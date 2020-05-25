TORONTO, May 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At Habitat Canada’s annual general meeting, held virtually on May 22, Habitat Canada celebrated the achievements of local Habitats during its national award announcements. Ten local Habitats were recognized for their 2019 accomplishments as was Habitat Regina board member Gail Lefebvre, who received the prestigious Kenneth J. Meinert Leadership Award.
“I’d like to congratulate all the winners of this year’s awards,” said Julia Deans, President and CEO of Habitat for Humanity Canada. “These awards showcase the exceptional work of local Habitats across Canada to further our mission by providing families with a decent and affordable place to call home.”
This year’s awards and award winners were the following:
|One Habitat award for integrating of all the things Habitat does – communications, operations, governance – to serve more families in Canada and around the world.
|Winner: Habitat for Humanity Heartland Ontario, which helped to craft a Housing Stability Action Plan for London, Ontario, and encourages change globally by highlighting global builds in their monthly newsletters, supporting their local university’s Global Village builds and holding international fundraising events.
|Kenneth J. Meinert Leadership Award, honouring individuals who, through exceptional leadership, have significantly advanced the mission of Habitat for Humanity in Canada.
|Winner: Gail Lefebvre. A strong and committed leader, Gail first began volunteering by helping build with Habitat for Humanity Regina. Since then, she has become a Global Village team leader, volunteering on builds around the world. A board member with Habitat Regina since 2018, she became vice-chair in 2019 and continues volunteering her time building Habitat homes. Gail is a champion and leader of Habitat for Humanity locally, nationally and internationally.
|Housing Innovation award for serving more families by employing new, improved and innovative cost-effective construction technologies, adapting mortgage models and creating fundraising avenues.
|Winners:
|Optimizing Performance award for finding new ways to move Habitat’s mission forward to serve more families.
|Winners:
|Mobilized Leadership award for going above and beyond to foster a culture of leadership, inspiring leaders at every level of their organization.
|Winners:
|Epic Engagement award for inspiring their community to support Habitat’s mission while significantly raising awareness of Habitat for Humanity.
|Winners:
|Sustainable Funding award for successfully pursuing new revenue streams and innovating to ensure growth in this vital area.
|Winners:
For a full description of each award and award winner, please visit habitat.ca/national-awards.
About Habitat for Humanity Canada
Founded in 1985, Habitat for Humanity Canada is a national charitable organization working toward a world where everyone has a decent and affordable place to call home. Habitat for Humanity brings communities together to help families build strength, stability and independence through affordable homeownership. With the help of volunteers, Habitat homeowners and 53 local Habitats working in every province and territory, we provide a solid foundation for better, healthier lives in Canada and around the world. Habitat for Humanity Canada is a member of Habitat for Humanity International, which was established in 1976 and has grown to become a leading global nonprofit working in more than 70 countries. For more information, please visit www.habitat.ca.
