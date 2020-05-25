Dublin, May 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global diagnostic imaging equipment market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.



The global diagnostic imaging equipment market is expected to decline from $44.3 billion in 2019 to $36.5 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -17.7%. The decline is mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The governments across the countries prioritized COVID-19 screening and imaging is not routinely used to screen for COVID-19.



Also, most of the factories manufacturing diagnostic imaging equipment such as X-ray systems, ultrasound systems, computed tomography (CT) scanners, and MRI systems and/or their components, are currently shutdown inorder to keep the staff safe and contain the spread. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 5% from 2021 and reach $54.2 billion in 2023.



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the diagnostic imaging equipment? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Diagnostic Imaging Equipment market global report from the publisher answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider diagnostic imaging equipment market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The diagnostic imaging equipment market section of the report gives context. It compares the diagnostic imaging equipment market with other segments of the medical equipment market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, diagnostic imaging equipment indicators comparison.

North America was the largest region in the global diagnostic imaging equipment market, accounting for 45% of the market in 2019. Asia Pacific was the second largest region accounting for 24% of the global diagnostic imaging equipment market. Africa was the smallest region in the global diagnostic imaging equipment market.



Portable diagnostic equipment is expected to be a fast growing segment, and competitors are focusing on developing new and innovative portable equipment during the forecast period. Owing to their ease of use and point-of-care applications, their adoption rates are steadily increasing not only for emergency and intensive care units in hospitals, but also as a part of homecare organizations. There is also a growing need for portable devices in the emergency care units for easy and quick usage, faster interventions for acute events, and better monitoring. Some of the well-known products include Samsung Electronics' 32-SLICE CT scanner, Brain Biosciences' CERPET portable PET scanner, Siemens Healthcare's Mobilett mira max portable X-ray systems and Sonosite's MicroMaxx portable ultrasound system.



The diagnostic devices (or) equipment market consists of sales of diagnostic equipment and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce diagnostic equipment used in diagnosis of various diseases. This industry includes establishments that produce diagnosis equipment such as X-ray systems, ultrasound systems, computed tomography (CT) scanners, magnetic resonance imaging systems and other diagnostics equipment.



