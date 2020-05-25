Dublin, May 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Anti-Infective Drugs Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Implications and Growth" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report from the publisher covers this critical market and the impact on it from the COVID-19 virus. It provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the increasing demand for anti-infective drugs which play a critical role in the treatment of patients with COVID-19.



The global anti-infective drugs market is expected to grow from $106.5 billion in 2019 to $139.3 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30.8%. The significant growth is mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak and the huge demand for anti-viral and antibiotic drugs. Although other anti-infective drugs like antifungals have seen a dip in sales, the enormous demand for antiviral drugs and antibiotic drugs such as Azithromycin, Chloroquine, Acyclovir, and Ribavirin among others have contributed to the overall market growth of anti-infective drugs. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 6% from 2021 and reach $159.6 billion in 2023.



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the anti-infective drugs market? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Anti-Infective Drugs Market global report from the publisher answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider anti-infective drugs market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the influence of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its growth.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the growth trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The anti-infective drugs market section of the report gives context. It compares the anti-infective drugs market with other segments of the anti-infective drugs market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, anti-infective drugs indicators comparison.

North America was the largest region in the global anti-infective drugs market, accounting for 50% of the market in 2019. Asia Pacific was the second largest region accounting for 20% of the global anti-infective drugs market. Africa was the smallest region in the global anti-infective drugs market.



Companies in this market are active with multiple strategic collaborations and agreements. Top companies in the anti-infective drug market are strategically partnering and collaborating with other companies to broaden their products and services. For instance, in May 2015, Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc., subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson has entered into an exclusive worldwide license and collaboration arrangement with Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. to develop and commercialize one or more of Achillion's lead hepatitis C virus (HCV) assets which include ACH-3102, ACH-3422 and sovaprevir.



Also in December 2017, Evotec AG was in a strategic alliance with Forge Therapeutics Inc. to advance its novel Gram-negative antibiotic programme targeting 'LpxC' for the treatment of bacterial infections. Chimerix and ContraVir Pharmaceuticals also entered into a strategic collaboration for antiviral drug candidate CMX157.



The anti-infective drugs market consists of sales of anti-infective drugs and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce anti-infective drugs to treat microbial infections. This industry includes establishments that produce antibiotics to treat bacterial infections, anti-viral drugs to treat viral infections, anti-fungal drugs to treat fungal infections, anti- helminthic drugs to kill internal parasites and antiprotozoal agents.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Anti-Infective Drugs Market Characteristics

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Key Segmentations



4. Anti-Infective Drugs Market Product Analysis

4.1. Leading Products/ Services

4.2. Key Features and Differentiators

4.3. Development Products



5. Anti-Infective Drugs Market Supply Chain

5.1. Supply Chain

5.2. Distribution

5.3. End Customers



6. Anti-Infective Drugs Market Customer Information

6.1. Customer Preferences

6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth



7. Anti-Infective Drugs Market Trends And Strategies



8. Anti-Infective Drugs Market Size And Growth

8.1. Market Size

8.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

8.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

8.2.2. Restraints On The Market

8.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

8.3.1. Drivers Of The Market

8.3.2. Restraints On The Market



9. Anti-Infective Drugs Market Regional Analysis

9.1. Global Anti-Infective Drugs Market, 2019, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

9.2. Global Anti-Infective Drugs Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Region

9.3. Global Anti-Infective Drugs Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region



10. Anti-Infective Drugs Market Segmentation

10.1. Global Anti-Infective Drugs Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

10.2. Global Anti-Infective Drugs Market, Segmentation By Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

10.3. Global Anti-Infective Drugs Market, Segmentation By Route Of Administration, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

10.4. Global Anti-Infective Drugs Market, Segmentation By Drug Classification, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

10.5. Global Anti-Infective Drugs Market, Segmentation By Mode Of Purchase, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



11. Anti-Infective Drugs Market Metrics

11.1. Anti-Infective Drugs Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2015-2023, Global

11.2. Per Capita Average Anti-Infective Drugs Market Expenditure, 2015-2023, Global



12. Asia-Pacific Anti-Infective Drugs Market



13. Western Europe Anti-Infective Drugs Market



14. Eastern Europe Anti-Infective Drugs Market



15. North America Anti-Infective Drugs Market



16. South America Anti-Infective Drugs Market



17. Middle East Anti-Infective Drugs Market



18. Africa Anti-Infective Drugs Market



19. Anti-Infective Drugs Market Competitive Landscape

19.1. Competitive Market Overview

19.2. Market Shares

19.3. Company Profiles



20. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Anti-Infective Drugs Market



21. Market Background: Pharmaceutical Drugs Market

21.1. Pharmaceutical Drugs Market Characteristics

21.2. Pharmaceutical Drugs Market Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F Growth, By Segment, Value ($ Billion), Global

21.3. Global Pharmaceutical Drugs Market, 2019, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

21.4. Global Pharmaceutical Drugs Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Region

21.5. Global Pharmaceutical Drugs Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Segmentation By Type, Value ($ Billion)



22. Recommendations

22.1. Global Anti-Infective Drugs Market In 2023- Growth Countries

22.2. Global Anti-Infective Drugs Market In 2023- Growth Segments

22.3. Global Anti-Infective Drugs Market In 2023- Growth Strategies



23. Appendix



24. Copyright And Disclaimer



Companies Mentioned



Gilead

Merck & Co

GlaxosmithKline

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Johnson & Johnson



