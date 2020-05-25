Dublin, May 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global diagnostic imaging equipment market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.
The global diagnostic imaging equipment market is expected to decline from $44.3 billion in 2019 to $36.5 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -17.7%. The decline is mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The governments across the countries prioritized COVID-19 screening and imaging is not routinely used to screen for COVID-19.
Also, most of the factories manufacturing diagnostic imaging equipment such as X-ray systems, ultrasound systems, computed tomography (CT) scanners, and MRI systems and/or their components, are currently shutdown inorder to keep the staff safe and contain the spread. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 5% from 2021 and reach $54.2 billion in 2023.
North America was the largest region in the global diagnostic imaging equipment market, accounting for 45% of the market in 2019. Asia Pacific was the second largest region accounting for 24% of the global diagnostic imaging equipment market. Africa was the smallest region in the global diagnostic imaging equipment market.
Portable diagnostic equipment is expected to be a fast growing segment, and competitors are focusing on developing new and innovative portable equipment during the forecast period. Owing to their ease of use and point-of-care applications, their adoption rates are steadily increasing not only for emergency and intensive care units in hospitals, but also as a part of homecare organizations. There is also a growing need for portable devices in the emergency care units for easy and quick usage, faster interventions for acute events, and better monitoring. Some of the well-known products include Samsung Electronics' 32-SLICE CT scanner, Brain Biosciences' CERPET portable PET scanner, Siemens Healthcare's Mobilett mira max portable X-ray systems and Sonosite's MicroMaxx portable ultrasound system.
The diagnostic devices (or) equipment market consists of sales of diagnostic equipment and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce diagnostic equipment used in diagnosis of various diseases. This industry includes establishments that produce diagnosis equipment such as X-ray systems, ultrasound systems, computed tomography (CT) scanners, magnetic resonance imaging systems and other diagnostics equipment.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Report Structure
3. Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market Characteristics
3.1. Market Definition
3.2. Key Segmentations
4. Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market Product Analysis
4.1. Leading Products/ Services
4.2. Key Features and Differentiators
4.3. Development Products
5. Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market Supply Chain
5.1. Supply Chain
5.2. Distribution
5.3. End Customers
6. Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market Customer Information
6.1. Customer Preferences
6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth
7. Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market Trends And Strategies
8. Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market Size And Growth
8.1. Market Size
8.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)
8.2.1. Drivers Of The Market
8.2.2. Restraints On The Market
8.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)
8.3.1. Drivers Of The Market
8.3.2. Restraints On The Market
9. Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market Regional Analysis
9.1. Global Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market, 2019, By Region, Value ($ Billion)
9.2. Global Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Region
9.3. Global Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region
10. Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market Segmentation
10.1. Global Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
10.2. Global Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market, Segmentation By End User, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
10.3. Global Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market, Segmentation By Type of Expenditure, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
10.4. Global Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market, Segmentation By Product, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
11. Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market Metrics
11.1. Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2015-2023, Global
11.2. Per Capita Average Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market Expenditure, 2015-2023, Global
12. Asia-Pacific Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market
13. Western Europe Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market
14. Eastern Europe Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market
15. North America Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market
16. South America Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market
17. Middle East Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market
18. Africa Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market
19. Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market Competitive Landscape
19.1. Competitive Market Overview
19.2. Market Shares
19.3. Company Profiles
20. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market
21. Market Background: Medical Equipment Market
21.1. Medical Equipment Market Characteristics
21.2. Medical Equipment Market Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F Growth, By Segment, Value ($ Billion), Global
21.3. Global Medical Equipment Market, 2019, By Region, Value ($ Billion)
21.4. Global Medical Equipment Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Region
21.5. Global Medical Equipment Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Segmentation By Type, Value ($ Billion)
22. Recommendations
22.1. Global Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market In 2023- Growth Countries
22.2. Global Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market In 2023- Growth Segments
22.3. Global Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market In 2023- Growth Strategies
23. Appendix
24. Copyright And Disclaimer
Companies Mentioned
