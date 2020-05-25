Dublin, May 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biologics Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report from the publisher provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global biologics market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.



The global biologics market is expected to decline from $269.2 billion in 2019 to $239.2 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -11.2%. The decline is mainly due to the worldwide supply and demand failures of drugs due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The biologic drug shortages because of an inadequate production of biologics is hampering the market growth. The inadequate or slowed production is due to the restrictions imposed by governments of various countries to shutdown factories or function with minimal staffing to contain the spread of virus and keep the staff safe. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 15% from 2021 and reach $464.7 billion in 2023.



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the biologics? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Biologics market global report from the publisher answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider biologics market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The biologics market section of the report gives context. It compares the biologics market with other segments of the pharmaceuticals market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, biologics indicators comparison.

North America was the largest region in the global biologics market, accounting for 53% of the market in 2019. Asia Pacific was the second largest region accounting for 21% of the global biologics market. Africa was the smallest region in the global biologics market.



Biologics are being widely used to provide effective treatment for many complex diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis, Crohn's disease that have limited treatment options. There has been a significant advance in the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis patients who do not respond to traditional disease-modifying anti-rheumatic drugs. The key biologics used for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis include Abatacept (Orencia), Adalimumab (Humira), Anakinra (Kineret), Infliximab (Remicade), and Rituximab (Rituxan). Key biologics used to treat psoriasis include Adalimumab (Humira), Etanercept (Enbrel), Infliximab (Remicade), Secukinumab ( Cosentyx). Cimzia (certolizumab pegol), Humira (adalimumab), and Remicade (infliximab), Tysabri (natalizumab) are biologics that are used to treat Crohn's disease.



The biologics market consists of sales of biologics and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce biologics to treat and prevent various microbial diseases and cancers. This industry includes establishments that produce products that are composed of sugars, proteins, nucleic acids, and combination of all these substances isolated from humans, animal and microorganisms or produced from biotechnology methods.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Biologics Market Characteristics

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Key Segmentations



4. Biologics Market Product Analysis

4.1. Leading Products/ Services

4.2. Key Features and Differentiators

4.3. Development Products



5. Biologics Market Supply Chain

5.1. Supply Chain

5.2. Distribution

5.3. End Customers



6. Biologics Market Customer Information

6.1. Customer Preferences

6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth



7. Biologics Market Trends And Strategies



8. Biologics Market Size And Growth

8.1. Market Size

8.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

8.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

8.2.2. Restraints On The Market

8.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

8.3.1. Drivers Of The Market

8.3.2. Restraints On The Market



9. Biologics Market Regional Analysis

9.1. Global Biologics Market, 2019, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

9.2. Global Biologics Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Region

9.3. Global Biologics Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region



10. Biologics Market Segmentation

10.1. Global Biologics Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

10.2. Global Biologics Market, Segmentation By Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

10.3. Global Biologics Market, Segmentation By Route Of Administration, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

10.4. Global Biologics Market, Segmentation By Drug Classification, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

10.5. Global Biologics Market, Segmentation By Mode Of Purchase, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



11. Biologics Market Segments

11.1. Global Monoclonal Antibodies (MAbS) Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) - Anti-Cancer MAbS; Immunological MAbS; Anti-Infective Monoclonal Antibodies (MAbs); Neuropharmacological MABS; Cardiovascular And Cerebrovascular MAbS; Others - Monoclonal Antibodies (MAbs)

11.2. Global Therapeutic Proteins Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) - Metabolic Disorders Therapeutic Proteins; Cancer Therapeutic Proteins; Cardiovascular Therapeutic Proteins; Immunological Therapeutic Proteins; Others - Therapeutic Proteins

11.3. Global Vaccines Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) - Anti-Infective Vaccines; Autoimmunity Vaccines; Others-Vaccines



12. Biologics Market Metrics

12.1. Biologics Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2015-2023, Global

12.2. Per Capita Average Biologics Market Expenditure, 2015-2023, Global



13. Asia-Pacific Biologics Market



14. Western Europe Biologics Market



15. Eastern Europe Biologics Market



16. North America Biologics Market



17. South America Biologics Market



18. Middle East Biologics Market



19. Africa Biologics Market



20. Biologics Market Competitive Landscape

20.1. Competitive Market Overview

20.2. Market Shares

20.3. Company Profiles



21. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Biologics Market



22. Market Background: Pharmaceuticals Market

22.1. Pharmaceuticals Market Characteristics

22.2. Pharmaceuticals Market Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F Growth, By Segment, Value ($ Billion), Global

22.3. Global Pharmaceuticals Market, 2019, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

22.4. Global Pharmaceuticals Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Region

22.5. Global Pharmaceuticals Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Segmentation By Type, Value ($ Billion)



23. Recommendations

23.1. Global Biologics Market In 2023- Growth Countries

23.2. Global Biologics Market In 2023- Growth Segments

23.3. Global Biologics Market In 2023- Growth Strategies



24. Appendix



25. Copyright And Disclaimer



Companies Mentioned



Johnson & Johnson

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Bristol-Myers Squibb

GlaxoSmithKline Plc.

AbbVie

