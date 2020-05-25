Corporate Announcement no. 20/2020: Half-Year Report 1 October 2019 – 31 March 2020

Copenhagen, 25 May 2020

The Board of Directors and Management have today discussed and approved the Half-Year Report of Ress Life Investments A/S for the period 1 October 2019 – 31 March 2020:

  • Ress Life Investments A/S realised a net profit before and after tax of USD 3,638,925 for the period 1 October 2019 – 31 March 2020. The net profit for the period corresponds to a net return on equity of 1.99%, earnings per share at 40.60 and an increase in net asset value of USD 42.01 per share.
  • The increase in profit before tax mainly relates to positive fair value adjustments offset by administrative expenses and staff costs.
  • The fair value of the Company’s investment assets increased from USD 118,791,752 at 30 September 2019 to USD 159,631,723 at 31 March 2020.
  • Equity stands at USD 182,699,386 as of 31 March 2020, corresponding to a net asset value of USD 1,960 per share compared with a net asset value of USD 1,918 at 30 September 2019.
  • During the period, 9,015 new ordinary shares were issued.
  • Both increasing investments and the expectations that the life settlements market continues to offer attractive returns enables Management to take a positive view on full-year profits.

