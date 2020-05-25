Dublin, May 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mechanical Ventilator Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report, by Product, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global mechanical ventilator market size is expected to reach USD 21.9 billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 3.7%. The unprecedented dawn of COVID19, increasing incidence of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), rising incidence of respiratory emergencies, and technological innovation in respiratory care devices are the major factors driving the market.



Technical advancements such as rapid innovation in the field of Positive Airway Pressure (PAP) devices, portability, and improvement in the battery life of transport and portable devices are the primary influencers in the market for a mechanical ventilator.



The WHO estimates that, at present, approximately 90.0% of COPD deaths occur in low- and middle-income countries. Therefore, the rise in prevalence of such diseases and the introduction and availability of portable, cost contained, and easy-to-use mechanical breathing machines for the treatment of respiratory conditions is expected to drive demand for a mechanical ventilators, worldwide.



Mechanical Ventilators Market Report Highlights

Critical care ventilators are expected to account for 39.0% of the market share by 2026 owing to the rising critically ill COVID 19 patient population, technological advancements such as Spontaneous Breathing Trial (SBT), AutoTrak, and reporting software that influence better care provision

Transport and portable ventilators are expected to witness a lucrative CAGR of over 4.4% over the forecast period. Hospitals are promoting use of portable breathing machines to provide faster and continuous care to patients even prior to their arrival on the premises. Portable breathing machines fulfill the need of patients to obtain home care, thereby increasing their popularity

North America dominated the market in terms of revenue owing to the rising geriatric population in the U.S, which is leading to a corresponding rise in the incidences of respiratory disorders along with manufacturing boost

Asia Pacific and Latin America are expected to witness lucrative growth over the forecast period. This growth is due to the presence of untapped opportunities, rising expenditure level, and the introduction of favorable government initiatives

Some key players of this market include Draeger Medical, Getinge, Medtronic, GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips N.V, Hamilton, and Smiths Medical

Market participants are constantly engaged in the development of new products in an attempt to improve presence and ensure sustainability

Medtronic, by the end of June, plans to boost production nearly fivefold to more than 1,000 ventilators per week. It is expected to curb the breathing machine shortage in the U.S. Additionally, the U.S. automotive giants like Tesla, Ford, and GM have switched to the production of medical supplies such as masks and breathing machines.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Outlook

2.2 Segment Outlook

2.2.1 Product Outlook

2.2.2 Regional Outlook

2.3 Competitive Insights



Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1 Parent market outlook

3.1.2 Related/Ancillary market outlook

3.2 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3.1 Reimbursement framework

3.4 Market Dynamics

3.4.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.4.1.1 Increasing geriatric population

3.4.1.2 Technological advancement

3.4.1.3 Increasing in prevalence of respiratory diseases

3.4.2 Market Restraint Analysis

3.4.2.1 Economic impact of respiratory disorders

3.4.3 Industry Challenges

3.4.3.1 Non-invasive ventilation

3.5 .Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market Analysis Tools

3.5.1 Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.5.1.1 Supplier power

3.5.1.2 Buyer power

3.5.1.3 Substitution threat

3.5.1.4 Threat From new entrant

3.5.1.5 Competitive rivalry

3.5.2 PESTEL Analysis

3.5.2.1 Political landscape

3.5.2.2 Technological landscape

3.5.2.3 Economic landscape

3.5.3 Major Deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis

3.5.4 Market entry strategies



Chapter 4 Product Business Analysis

4.1 Definitions and Scope

4.1.1 Critical care

4.1.2 Neonatal

4.1.3 Transport & porTable

4.1.4 Others

4.2 Product Market Share Analysis

4.3 Segment Dashboard

4.4 Global Mechanical Ventilators Market by Product

4.5 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2015 to 2026 for the following

4.6 Critical care

4.6.1 Critical care market estimates and forecast, 2015 - 2026

4.6.2 Ventilators

4.6.2.1 Ventilators market estimates and forecast, 2015 - 2026

4.6.3 Accessories

4.6.3.1 Accessories market estimates and forecast, 2015 - 2026

4.7 Neonatal

4.7.1 Neonatal market estimates and forecast, 2015 - 2026

4.7.2 Ventilators

4.7.2.1 Ventilators market estimates and forecast, 2015 - 2026

4.7.3 Accessories

4.7.3.1 Accessories market estimates and forecast, 2015 - 2026

4.8 Transport & porTable

4.8.1 Transport & porTable market estimates and forecast, 2015 - 2026

4.8.2 Ventilators

4.8.2.1 Ventilators market estimates and forecast, 2015 - 2026

4.8.3 Accessories

4.8.3.1 Accessories market estimates and forecast, 2015 - 2026

4.9 Others

4.9.1 Others market estimates and forecast, 2015 - 2026

4.9.2 Ventilators

4.9.2.1 Ventilators market estimates and forecast, 2015 - 2026

4.9.3 Accessories

4.9.3.1 Accessories market estimates and forecast, 2015 - 2026



Chapter 5 Mechanical Ventilators Market: Regional Market Analysis, 2015 - 2026 (Value & Volume) (USD Billion)

5.1 Regional Market Share Analysis, 2018 & 2026

5.2 Regional Market Dashboard

5.3 Global Regional Market Snapshot

5.4 Regional Market Share and Leading Players, 2018

5.4.1 North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.3 Asia Pacific

5.4.4 Latin America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

5.5 SWOT Analysis, by Factor (Political & Legal, Economic and Technological)



Chapter 6 Mechanical Ventilators Market: Competitive Market Analysis

6.1 Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

6.2 Company/Competition Categorization

6.2.1 Innovators

6.3 Vendor Landscape

6.3.1 List of Key Distributors and Channel Partners

6.3.2 Key customers

6.3.3 Key company market share analysis, 2018

6.3.4 Acoma Medical Industry Co Ltd.

6.3.4.1 Company overview

6.3.4.2 Financial performance

6.3.4.3 Product benchmarking

6.3.4.4 Strategic initiatives

6.3.5 Carefusion Corporation

6.3.5.1 Company overview

6.3.5.2 Financial performance

6.3.5.3 Product benchmarking

6.3.5.4 Strategic initiatives

6.3.6 Medtronic

6.3.6.1 Company overview

6.3.6.2 Financial performance

6.3.6.3 Product benchmarking

6.3.6.4 Strategic initiatives

6.3.7 Draeger medical GmbH

6.3.7.1 Company overview

6.3.7.2 Financial performance

6.3.7.3 Product benchmarking

6.3.7.4 Strategic initiatives

6.3.8 GE Healthcare

6.3.8.1 Company overview

6.3.8.2 Financial performance

6.3.8.3 Product benchmarking

6.3.8.4 Strategic initiatives

6.3.9 Macquet Gmbh & Co. KG

6.3.9.1 Company overview

6.3.9.2 Product benchmarking

6.3.9.3 Strategic initiatives

6.3.10 Philips Respironics Inc.

6.3.10.1 Company overview

6.3.10.2 Product benchmarking

6.3.10.3 Strategic initiatives

6.3.11 Smiths Medical

6.3.11.1 Company overview

6.3.11.2 Product benchmarking

6.3.11.3 Strategic initiatives

6.3.12 Teleflex Inc.

6.3.12.1 Company overview

6.3.12.2 Product benchmarking

6.3.12.3 Strategic initiatives



