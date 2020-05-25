Dublin, May 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biologics Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report from the publisher provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global biologics market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.
The global biologics market is expected to decline from $269.2 billion in 2019 to $239.2 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -11.2%. The decline is mainly due to the worldwide supply and demand failures of drugs due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The biologic drug shortages because of an inadequate production of biologics is hampering the market growth. The inadequate or slowed production is due to the restrictions imposed by governments of various countries to shutdown factories or function with minimal staffing to contain the spread of virus and keep the staff safe. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 15% from 2021 and reach $464.7 billion in 2023.
The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider biologics market, and compares it with other markets.
North America was the largest region in the global biologics market, accounting for 53% of the market in 2019. Asia Pacific was the second largest region accounting for 21% of the global biologics market. Africa was the smallest region in the global biologics market.
Biologics are being widely used to provide effective treatment for many complex diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis, Crohn's disease that have limited treatment options. There has been a significant advance in the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis patients who do not respond to traditional disease-modifying anti-rheumatic drugs. The key biologics used for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis include Abatacept (Orencia), Adalimumab (Humira), Anakinra (Kineret), Infliximab (Remicade), and Rituximab (Rituxan). Key biologics used to treat psoriasis include Adalimumab (Humira), Etanercept (Enbrel), Infliximab (Remicade), Secukinumab ( Cosentyx). Cimzia (certolizumab pegol), Humira (adalimumab), and Remicade (infliximab), Tysabri (natalizumab) are biologics that are used to treat Crohn's disease.
The biologics market consists of sales of biologics and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce biologics to treat and prevent various microbial diseases and cancers. This industry includes establishments that produce products that are composed of sugars, proteins, nucleic acids, and combination of all these substances isolated from humans, animal and microorganisms or produced from biotechnology methods.
Companies Mentioned
