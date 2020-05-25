Dublin, May 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Supercapacitors Market - Products, Modules and Applications" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for supercapacitors is the largest, as also the fastest growing, in Asia-Pacific. However, the adverse impact upon every industry caused by the Covid-19 outbreak in China in December 2019 has left its mark on the demand for supercapacitors also. While before the incidence of this pandemic the market for supercapacitors presented a rosy picture, with high double-digit growth rates in the range of 25%-35%, these trends would now be difficult to sustain. Countries across the globe are facing challenging medium-term futures and recovery could take anywhere from one to three years, again based on what the trajectory of a particular region's economy was before this devastating outbreak.
Western Europe and the United States seem to have been more badly affected than Asian regions, though it is still early days as far as any abatement of the contagion is expected. However, many countries have now started opening up their industrial activity in a bid to revive sagging markets and hopefully others, too, would join in and make this a concerted effort.
The Automotive & Transportation sector is expected to be the fastest-growing market for Supercapacitors, the global demand for which is anticipated to compound annually at 16.6% during 2019-2026 in reaching a projected US$2.7 billion by 2026. The overall global market for Supercapacitors is expected to exceed US$3 billion in 2020.
Research Findings &Coverage
Key Topics Covered:
PART A: GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
1. INTRODUCTION
1.1 Product Outline
1.1.1 An Introduction to Supercapacitors
1.1.1.1 Storage of Electric Charge
1.1.1.2 A Brief History of Supercapacitors
1.1.1.3 A Comparison Between Supercapacitors and Batteries as Electrical Energy Storage Devices
1.1.1.3.1 Faradaic and Non-Faradaic Processes
1.1.1.3.2 Types of Capacitors and Batteries
1.1.1.3.3 Comparison of Properties Between Electrochemical Capacitors and Batteries
1.1.2 Types of Supercapacitors
1.1.2.1 Electrochemical Double-Layer Capacitors (EDLCs)
1.1.2.2 Pseudo Capacitors
1.1.2.3 Hybrid Capacitors
1.1.2.3.1 Composite Hybrid Supercapacitors
1.1.2.3.2 Asymmetric Hybrid Supercapacitors
1.1.2.3.3 Battery-Type Hybrid Supercapacitors
1.1.2.4 Supercapacitor Electrode Materials
1.1.2.4.1 Carbon-Based Electrode Materials
1.1.2.4.1.1 Activated carbon (AC)
1.1.2.4.1.2 Carbon Aerogels
1.1.2.4.1.3 Carbon Nanotubes (CNTs)
1.1.2.4.1.4 Graphene
1.1.2.4.2 Conducting Polymers
1.1.2.4.2.1 Polyaniline (PANi)
1.1.2.4.2.2 Polypyrrole (PPy)
1.1.2.4.3 Metal Oxides
1.1.2.4.4 Composites
1.1.2.5 Electrolytes
1.1.2.5.1 Aqueous Electrolytes
1.1.2.5.2 Organic Electrolytes
1.1.2.5.3 Ionic Liquid Electrolytes
1.1.2.6 Separators
1.1.3 Supercapacitor Modules
1.1.3.1 Overview
1.1.3.2 Lifetime
1.1.3.3 Voltage
1.1.3.4 Charging
1.1.3.5 Ambient Temperature
1.1.3.6 Series and Parallel Configurations
1.1.3.7 Factors to be Considered During Installation
1.1.3.8 Self-Discharge and Leakage Current
1.1.3.9 Module Management System and Cell Balancing
1.1.4 Applications for Supercapacitors by Vertical Sector
1.1.4.1 Aerospace, Military & Defense
1.1.4.2 Automotive & Transportation
1.1.4.3 Consumer Electronics and Industrial
1.1.4.3.1 Equipment Using Supercapacitors
1.1.4.3.1.1 Real-Time Clocks
1.1.4.3.1.2 Car Audio Systems, Taxi Meters and Emergency Lighting
1.1.4.3.1.3 Hospitals and Medical Life-Sustaining Equipment
1.1.4.3.1.4 Remote Solar-Powered Installations and Roadside Emergency Telephones
1.1.4.3.1.5 Cameras, Programmable Pocket Calculators, Electronic Agendas and Mobile Phones
1.1.4.3.1.6 Flashlights
1.1.4.3.2 Optimization of Size, Weight and Cost
1.1.4.3.3 Rapid Charging and Discharging
1.1.4.3.4 Increasing Life Expectancy and Operating Time of Batteries
1.1.4.4 Energy
1.1.4.5 Other Verticals
2. KEY MARKET TRENDS
2.1 Revolutionary Supercapacitor with Ten Times More Energy Density Developed
2.2 Current and Future Prospects of Carbon-Based Electrode Materials for Microsupercapacitors in Self-Powering Sensor Networks
2.3 Carbon Nanowalls and Carbon Nanotubes the Latest Advancements in Supercapacitors
2.4 Thanks to Supercapacitors, Potential for Battery-Free Electric Cars Bright
2.5 New Generation of Wearable Electronics Bolstered by Flexible, Solar-Powered Supercapacitors
2.6 3D-Printed Supercapacitor Electrode Shows Unmatched Lab Performance
2.7 Metal Nanoparticles in Paper-Based Supercapacitors Enable in Improving Energy Density
3. KEY GLOBAL PLAYERS
4. KEY BUSINESS & PRODUCT TRENDS
5. GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW
5.1 Global Supercapacitors Market Overview by Product Type
5.1.1 Supercapacitors' Product Type Market Overview by Global Region
5.1.1.1 Electrochemical Double-Layer Capacitors (EDLCs)
5.1.1.2 Hybrid Capacitors
5.1.1.3 Pseudo Capacitors
5.2 Global Supercapacitors Market Overview by Module Type
5.2.1 Supercapacitors' Module Type Market Overview by Global Region
5.2.1.1 Below 10 Volts Module Supercapacitors
5.2.1.2 10-25 Volts Module Supercapacitors
5.2.1.3 25-50 Volts Module Supercapacitors
5.2.1.4 50-100 Volts Module Supercapacitors
5.2.1.5 Above 100 Volts Module Supercapacitors
5.3 Global Supercapacitors Market Overview by Vertical Sector
5.3.1 Supercapacitors' Vertical Sector Market Overview by Global Region
5.3.1.1 Aerospace, Military & Defense
5.3.1.2 Automotive & Transportation
5.3.1.3 Consumer Electronics
5.3.1.4 Energy
5.3.1.5 Industrial
5.3.1.6 Other Verticals
PART B: REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
REGIONAL MARKET OVERVIEW
6. NORTH AMERICA
7. EUROPE
8. ASIA-PACIFIC
9. SOUTH AMERICA
10. REST OF WORLD
PART C: GUIDE TO THE INDUSTRY
1. North America
2. Europe
3. Asia-Pacific
4. Rest Of World
PART D: ANNEXURE
1. Research Methodology
2. Feedback
Companies Mentioned
