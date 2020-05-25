Dublin, May 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical and Diagnostic Laboratory Services Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report from the publisher provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global medical and diagnostic laboratory services market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.



The global medical and diagnostic laboratory services market is expected to decline from $126.4 billion in 2019 to $108.8 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -14%. The decline is mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The decline is mainly because the governments across the countries prioritized COVID-19 screening and imaging is not routinely used to screen for COVID-19.



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the medical and diagnostic laboratory services? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Medical And Diagnostic Laboratory Services market global report from the publisher answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider medical and diagnostic laboratory services market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The medical and diagnostic laboratory services market section of the report gives context. It compares the medical and diagnostic laboratory services market with other segments of the healthcare services market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, medical and diagnostic laboratory services indicators comparison.

North America was the largest region in the global medical and diagnostic laboratory services market, accounting for 49% of the market in 2019. Asia Pacific was the second largest region accounting for 22% of the global medical and diagnostic laboratory services market. Africa was the smallest region in the global medical and diagnostic laboratory services market.



Paper diagnostics can be used as replacement of color based tests on paper for the ease of use, storage and as effective cost measures. Assay wells are printed onto a piece of paper of the size of a postal stamp; samples such as blood, urine or sweat wick through the paper and color changes can be easily compared by users with the reference scale on the paper. It is a significant technology which can help access to 60% of the world population who do not have access to urban hospitals and medical infrastructure. Thus, this technique has scope to significantly expand the diagnostic reach and can expand the medical and diagnostic laboratories market.



The medical and diagnostic laboratory services market consists of sales of medical and diagnostic laboratory services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide diagnostics tests for various diseases. This industry includes CT scan centers, X- ray centers and other clinics that undertake disease diagnosis.



COVID-19 is mainly through molecular and RT PCR based tests. Most of the medical and diagnostic laboratories are currently shutdown, and few top facilities are asked to reschedule any nonurgent, outpatient imaging visits as necessary to help keep patients and staff safe. Additionally, due to extending lockdown, there are many cancellations of pre-scheduled patient visits. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 6% from 2021 and reach $170.3 billion in 2023.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Medical And Diagnostic Laboratory Services Market Characteristics

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Key Segmentations



4. Medical And Diagnostic Laboratory Services Market Product Analysis

4.1. Leading Products/ Services

4.2. Key Features and Differentiators

4.3. Development Products



5. Medical And Diagnostic Laboratory Services Market Supply Chain

5.1. Supply Chain

5.2. Distribution

5.3. End Customers



6. Medical And Diagnostic Laboratory Services Market Customer Information

6.1. Customer Preferences

6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth



7. Medical And Diagnostic Laboratory Services Market Trends And Strategies



8. Medical And Diagnostic Laboratory Services Market Size And Growth

8.1. Market Size

8.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

8.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

8.2.2. Restraints On The Market

8.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

8.3.1. Drivers Of The Market

8.3.2. Restraints On The Market



9. Medical And Diagnostic Laboratory Services Market Regional Analysis

9.1. Global Medical And Diagnostic Laboratory Services Market, 2019, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

9.2. Global Medical And Diagnostic Laboratory Services Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Region

9.3. Global Medical And Diagnostic Laboratory Services Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region



10. Medical And Diagnostic Laboratory Services Market Segmentation

10.1. Global Medical And Diagnostic Laboratory Services Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

10.2. Global Medical And Diagnostic Laboratory Services Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

10.3. Global Medical And Diagnostic Laboratory Services Market, Segmentation By End User Gender, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

10.4. Global Medical And Diagnostic Laboratory Services Market, Segmentation By Type of Expenditure, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



11. Medical And Diagnostic Laboratory Services Market Segments

11.1. Global Diagnostic Imaging Centers Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) - Computer Tomography (CT-Scan) Centers; Medical Radiological Laboratories; Dental or Medical X-Ray Laboratories; Ultrasound Imaging Centers; Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Centers

11.2. Global Medical Laboratory Services Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion)



12. Medical And Diagnostic Laboratory Services Market Metrics

12.1. Medical And Diagnostic Laboratory Services Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2015-2023, Global

12.2. Per Capita Average Medical And Diagnostic Laboratory Services Market Expenditure, 2015-2023, Global



13. Asia-Pacific Medical And Diagnostic Laboratory Services Market



14. Western Europe Medical And Diagnostic Laboratory Services Market



15. Eastern Europe Medical And Diagnostic Laboratory Services Market



16. North America Medical And Diagnostic Laboratory Services Market



17. South America Medical And Diagnostic Laboratory Services Market



18. Middle East Medical And Diagnostic Laboratory Services Market



19. Africa Medical And Diagnostic Laboratory Services Market



20. Medical And Diagnostic Laboratory Services Market Competitive Landscape

20.1. Competitive Market Overview

20.2. Market Shares

20.3. Company Profiles



21. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Medical And Diagnostic Laboratory Services Market



22. Market Background: Healthcare Services Market

22.1. Healthcare Services Market Characteristics

22.2. Healthcare Services Market Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F Growth, By Segment, Value ($ Billion), Global

22.3. Global Healthcare Services Market, 2019, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

22.4. Global Healthcare Services Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Region

22.5. Global Healthcare Services Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Segmentation By Type, Value ($ Billion)



23. Recommendations

23.1. Global Medical And Diagnostic Laboratory Services Market In 2023- Growth Countries

23.2. Global Medical And Diagnostic Laboratory Services Market In 2023- Growth Segments

23.3. Global Medical And Diagnostic Laboratory Services Market In 2023- Growth Strategies



24. Appendix



25. Copyright And Disclaimer



Companies Mentioned



Quest Diagnostics Inc

Sonic Healthcare Limited

Eurofins

OPKO Health Inc

Medical And Diagnostic Laboratory Services



