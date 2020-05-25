Dublin, May 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing Market by Component, Technology (ML, Computer Vision, NLP), Application (Cybersecurity, Robot, Planning), Industry (Electronics, Energy, Automotive, Metals and Machine, Food and Beverages) - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The research report titled Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing Market by Component, Technology (ML, Computer Vision, NLP), Application (Cybersecurity, Robot, Planning), Industry (Electronics, Energy, Automotive, Metals & Machine, Food & Beverages) - Global Forecast to 2027 provides in-depth analysis of AI in manufacturing market in five major geographies and emphasizes on the current market trends, market size, market share, recent developments, and forecast till 2027. The Artificial Intelligence (AI) in manufacturing market is expected to reach $27 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 39.7% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2027.
The growth in this market is supported by the advent of industrial 4.0, increasing huge & complex amount of dataset, and rising adoption of industrial IoT in several industries. Moreover, increasing volume of data gathered through IoT devices, coupled with the widespread availability of high-speed broadband networks and the emergence of 5G technologies will further contribute to the global artificial intelligence in manufacturing market in the coming years.
The global artificial intelligence in manufacturing market is mainly segmented on the basis of component (hardware, software, services), technology (machine learning, computer vision, natural language processing, context-aware computing), by application (field services, quality management, cybersecurity, industrial robot, predictive maintenance & machinery inspection, material handling, production planning), industry vertical (semiconductors & electronics, energy & power, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, automotive, heavy metals & machine manufacturing, food & beverages), and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyses the market at a country level.
Based on component, the AI software segment is estimated to command the largest share of the overall artificial intelligence in manufacturing market in 2020. The large share of this segment is attributed to the factors such as growing usage of learning analytics; growing acceptance of assistants driven by machine learning, NLP, computer vision techniques; and an increase in demand for AI platforms for manufacturing operations.
Based on industry vertical, the automotive sector is estimated to command the largest share of the overall AI in manufacturing market in 2020. However, the heavy metals & machine manufacturing sector is projected to grow with the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. In order to remain competitive, attract new talent, and retain knowledge from an aging workforce, the metal and material manufacturing companies are increasingly adopting smart technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI). The factors such as growing need to optimize the production line, reduce unplanned downtime, improve operational productivity, reduce cost, and create synergies across the facility fuels the adoption of AI in metal and materials manufacturing sector.
Geographically, the global AI in manufacturing market is segmented into five major geographies, namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. The North America region is estimated to command the largest share of the global AI in manufacturing market in 2020. The large share of this region is primarily attributed to the presence of major manufacturing companies and their focus on developing advanced solutions to optimize manufacturing operations and process, along with increasing funding by government for technological advancements. In addition, presence of large number of startups, increasing computing power, growing industrial IoT, rising automation for intelligent business processes, and increasing adoption of robotics in the U.S. and Canada further supports the dominance of this region.
Some of the key players operating in the global AI in manufacturing market are Alphabet, Inc. (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Intel Corporation (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Nvidia Corporation (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), Amazon Web Services, Inc. (U.S.), Siemens AG (Germany), General Electric Company (U.S.), SAP SE (Germany), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Rockwell Automation, Inc. (U.S.), Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (U.S.), and Sight Machine, Inc. (U.S.), among others.
Key questions answered in the report:
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
3.1 Market Overview
3.2 Market Analysis, by Component
3.3 Market Analysis, by Technology
3.4 Market Analysis, by Application
3.5 Market Analysis, by Indusrty Vertical
3.6 Market Analysis, by Geography
3.7 Competitive Analysis
4. Market Insights
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Market Dynamics
4.2.1 Drivers
4.2.1.1 Advent of Industrial 4.0
4.2.1.2 Increasing Huge and Complex Amount of Dataset
4.2.1.3 Rising Adoption of Industrial IoT
4.2.2 Restraints
4.2.2.1 Lack of Infrastructure & High Procurement Operating cost
4.2.3 Opportunities
4.2.3.1 Growth in Operational Productivity in Manufacturing Operations
4.2.3.2 Rising Demand of AI-Based Applications
4.2.4 Challenges
4.2.4.1 Concerns Over Data Privacy and Security Breach
4.2.5 Trends
4.2.5.1 Growing Usage of Computer Vision in Manufacturing
4.2.5.2 Rising Adoption of 5g Technology
4.3 Key Innovators
4.4 Value Chain Analysis
5. Global Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing Market, by Component
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Hardware
5.2.1 Processors
5.2.2 Networking Solutions
5.2.3 Memory Solutions
5.3 Software
5.3.1 AI Platforms
5.3.2 AI Solutions
5.4 Services
5.4.1 Deployment & Integration
5.4.2 Support & Maintenance
6. Global Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing Market, by Technology
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Machine Learning
6.3 Computer Vision
6.4 Natural Language Processing
6.5 Context-Aware Computing
7. Global Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing Market, by Application
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Field Services
7.3 Quality Management
7.4 Cybersecurity
7.5 Industrial Robot
7.6 Predictive Maintenance & Machinery Inspection
7.7 Material Handling
7.8 Production Planning
8. Global Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing Market, by Industry Vertical
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Semiconductors & Electronics
8.3 Energy & Power
8.4 Pharmaceuticals
8.5 Medical Devices
8.6 Automotive
8.7 Heavy Metals & Machine Manufacturing
8.8 Food & Beverages
9. Global Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing Market, by Region
9.1 North America
9.1.1 U.S.
9.1.2 Canada
9.2 Europe
9.2.1 U.K.
9.2.2 Germany
9.2.3 France
9.2.4 Italy
9.2.5 Spain
9.2.6 Rest of Europe
9.3 AsiaPacific
9.3.1 China
9.3.2 Japan
9.3.3 India
9.3.4 South Korea
9.3.6 Rest of AsiaPacific
9.4 Latin America
9.5 Middle East and Africa
10. Global Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing Market-Competitive Landscape
10.1 Competitive Growth Strategies
10.1.1 Acquisitions
10.1.2 Expansions
10.1.3 New Product Launches and Upgradation
10.1.4 Agreements and Partnerships
10.2 Key Players
10.3 Competitive Benchmarking
11. Company Profiles
11.1 Google LLC
11.2 IBM Corporation
11.3 Intel Corporation
11.4 Microsoft Corporation
11.5 Nvidia Corporation
11.6 Oracle Corporation
11.7 Amazon Web Services, Inc.
11.8 Siemens AG
11.9 General Electric Company
11.10 SAP SE
11.11 Robert Bosch GmbH
11.12 Cisco Systems, Inc.
11.13 Rockwell Automation
11.14 Advanced Micro Devices
11.15 Sight Machine
12. Appendix
12.1. Questionnaire
12.2. Available Customizations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yeq5r0
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: