The research report titled Digital Signage Market by Product (Videowall, Kiosk, Menu boards & Billboards) Component (Hardware (LCD, LED & OLED)), Services), Application, Industry Vertical (Retail, Hospitality, Entertainment, Transportation, Healthcare) - Global Forecast to 2027 provides in-depth analysis of digital signage market in five major geographies and emphasizes on the current market trends, market size, market share, recent developments, and forecast till 2027. According to the report, the digital signage market is expected to reach $26.3 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2027.



The growth in this market is attributed to the factors such as increasing adoption of digital signage products in commercial vertical, rapid digitization in emerging countries, and growing technological advancements in display technology. Also, proliferation of smart cities offers significant opportunities for the players operating in the digital signage market.



Based on component, the hardware segment emerged as the largest segment of the overall digital signage market during the forecast period. However, the software segment is expected to witness rapid growth during the forecast period, owing to the growing advancements in digital signage software technology and increasing demand for better data analysis and content management.



Based on industry vertical, the retail segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall digital signage market in 2020. The segment is predicted to maintain its market position over the forecast period and also exhibit growth at a considerable pace in the next few years. Also, retailers are investing in smarter technologies and are increasingly focusing on upgrading their infrastructure to integrate digital signage solutions which is further expected to propel the growth of this market.



Geographically, North America region is estimated to command the largest share of the global digital signage market in 2020. However, Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness rapid growth during the forecast period. The region has a large number of young and tech-savvy population which is the target population for digital signage. With increasing disposable incomes, this population is increasingly embracing the new technologies made available in the market. Owing to this, Asia-Pacific region is ranked as the fastest-growing regional market in the global digital signage market. Japan, China, and India are the major revenue generating countries in the APAC digital signage market on account of technological advancements and infrastructural development.



The key players operating in the global digital signage market are LG Electronics, Inc. (South Korea), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Shanghai Goodview Electronics Co., Ltd. (China), Intel Corporation (U.S.), Hewlett Packard Company (U.S.), Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), NEC Corporation (Japan), Sony Corporation (Japan), Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Sharp Corporation (Japan), AU Optronics Corporation (Taiwan), Leyard Optoelectronics Co., Ltd. (U.S.), Delta Electronics, Inc. (Taiwan), and Barco NV (U.S.), among others.



Key questions answered in the report:

Which are the high growth market segments in terms of the product, components, application, end-user, and countries?

What is the historical market for digital signage across the globe?

What are the market forecasts and estimates from the period of 2019-2027?

What are the major drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the global digital signage market?

Who are the major players in the global digital signage market and what share of the market do they hold?

Who are the major players in various countries and what share of the market do they hold?

How is the competitive landscape?

What are the recent developments in the global digital signage market?

What are the different strategies adopted by the major players in the global digital signage market?

What are the geographical trends and high growth countries?

Who are the local emerging players in the global digital signage market and how do they compete with the other players?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Market Ecosystem

1.3. Currency and Limitations

1.3.1. Currency

1.3.2. Limitations

1.4. Key Stakeholders



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Approach

2.2. Data Collection & Validation

2.2.1. Secondary Research

2.2.2. Primary Research

2.3. Market Assessment

2.3.1. Market Size Estimation

2.3.2. Bottom-Up Approach

2.3.3. Top-Down Approach

2.3.4. Growth forecast

2.4. Assumptions for the Study



3. Executive Summary

3.1. Overview

3.2. Market Analysis, by Product

3.3. Market Analysis, by Component

3.4. Market Analysis, by Application

3.5. Market Analysis, by Industry Vertical

3.6. Market Analysis, by Geography

3.7. Competitive Analysis



4. Market Insights

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Drivers

4.2.1.1. Increasing Adoption of Digital Signage Products across Different Industry Verticals

4.2.1.2. Technological Advancements in Display Technology

4.2.2. Restraints

4.2.2.1. Growing Trends of Online Advertisement

4.2.3. Opportunities

4.2.3.1. Rapid Digitization in Emerging Countries

4.2.4. Challenges

4.2.4.1. High Installation Cost and Huge Investment for Maintenance and Support

4.2.4.2. High Power Consumption

4.2.5. Trends

4.2.5.1. Incorporation of Digital Signage Solutions in Smart Cities

4.3. Impact of Covid-19 Pandemic on Digital Signage Market



5. Digital Signage Market, by Product

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Standalone Display

5.2.1. Kiosk

5.2.1.1. Interactive Kiosks

5.2.1.1.1. Self Service Kiosks

5.2.1.1.2. Vending Kiosks

5.2.1.2. Non-Interactive Kiosks

5.2.2. Menu Board

5.2.2.1. Interactive Menu Board

5.2.2.2. Non-Interactive Menu Board

5.2.3. Billboard

5.3. Video Wall



6. Digital Signage Market, by Component

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Hardware

6.2.1. Display

6.2.1.1. LCD Display

6.2.1.2. LED Display

6.2.1.3. OLED Display

6.2.2. Projector

6.2.3. Media Players

6.3. Services

6.3.1. Installation Services

6.3.2. Maintenance & Support

6.4. Software



7. Digital Signage Market, by Application

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Indoor

7.3. Outdoor



8. Digital Signage Market, by Industry Vertical

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Retail

8.3. Entertainment

8.4. Transportation

8.5. Hospitality

8.6. Corporate

8.7. Healthcare

8.8. Others



9. Global Digital Signage Market, by Geography

9.1. Introduction

9.2. North America

9.2.1. U.S.

9.2.2. Canada

9.3. Europe

9.3.1. Germany

9.3.2. U.K.

9.3.3. France

9.3.4. Italy

9.3.5. Spain

9.3.6. Rest of Europe

9.4. Asia-Pacific

9.4.1. China

9.4.2. Japan

9.4.3. India

9.4.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific

9.5. Latin America

9.6. Middle East & Africa



10. Competitive Landscape

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Competitive Benchmarking

10.3. Market Share Analysis



11. Company Profiles (Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, Strategic Developments)

11.1. LG Electronics, Inc.

11.2. Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

11.3. Shanghai Goodview Electronics Co., Ltd.

11.4. Sharp Corporation (A Part of Foxconn Technology Group)

11.5. Hewlett-Packard Company

11.6. Cisco Systems, Inc.

11.7. Intel Corporation

11.8. NEC Corporation

11.9. Sony Corporation

11.10. Hitachi, Ltd.

11.11. Panasonic Corporation

11.12. AU Optronics Corporation

11.13. Planar Systems (A Part of Leyard Optoelectronics Co., Ltd.)

11.14. Delta Electronics, Inc.

11.15. Barco NV



12. Appendix

12.1. Questionnaire

12.2 Available Customization



