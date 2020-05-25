Dublin, May 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical/Hospital Beds Market by Product (Bed, Accessories), Technology (Power, Manual), Type of Care (Curative, Rehabilitation), Healthcare Facilities (Critical, Bariatric, Long-term, Paediatric, Maternal, Home Care) - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The growth in the medical/hospital beds market is mainly attributed to the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, growing number of hospitals, impact of COVID-19 pandemic, and launch of technologically advanced beds. In addition, evolution of smart and robotic beds, growing demand for beds at homecare settings, emerging economies, and growing medical tourism provide significant opportunities for vendors across the globe.



The global medical/hospital beds market study presents historical market data in terms of value & volume (2018 and 2019), estimated current data (2020), and forecasts for 2027 by medical/hospital beds market by product (medical/hospital beds, accessories), technology (powered (electric, semi-electric), manual), type of care (curative, long term, rehabilitative), and healthcare facility (critical care unit, bariatric care unit, long-term care unit, med surg care unit, pediatric care unit, maternal care unit, and home care facility). The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the market at regional and country level.



Based on the product type, medical/hospital beds segment is estimated to dominate the overall market in 2020, with the rising demand for ICU beds due to COVID-19 pandemic, growing hospitalization rate and emergency cases, and focus of vendors to boost the production across the globe. On the other hand, the accessories segment is expected to grow at the fastest growth rate due to high demand for customized accessories for the presently installed beds; growing need to meet the gap between hospitalized patients & availability of accessories due to growing number of infectious diseases across the globe; and future demand generated out of installation of new beds.



Based on technology, the powered beds segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period, due to growing adoption of electric & semi-electric beds owing to their advanced features.



Based on type of care, the curative care segment commanded the largest share of the overall medical/hospital beds market, due to greater adoption of medical beds for curative treatment of acute and chronic illnesses in hospitals. However, the long term care segment is expected to grow with rapid CAGR during the forecast period.



Based on healthcare facility, the home care settings segment is growing at the fastest growth rate, which is mainly attributed to the rising healthcare cost at hospitals, focus of patients towards adopting home care settings, and greater preference for home care by the rapidly aging population across the globe.



An in-depth analysis of the geographic scenario of the medical/hospital beds market provides detailed qualitative and quantitative insights about the five major geographies (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) along with the coverage of major countries in each region. Europe commanded the largest share of the overall medical/hospital beds market in 2019, followed by North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.



The key players operating in the global medical/hospital beds market are Stryker Corporation (U.S.), Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (U.S.), Getinge AB (Sweden), Invacare Corporation (U.S.), Joh. Stiegelmeyer GmBH & Co. KG (Germany), Paramount Bed Holdings Co., Ltd. (Japan), LINET Group SE (Czech Republic), Medline Industries, Inc. (U.S.), Joerns Healthcare LLC. (U.S.), Gendron, Inc. (U.S.), Span-America Medical Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Savion Industries (Israel), and Malvestio Spa (Italy), among others.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Insights

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Drivers

4.2.1. Increasing Elderly Population Coupled with Growing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

4.2.2. Growing Number of Hospitals

4.2.3. Launch of Technologically Advanced Beds

4.3. Restraints

4.3.1. Growing Preference for Minimally Invasive Surgeries

4.3.2. Declining Number of Beds in Public Hospitals

4.4. Opportunity

4.4.1. Smart Beds and Robotic Beds to offer New Growth Avenue

4.4.2. Growing Demand for Beds in Homecare Settings

4.4.3. Significant Opportunities from Developing Economies

4.4.4. Growing Medical Tourism

4.5. Trend

4.5.1. Transition from Acute Care to Long Term Care

4.6. COVID -19 Impact Assessment



5. Global Medical/Hospital Beds Market, by Product

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Medical/Hospital Beds

5.3. Bed Accessories



6. Global Medical/Hospital Beds Market, by Technology

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Manual Beds

6.3. Powered Beds

6.3.1. Electric Beds

6.3.2. Semi-Electric Beds



7. Global Medical/Hospital Beds Market, by Type of Care

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Curative Care

7.3. Long-term Care

7.4. Rehabilitative Care



8. Global Medical/Hospital Beds Market, by Healthcare Facility

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Critical Care Unit

8.3. Long-term Care Unit

8.4. Bariatric Care Unit

8.5. Med-surg Care Unit

8.6. Paediatric Care Unit

8.7. Maternal Care Unit

8.8. Homecare Facilities



9. Global Medical/Hospital Beds Market, by Geography

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Europe

9.2.1. Russia

9.2.2. Germany

9.2.3. France

9.2.4. U.K.

9.2.5. Italy

9.2.6. Spain

9.2.7. Rest of Europe (RoE)

9.3. North America

9.3.1. U.S.

9.3.2. Canada

9.4. Asia-Pacific

9.4.1. Japan

9.4.2. China

9.4.3. India

9.4.4. Rest of Asia Pacific (RoAPAC)

9.5. Latin America

9.5.1. Mexico

9.5.2. Brazil

9.5.3. Argentina

9.5.4. Rest of Latin America

9.6. Middle East & Africa



10. Competitive Landscape

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Key Growth Strategies

10.3. Competitive Benchmarking

10.4. Market Share Analysis (2019)

10.4.1. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (U.S.)

10.4.2. Stryker Corporation (U.S.)

10.4.3. Getinge AB (Sweden)



11. Company Profiles (Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product Overview, Strategic Developments)

11.1. Stryker Corporation (U.S.)

11.2. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (U.S.)

11.3. Getinge AB (Sweden)

11.4. Invacare Corporation (U.S.)

11.5. Paramount Bed Holdings Co., Ltd. (Japan)

11.6. Medline Industries, Inc. (U.S.)

11.7. Stiegelmeyer GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

11.8. Gendron, Inc. (U.S.)

11.9. LINET Group SE (Czech Republic)

11.10. Joerns Healthcare LLC. (U.S.)

11.11. Span-America Medical Systems, Inc. (U.S.)

11.12. Savion Industries (Israel)

11.13. Malvestio Spa (Italy)



12. Appendix

12.1. Questionnaire

12.2. Available Customization



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k2mop9

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900