Distribution Transformers market is highly competitive with local players within countries winning a majority of the business, especially with the utilities and industry. Yet, due to their global presence, manufacturers like ABB, Schneider Electric and Siemens etc. are able to be the top players on the regional and global levels. Distribution networks, interacting with the end-consumers of electricity are the usually the most complex and least understood part of the grid. Especially with an active increase in the number of prosumers due to Distributed Generation (DERs) and Electric Vehicle (EV) penetration, grid dynamics at the distribution level are more complex than ever.
Distribution transformers, hence have complex demand dynamics and a fragmented supply chain as opposed to power transformers. The publisher sizes the market of distribution transformers by analyzing individual countries for new additions, expansions and replacement of transformers. We start by analyzing the key distribution utilities in a country having the majority of the market share and use that information to model the remaining country. With this approach, we are able to analyze the behaviors of the biggest buyers in the market, and can identify these opportunities in a better way for you.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Region Overview
I. Market Setting and Customers
II. Trade Overview
III. Equipment Standards
3. Market Sizing
I. MEA Market Sizing by Vertical (Utility, Industry, Generation) and Comments
II. Saudi Arabia Market Sizing by Vertical (Utility, Industry, Generation) and Comments
III. South Africa Market Sizing by Vertical (Utility, Industry, Generation) and Comments
IV. Nigeria Market Sizing by Vertical (Utility, Industry, Generation) and Comments
4. Competitive Analysis
I. Market Shares
a. Middle-East Africa (MEA)
b. Saudi Arabia
c. South Africa
d. Nigeria
II. Supplier Profiles
a. Supplier 1
b. Supplier 2
c. Supplier 3
5. Market Accessibility
I. Sales Channel Analysis
II. Procurement Preferences
III. Business Practices
IV. Quotes from Interviews
Companies Mentioned
