Corporate Announcement no. 20/2020: Half-Year Report 1 October 2019 – 31 March 2020

Copenhagen, 25 May 2020

The Board of Directors and Management have today discussed and approved the Half-Year Report of Ress Life Investments A/S for the period 1 October 2019 – 31 March 2020:

Ress Life Investments A/S realised a net profit before and after tax of USD 3,638,925 for the period 1 October 2019 – 31 March 2020. The net profit for the period corresponds to a net return on equity of 1.99%, earnings per share at 40.60 and an increase in net asset value of USD 42.01 per share.

The increase in profit before tax mainly relates to positive fair value adjustments offset by administrative expenses and staff costs.

The fair value of the Company’s investment assets increased from USD 118,791,752 at 30 September 2019 to USD 159,631,723 at 31 March 2020.

Equity stands at USD 182,699,386 as of 31 March 2020, corresponding to a net asset value of USD 1,960 per share compared with a net asset value of USD 1,918 at 30 September 2019.

During the period, 9,015 new ordinary shares were issued.

Both increasing investments and the expectations that the life settlements market continues to offer attractive returns enables Management to take a positive view on full-year profits.

Questions related to this announcement can be made to the Company's AIF-manager, Resscapital AB, Gustaf Hagerud, telephone: (+46) 8 545 282 09, or to the Company’s CEO Michael Hovard Ekmann, email: mhe@resslifeinvestments.com .

