporation

14.6 Celestica, Inc

14.7 Sanmina Corporation

14.8 Universal Scientific Industrial

14.9 Benchmark Electronics

14.10 Siix Corporation

14.11 Integrated Microelectronics, Inc

14.12 Key Tronic Ems

14.13 Kimball International

14.14 Zollner Elektronik

14.15 Creation Technologies

14.16 Escatec

14.17 Venture Corporation



Chapter 15 Market Share of the Leading Companies in

15.1 Overview



