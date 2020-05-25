Dublin, May 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Personal Emergency Response System (PERS) Market Outlook 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Personal emergency response system (PERS), also known as medical alert system or medical alarm, is a type of alarm system, especially designed to indicate and alert the presence of a threat which requires immediate attention and to call in emergency medical work force. Unlike conventional alarm systems which consists of a transmitter and is activated in case of emergency, in the same way, personal emergency response system transmits signals to alarm monitoring medical team, which then departs for the location where the alarm was called up. Usually, such medical alarms are used by disabled or aged people or those who are living alone.



The global personal emergency response system (PERS) market is anticipated to achieve a CAGR of around 6% during the forecast period, i.e. 2019-2027. Factors such as rising prevalence of diseases and disorders including Alzheimer or epileptic seizures and heart strokes, along with the increasing focus of key players in the personal emergency response system (PERS) industry are anticipated to contribute significantly towards the growth of the global personal emergency response system (PERS) market.



Additionally, increasing geriatric population, growing R&D activities in the healthcare industry, growing healthcare infrastructure and product launch and deliberate partnerships by several key players are some of the factors anticipated to drive the growth of the global personal emergency response system (PERS) market.



The global personal emergency response system (PERS) market consists of various segments that are segmented by type, component, end user, subscription model and by region. The component segment is further sub-divided into smoke detectors, bed sensors, fall detection sensors and others. Out of these, the smoke detectors segment, which held a market share of around 42% in the year 2018 is anticipated to cross a value of around USD 2100 million by the end of 2027 by registering a CAGR of around 7% during the forecast period.



Some of the affluent industry leaders in the global personal emergency response system (PERS) market are ADT Inc., Tunstall Group, Life Alert Emergency Response, Inc., Bay Alarm Medical, Valued Relationships, Inc., Medical Guardian, LLP, GreatCall, Alertone Services, LLC, Nortek Security and Control and Koninklijke Philips N.V.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Overview



2. Introduction to the PERS Market



3. Global PERS Market, By Type, 2019-2027

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Global PERS Market Size and Forecast, By Type

3.2.1. Landline Segment

3.2.2. Mobile Segment

3.2.3. Standalone Segment



4. Global PERS Market, By Component, 2019-2027

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Global PERS Market Size and Forecast, By Component

4.2.1. Smoke Detectors Segment

4.2.2. Bed Sensors Segment

4.2.3. Pull-Cord Residential Segment

4.2.4. Fall Detection Sensors Segment

4.2.5. Flood Sensors Segment



5. Global PERS Market, By End User, 2019-2027

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Global PERS Market Size and Forecast, By End User

5.2.1. Home-Based Users Segment

5.2.2. Assisted Living Facilities Segment

5.2.3. Nursing Homes Segment

5.2.4. Clinics Segment

5.2.5. Hospitals Segment



6. Global PERS Market, By Subscription, 2019-2027

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Global PERS Market Size and Forecast, By Subscription

6.2.1. Monthly License Model Segment

6.2.2. Annual License Model Segment

6.2.3. One-Time License Model Segment

6.2.4. Other Subscription Models Segment



7. Global PERS Market, By Region, 2019-2027

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Global PERS Market Size and Forecast, By Region

7.2.1. North America

7.2.2. Latin America

7.2.3. Europe

7.2.4. Asia Pacific

7.2.5. Middle East and Africa



8. North America PERS Market Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2027



9. Latin America PERS Market Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2027



10. Europe PERS Market Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2027



11. Asia Pacific PERS Market Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2027



12. Middle East & Africa PERS Market Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2027



13. Company Profile



14. Strategic Recommendation

Product Differentiation Strategies

Cost Optimization Strategies

Other Lucrative Competitive Strategies

15. Acronyms



