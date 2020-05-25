Dublin, May 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oil Immersed Distribution Transformers Market Analysis Report + Database - (Middle-East Africa, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Nigeria) in Utility, Generation and Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Distribution Transformers market is highly competitive with local players within countries winning a majority of the business, especially with the utilities and industry. Yet, due to their global presence, manufacturers like ABB, Schneider Electric and Siemens etc. are able to be the top players on the regional and global levels. Distribution networks, interacting with the end-consumers of electricity are the usually the most complex and least understood part of the grid. Especially with an active increase in the number of prosumers due to Distributed Generation (DERs) and Electric Vehicle (EV) penetration, grid dynamics at the distribution level are more complex than ever.



Distribution transformers, hence have complex demand dynamics and a fragmented supply chain as opposed to power transformers. The publisher sizes the market of distribution transformers by analyzing individual countries for new additions, expansions and replacement of transformers. We start by analyzing the key distribution utilities in a country having the majority of the market share and use that information to model the remaining country. With this approach, we are able to analyze the behaviors of the biggest buyers in the market, and can identify these opportunities in a better way for you.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Region Overview

I. Market Setting and Customers

II. Trade Overview

III. Equipment Standards



3. Market Sizing

I. MEA Market Sizing by Vertical (Utility, Industry, Generation) and Comments

II. Saudi Arabia Market Sizing by Vertical (Utility, Industry, Generation) and Comments

III. South Africa Market Sizing by Vertical (Utility, Industry, Generation) and Comments

IV. Nigeria Market Sizing by Vertical (Utility, Industry, Generation) and Comments



4. Competitive Analysis

I. Market Shares

a. Middle-East Africa (MEA)

b. Saudi Arabia

c. South Africa

d. Nigeria

II. Supplier Profiles

a. Supplier 1

b. Supplier 2

c. Supplier 3



5. Market Accessibility

I. Sales Channel Analysis

II. Procurement Preferences

III. Business Practices

IV. Quotes from Interviews



Companies Mentioned



ABB

Schneider Electric

Saudi Transformer Company (STC)

WESCOSA

Alfanar

Al-Ojaimi

BEST Transformers

Koncar

Actom

SGB-SMIT Power Malta

ZEST Transformers Africa (WEG)

Siemens

Crompton Greaves

Elswedey

Ardan

Tesar



