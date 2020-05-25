Dublin, May 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Bio-Based food Ingredient Market Outlook 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Bio-based food ingredients are the ingredients derived from natural sources that are used to add more flavor as well as fragrance to the food. Bio-based products usually undergo physical, chemical, or biological treatment before their final use. The bio-based food ingredients market is anticipated to record a CAGR of around 5.93% over the forecast period, i.e., 2020-2027. The market is projected to attain a significantly high market value of USD 2,986.99 million by the end of 2027.



The market is segmented on the basis of product, applications and region. Based on product, the market is further segmented into ethyl cellulose, N-butanol, butyl levulinate, butyl acetate, butyl isobutyrate and others, out of which, the N-butanol segment is anticipated to hold the largest share in the bio-based food ingredients market. Moreover, the segment for N-butanol is projected to grow at the highest rate with a CAGR of 6.40% over the forecast period as well. N-butanol is a chemical compound produced predominantly through fermentation and used as an ingredient in dairy products and confectioneries. Moreover, it is a safe flavoring substance for food products such as alcoholic beverages along with other foods such as cheese, heat-treated milk, muskmelon, and cooked rice.



Based on region, the bio-based food ingredients market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. The market in North America is projected to hold the leading share in the global market as a result of rising awareness among consumers about the benefits of natural ingredients. The market in Europe is projected to hold the second largest share in the market on the back of high demand for these products in Germany and UK. The market for bio-based food ingredients in Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at the highest rate of about 7.01% over the forecast period on account of increasing demand as well as growing production of these ingredients in the region.



Some of the key industry leaders in the global bio-based food ingredients market are Ashland, Dow, Colorcon, Prasol Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Shandong Head Europe B.V., Shin Etsu, Eastman Chemical Company, Corbion N.V., Alfa Aesar and BASF.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Product Overview



2. Assumptions And Acronyms



3. Research Methodology



4. Executive Summary- Global Bio-Based Food Ingredients Equipment Market



5. Regulatory Landscape



6. Analysis Of Market Dynamics

6.1. Growth Drivers

6.2. Key Trends



7. Key Market Opportunities



8. Major Roadblocks For The Market Growth



9. Industry Risk Analysis

9.1. Demand Risk Analysis

9.2. Supply Risk Analysis



10. Global Bio-Based Food Ingredients Equipment Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size And Forecast, 2018-2027

10.1.1. By Value (USD Million)

10.2. Global Bio-Based Food Ingredients Equipment Market Segmentation, 2018-2027

10.2.1. By Product

Ethyl Cellulose, 2018-2027F (USD Million)

N-Butanol, 2018-2027F (USD Million)

Butyl Levulinate, 2018-2027F (USD Million)

Butyl Acetate, 2018-2027F (USD Million)

Butyl Isobutyrate, 2018-2027F (USD Million)

Others, 2018-2027F (USD Million)

10.2.2. By Application

Beverages, 2018-2027F (USD Million)

Dairy, 2018-2027F (USD Million)

Confectionery, 2018-2027F (USD Million)

Others, 2018-2027F (USD Million)

10.2.3. By Region

10.2.3.1. North America Bio-Based Food Ingredients Equipment Market, 2018-2027F (USD Million)

10.2.3.2. Europe Bio-Based Food Ingredients Equipment Market, 2018-2027F (USD Million)

10.2.3.3. Asia Pacific Bio-Based Food Ingredients Equipment Market, 2018-2027F (USD Million)

10.2.3.4. Latin America Bio-Based Food Ingredients Equipment Market, 2018-2027F (USD Million)

10.2.3.5. Middle East & Africa Bio-Based Food Ingredients Equipment Market, 2018-2027F (USD Million)



11. Competitive Structure

11.1. Detailed Overview

11.2. Market Share

11.3. Assessment Of Key Product Offerings

11.4. Analysis Of Growth Strategies

11.5. Key Collaborations And Joint Ventures

11.6. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

11.7. Recent News And Developments

11.8. Key Clients And Partners

11.9. Exhaustive Analysis On Key Financial Indicators

11.10. Company Profiles Of Global Bio-Based Food Ingredients Equipment Market

11.10.1. Ashland

11.10.2. Dow

11.10.3. Colorcon

11.10.4. Prasol Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.

11.10.5. Shandong Head Europe

11.10.6. Shin Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.

11.10.7. Eastman Chemical Company

11.10.8. Corbion N.V.

11.10.9. Alfa Aesar

11.10.10. Basf

11.10.11. Other Market Players



12. Strategic Recommendations

Investment Opportunities In The Market

Geographical Opportunities

