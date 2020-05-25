Dublin, May 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Engineering Services Outsourcing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Application, by Service, by Location, and Segment Forecasts, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global automotive engineering services outsourcing market size is expected to reach USD 469.6 billion by 2027 registering a CAGR of 27.8% from 2020 to 2027. Growing collaboration activities between Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and Engineering Service Providers (ESPs) for leveraging state-of-the-art-technologies for performance enhancement, safety assurance, and self-driving adjustments are anticipated to drive the market. Furthermore, the introduction of stringent emission norms for effective utilization of fuels is forecasted to contribute to the demand for the automotive ESO.



The market has witnessed a technological shift owing to the increasing demand for electrification, shared mobility, and autonomous driving. Furthermore, growing need for software competence required in various domains due to the introduction of Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS), powertrain engineering, in-vehicle infotainment, and connectivity are projected to create more opportunities for the automotive ESO companies. Leading companies have incorporated cloud computing into their product offerings to ensure real-time access to data and develop more autonomous products.



Cloud computing is particularly helping in enhancing process automation by transferring the process monitoring and control to end-users irrespective of the time and location. Also, the emergence of three fundamental technologies i.e. blockchain, digital reality, Virtual Reality (VR), Augmented Reality (AR), and Internet of things (IoT), and cognitive technologies are observed to reiterate the designing and simulation of core systems in automobiles, thereby fueling the market growth.



On the other hand, companies are majorly affected by the regulations that emphasize on reducing CO2 emission, improving testing procedures, and limiting noise pollution. Companies strive to enhance their product engineering in similar direction as mandated by government regulations. For instance, the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), in collaboration with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), has established a standard in two phases, namely, Phase 1-model years 2012 to 2016 and Phase 2-model years 2018 to 2025. While Phase 1 standards aim at reducing the Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions and improving the fuel economy, Phase 2 standards focus on the establishment of a combined fleet-wide fuel economy of 40.3-41.0 mpg, by 2021.



Automotive Engineering Services Outsourcing Market Report Highlights

The infotainment & connectivity application segment is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR over the next seven years

The prototyping services segment is expected to lead the global market over the forecast period

Asia Pacific regional market accounted for the largest revenue share in 2019 and is anticipated to continue leading the market in future

Some of the key companies in this market include Altran Technologies S.A, Alten GmbH, Infosys Ltd, HORIBA, Ltd, Bertrandt, and AVL List GmbH



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Outlook

2.2 Segmental Outlook

2.3 Competitive Insights



Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Introduction

3.2 Outsourcing Classification

3.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.4 Eso Services Evolution

3.5 Changing Role & Participation Of Automotive Eso Providers

3.5.1 Autonomous Driving

3.5.2 Connected Cars

3.5.3 Lightweight Construction

3.5.4 Electric Mobility

3.6 Market Dynamics

3.6.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.6.2 Market Restraint/Challenges Analysis

3.6.3 Industry Opportunities

3.7 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.8 Business Environment Analysis Tools

3.8.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.8.2 Pest Analysis



Chapter 4 Application Estimates And Trend Analysis

4.1 Market Size Estimates & Forecasts And Trend Analysis, 2016 - 2027 (USD Billion)

4.2 Application Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

4.3 Autonomous Driving/Adas

4.3.1 Market Size Estimates And Forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (USD Billion)

4.4 Body & Chassis

4.4.1 Market Size Estimates And Forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (USD Billion)

4.5 Powertrain And After-Treatment

4.5.1 Market Size Estimates And Forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (USD Billion)

4.6 Infotainment & Connectivity

4.6.1 Market Size Estimates And Forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (USD Billion)

4.7 Others

4.7.1 Market Size Estimates And Forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (USD Billion)



Chapter 5 Service Estimates And Trend Analysis

5.1 Market Size Estimates & Forecasts And Trend Analysis, 2016 - 2027 (USD Billion)

5.2 Services Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.3 Designing

5.3.1 Market Size Estimates And Forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (USD Billion)

5.4 Prototyping

5.4.1 Market Size Estimates And Forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (USD Billion)

5.5 System Integration

5.5.1 Market Size Estimates And Forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (USD Billion)

5.6 Testing

5.6.1 Market Size Estimates And Forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (USD Billion)

5.7 Others

5.7.1 Market Size Estimates And Forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (USD Billion)



Chapter 6 Location Estimates And Trend Analysis

6.1 Market Size Estimates & Forecasts And Trend Analysis, 2016 - 2027 (USD Billion)

6.2 Location Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

6.3 On-Shore

6.3.1 Market Size Estimates And Forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (USD Billion)

6.4 Off-Shore

6.4.1 Market Size Estimates And Forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (USD Billion)



Chapter 7 Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1 Eso Market By Region, 2019 & 2027

7.2 Regional Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

7.3 North America

7.4 Europe

7.5 Asia Pacific

7.6 South America

7.7 Middle East & Africa (MEA)



Chapter 8 Competitive Analysis

8.1 Key Global Players, Recent Developments & Their Impact On The Industry

8.2 Key Company/Competition Categorization (Key Innovators, Market Leaders, Emerging Players)

8.3 Key Company Ranking Analysis, 2019



Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 AVL

9.1.1 Company Overview

9.1.2 Financial Performance

9.1.3 Service Benchmarking

9.1.4 Recent Developments

9.2 BERTRANDT

9.3 EDAG ENGINEERING GMBH

9.4 IAV GMBH

9.5 HORIBA, LTD.

9.6 ALTRAN

9.7 FEV GROUP

9.8 MBTECH GROUP GMBH

9.9 ALTEN GMBH

9.10 KISTLER INSTRUMENTE AG

9.11 ALTAIR ENGINEERING, INC.

9.12 GIGATRONIK

9.13 P3 AUTOMOTIVE GMBH

9.14 ESG ELEKTRONIKSYSTEM- UND LOGISTIK-GMBH

9.15 RLE INTERNATIONAL GROUP

9.16 P+Z ENGINEERING GMBH

9.17 M PLAN GMBH

9.18 ASAP HOLDING GMBH

9.19 ITK ENGINEERING GMBH



